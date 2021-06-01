Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there guys, gals, enbies, and all other NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas as per the norm, and tonight we have a big show set with Karrion Kross’ next opponent to be determined NXT Tag Team Titles on the line, an NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge and more! There’s a lot to look forward to tonight and so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Happy Pride Month!