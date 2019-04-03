Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing for the Latest Results

It’s the final episode of NXT before TakeOver: New York!

Non-Title Match: Jobbers vs. NXT Tag Team Champions War Raiders

A “let’s go jobbers” chant breaks out. Rowe runs over one dude and brings the other in viciously. He hip tosses him and then delivers running knees. Tag to Hanson for a leg lariat. Rowe throws Hanson into jobber #1 and then use a tandem popup powerslam to beat him.

Winners: War Raiders in 1:01 [NR]

After the match, War Raiders say they’re using tonight to send a message to Aleister Black and Ricochet. They want them to watch as they call out a second team.

Non-Title Match: Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi vs. NXT Tag Team Champions War Raiders

Hanson knocks down Bononi and hits a back body drop on Jaoude. Tag to Rowe for a brutal knee strike. The champs set up Rowe’s powerbomb/powerslam combo. Then he is tagged to be the legal man. They hit Fallout and it’s over.

Winners: War Raiders in 1:21 [NR]

A video package runs to hype Pete Dunne vs. WALTER for the WWE United Kingdom Championship. That will take place at TakeOver: New York. Dunne’s reign is nearing 700 days.

They show the awesome Performance Center video that is now up on YouTube. Check it out below.

Earlier today, Candice LeRae arrived at Full Sail. She was interviewed about Johnny Gargano’s big match at TakeOver. She says she’s excited for him but also is going to be watching the NXT Women’s TItle match because she wants to be a champion. Aliyah and Vanessa Borne interrupt. Aliyah says Candice will be a failure like her husband. Vanessa says she wasn’t created to be a champion. “The Vision” deems her a lower. Candice says they seem to know a lot about failures. She will earn her title shot and she’ll start by knocking Aliyah on her boujee ass.

Jaxson Ryker w/ The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan w/ Danny Burch

Ryker shrugs off a lot of Oney’s early shots. He drops Oney and hangs him out to dry on the top rope. Ryker sets Oney up on the top and hammers away on his back with forearms. Oney fights him off but gets caught with a big gutbuster for two. Oney wildly swings at Ryker but barely has any effect. He tries a sunset flip but Ryker blocks and pulls him up into a bearhug. Oney fights free and lays in chops. Pair of running European uppercuts. He adds some running corner shots but then gets turned inside out with a clothesline. Sitout powerbomb gets Ryker the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker in 5:26 [*1/2]

A video package airs to hype Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano in a 2 Out of 3 Falls match for the NXT Title at TakeOver.

Another video package runs, this one focused on Matt Riddle vs. Velveteen Dream.

A recap is shown of the feud between Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee. They wrestled to a double countout five weeks ago and then brawled at the Performance Center the following week. Earlier today, Lee was asked about when they’d have their rematch. Lee notes how they were “bumped” from the event because of their PC incident. He says that he is an event. He took the initiative to speak with William Regal and officially announces that he will face Dijakovic in two weeks.

NEXT WEEK ~ Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel take on the Street Profits. Plus, Aliyah goes one on one with Candice LeRae.

Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane

They lock up and Sane wants a school girl. Bianca blocks and backflips to safety. She overpowers her and taunts. Kairi taunts back and chops her to the corner. Bianca sends her to the apron. Shoulder thrust and Sane goes up. She leaps over Bianca and mocks Belair by twirling her hair like Bianca’s braid. Interceptor hits followed by the Sliding D that sends Belair ouside. Kairi comes off the apron with the Kabuki Elbow. Inside, Sane gets two. She goes right into the Anchor submission. Belair powers out and hits a powerslam for two. A club to the back also gets two. Abdominal stretch applied with added torque. She turns it into a backbreaker for two. Sane takes control and goes into the Octopus Stretch. Sane comes off the top but is caught into a fallaway slam. Leaping splash by Bianca eats knees. Sane pulls the rope down on her and then dropkicks Bianca off the apron. Back inside, Sane counters a suplex into something like a DDT. Overhand chops by Kairi and a dragon screw. Axe kick and a pair of running Blockbusters. Sliding D in the corner. Kairi goes up and hits another Kabuki Elbow for two. They fight up top and Bianca hits a superplex. She keeps hold on the ropes with her legs, so she can get up and adds a standing moonsault for wo. A series of pins don’t help Bianca. Kairi turns one into a triangle but Belair powers out. She ducks a back fist and hits the release double chicken wing slam. Shayna Baszler hits the ring and attacks Bianca for the DQ.

Winner via DQ: Bianca Belair in 8:23 [***1/4]

Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir help Shayna with the attack. Io Shirai runs out to even the odds. All six women brawl as officials try to get control. The rest of the women’s locker room unrs out to help, but they kind of just make it more chaotic. Bianca press slams Lacey Lane onto a crowd outside. Shirai knocks Bianca out and then hits a moonsault onto everyone. She walks over and grabs the NXT Women’s Title. She poses with it inside as Kairi looks on and the rest of the women are out.