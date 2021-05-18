Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means we’re back for another episode of WWE’s mid-week brand. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have Johnny Gargano defending the NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed in a steel cage! Plus another apperance by Ted DiBiase, Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm, and much more. Should be a fun episode, so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

* We get a video package previewing tonight’s card, and Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark is kicking us off.

Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

Bell rings and the two face off, with Stark talking trash. STorm walks up slowly and slaps Stark, resulting in Zoey going on the attack. She stomps Toni in the corner and gets shoved out, only to take Toni down with a dropkick. Storm out of the ring and Zoey dives over the ropes onto Storm! Storm rolled into the ring and Stark with a springboard missile dropkick sending STorm back outside. Stark tries for a kick on the apron but Toni grabs her and pulls her leg out from under her, then throws her into the ringsteps and charges in with a hard shot! Storm in and the ref starts the count, Zoey in at eight. Toni takes over and starts staggering Zoey with punches, then stomps her down in the corner. Storm picks Stark up, big suplex and a cover gets two. Storm starts wrenching on the neck, she sends Zoey off the ropes and a big boot gets a two-count. Stark fights back but eats a right hand, and Storm throws her across the ring. Side backbreaker into a back submission, Stark fights free, Storm covers for two again. They trade Euro uppercuts, Stark ducks one and gets a backslide for two! Stark now in control and she levels Toni with a roundhouse, and we’re in PIP break.