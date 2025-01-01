Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well, hello there, NXT fans! It feels like I have crossed over in the metaverse and now find myself as stranger in a strange land.

For those that don’t know me, my name is Ryan, and tonight, you have me in place of our Boss, Jeremy. I usually am on Wednesday Night for AEW Dynamite, but I’ve been around here, covering MLW, WWE Raw, and TNA. Looking forward to covering tonight’s episode of NXT and getting to know some of you fans a little bit better.

So, although I am not 100% familiar with EVERYONE on the NXT Roster, I know a large majority of the roster and who is who. And, as though not to say this as a copout, I just learned that Trick Williams is my favorite NXT performer, not because he is the NXT World Champion, but because he represents!

Fly Eagles Fly!

Also, as a personal aside, since this is New Year’s Eve, and if you plan on going out and drinking, please call an Uber, or have someone drive you who is sober. We do not need more fatalities or casualties tonight, nor ever.

The Show Goes on!

We are live from our home base, the Capitol Center, in Orlando, Florida. As usual, we have Vic Joseph and Booker T on the call.

We’re wasting no time with the action tonight!

Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Booker T is Randy Savage lol. The bell rings and we have a test of strength. they trade counters in the corner, Jordan with a drop kick. DDT attempt is cut off with a submission attempt by Vice. Jordan fights out, she puts on a key lock. Interesting strategy since I know Vice has an MMA background. As if on cue, Vice turns it around with a side headlock.

(Okay, I think I might have to mute these announcers).

Fireman’s carry into a wrist lock by Vice. Jordan up, Vice charges in and misses. Jordan to the top rope, cross body, but Vice moves. Vice with kicks, knocks down Jordan into the corner. She poses, much to my delight, and hits the hip attack, making me wish I was Kelani in this moment.

COMMERCIALS! BOO! GO AWAY! NOT DURING THIS MATCH!