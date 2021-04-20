Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and I am still your live coverage person for now. NXT had a pretty great first week on Tuesday nights with an NXT North American Championship win for Kushida, Franky Monet’s debut, a wacky main event and more. Tonight we have a lot to look forward to: Sarray’s NXT debut against Zoey Stark, Kyle O’Reilly’s return, Kushida defending his newly-won title and more. It’s going to be an eventful evening, so let’s jump right in!

