Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Adam Cole is shown arriving with what looks like security flanking him.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

Raquel backs Stark into the corner and talks smack. Stark holds her own until she’s taken down by a clothesline. Kai enters and also talks trash so Stark slaps her and hits a Thez Press. That leads to her tagging out so Io can work over Kai, using a cartwheel and Matrix style move to avoid Kai and then hitting a basement dropkick. They go into an exchange of quick flash pins that are all near falls. A kickout sends Kai into the middle rope and Io tags to Stark for a running uppercut. She adds a sliding clothesline for two. Kai manages to make the tag and Raquel stops an enziguri. She gets Stark on her shoulders and Kai tags in for an assisted Go to Kick that gets two heading into commercial break. Returning, Stark connects on an enziguri and makes the tag to Io, who comes in hot and hits a flapjack on Kai. Raquel enters and Io rolls into a double stomp. She then makes Kai kick Raquel and hits both with running corner knees before a Tiger Feint Kick on Raquel. Io with a missile dropkick. Stark is legal and springboards in with a dropkick of her own. She adds a plancha onto Raquel outside. Kai attacks but is thrown into the ring post, as is Raquel. Io goes up and hits a moonsault onto a standing Raquel. Stark sends her in but misses a 450 splash. Raquel catches a pump kick and hits a powerbomb. Raquel picks Stark up for another one-handed powerbomb but makes sure to wait until Io gets on the apron so she can run Stark into her before hitting the powerbomb and winning.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez in 11:53