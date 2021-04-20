wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and I am still your live coverage person for now. NXT had a pretty great first week on Tuesday nights with an NXT North American Championship win for Kushida, Franky Monet’s debut, a wacky main event and more. Tonight we have a lot to look forward to: Sarray’s NXT debut against Zoey Stark, Kyle O’Reilly’s return, Kushida defending his newly-won title and more. It’s going to be an eventful evening, so let’s jump right in!
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Why Vince McMahon Has Always Been Against a Physical WWE Hall of Fame
- Big Swole on How Medical Cannabis Has Helped Manage Her Crohn’s Disease While Wrestling
- Chris Jericho Gives Tucker an ‘Open Invite’ to Tell His Story on Talk Is Jericho
- WWE Releases Statement on Charlotte Flair In-Storyline Suspension & Fine