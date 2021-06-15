Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday once again and it’s time for episode of our favorite WWE brand. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have all the fallout from NXT Takeover: In Your House! Ted DiBiase will present LA Knight with the Million Dollar Championship! Io Shirai will speak! The Grizzled Young Vets battle Ciampa and Thatcher in a tornado tag team match! And we have big changes coming from William Regal — it may just be me, but I may be hearing a Samoan Submission Machine about to turn on. There’s a lot set for tonight on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Happy Pride Month!

Previously On: We get a recap of the events from NXT Takeover: In Your House with the six-man title match, Tian Sha murdering Mercedes, the ladder match, Shotzi’s return and Raquel’s win, and the Fatal Five Way Main Event. And, of course, Regal sadly saying that it’s “time for a change.”

* And we’re live in the Capitol Wrestling Center with Regal coming out sans music. The crowd chants his name and he steps into the ring, thanks the fans and says he’s been with NXT since Day One in some form or another. He started at the announce desk and called the very first Takeover. He gets emotional and says he has a lot to say, saying he sat there and watched NXT become this wonderful, beautiful thing that it’s become. He talks about how they did shows in the US and then went to England, Japan, Australia, and then to his hometown of Blackpool in 2015 where he watched the show with his nieces.

Regal says every time not spent with his family was spent working to make NXT the place they wanted to be for the competitors, the announcers, but most of all the fans who took them so many places. He says with the chaos that’s gone on, he’s given them everything that he can give them. And because of everyone in the back, at home and more, he doesn’t think he is capable of giving what we deserve anymore. And so he thinks it’s time to —

And here’s where Karrion Kross comes out. I mean, it’ll get him the heel heat for sure to interrupt Regal’s apparent farewell.

Kross said he and Scarlett always knew this day would come, but didn’t know when. But the moment they saw it happening, they had to come out and see it for themselves. He notes that Regal is crying and is completely pathetic. He says Regal knew last week that he was right when he said he lost control. And he knew when Kross “punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT” that Kross could control things through fear and violence. He wants Regal to say he’s leaving, then walk up that aisle and never come back. He says to say Kross was right and Kross conquers all.

AND THERE’S SAMOA JOE’S THEME! Joe comes out and the audience is immediately chanting for him. He faces off with Kross and says “Mr. Regal, I believe you wanted to speak with me.” Regal says he did but not like this. But he’s here, and he says because of his love for NXT, he thinks everyone deserves a GM that can hold the position with the integrity and respect it deserves. He wants Joe to be the new NXT GM. Joe says without a shadow of a doubt, his answer is absolutely not. He knows Regal is weary and worn, but he sees that in the seven years Regal’s been in NXT, he’s brought the very best talent there including him. He says Regal transformed NXT into an international phenomenon and he casts a long shadow, with large fills to fill. So he can’t accept but he has an offer. He made Regal’s life hell, but he afforded him respect. So he would be more than happy to ensure Regal gets the respect he deserves from EVERYBODY.

Regal says it’s an interesting idea, but he has conditions. Joe can’t be a competitor, he can’t lay a hand on anyone — unless provoked. Joe says he accepts the offer. Which only leaves one more question to be answered: what is Kross still doing in this ring? Kross and Joe stare off, and Joe says “Tick tock, young champion.” The crowd chants “JOE IS GONNA KILL YOU” as Kross slowly backs off and he and Scarlett leave. Joe and Regal shake hands in the ring.

Thoughts: We all strongly expected this was going to happen coming into the show. But expected is fine when it comes off as well as this did. They answered questions about Joe’s status right off the bat and set up the new power dynamic. Great start to the show.

* Back from break and the Grizzled Young Vets are none too happy about Ciampa and Thatcher’s comments at In Your House. They say they’re used to being dragged through the mud but tonight under Tornado Rules, they’ll kick Ciampa and Thatchers’ heads in.

Imperium vs. Breezango

Breezango are already in the ring so this bodes well for them. Breeze and Barthel start off in the ring, with Breeze locking in a headlock that is quickly reversed. Barthel off the ropes with a shoulder block, and then off the ropes once more and Breeze leaps up into a fist to the gut. Breeze manages to stop Barthel’s momentum with a jawbreaker and tags in Fandango, but off the ropes Barthel gets the tag from Aichner and he takes over with a shoulderlock. He gets Fandango in the corner and works him over, but Fandango turns it around with chops and then stops a sunset flip off the ropes with a shot. Aichner charges and gets sent over the ropes, Breeze and Fandango both dive onto Imperium.

Fandango goes up top as Aichner is in the ring, but Barthel throws Breeze in to distract the ref and shoves Fandango off the rope. Fandango fights off both men and is trading uppercuts with Aichner as Breeze takes out Barthel on the outside, high knee lift and we’re on PIP break.

Fandango with a clothesline on Aichner and a cover gets two. Fandango goes into the hostile corner and gets a sunset flip on Aichner, but Barthel gets the tag and breaks it up, then starts kicks and stomps to him. Imperium tangles Fandango in the ropes and he gets a baseball slide dropkick to send him to the floor. Barthel rolls him in and drops an nails him with an elbow from outside, then goes in and stomps away. Aichner in now and he keeps the pressure on. He cuts off a comeback and sends Fandango into the ropes, then hits a big clothesline, covering for two. Fandango back up and fights back but gets taken down with a kneelift, followed by a pressure point hold in the shoulder nerves.

Back from PIP break and Aichner is in control, laying in forearms to Fandango. He comes back with a big kick off the ropes but Aichner recovers and hits a big bodyslam. Barthel tagged in and he nails a stomp and quick before a sleeper into a short-arm clotheseline. Barthel mocks Fandango and snapmares him, locking the Million Dollar Dream-style sleeper back in. Fandango gets back to his feet, ducks the short-arm clothesline and rolls Barthel up for two. He is crawling for the tag, gets caught by Barthel but manages to fight them off! He goes foir the tag, Barthel intercepts but gets hit with a suplex. Breeze is in hot but he gets turned inside out with a clothesline by Aichner. Aichner goes for a maneuvcer but Breeze counters with an inside cradle for the pin.

Winner: Breezango (10:25)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Solid effort. Don’t know if the right guys won, but everything was clean and crisp here.

After the match, Imperium destroys Breezango and puts an Imperium flag over Breeze body bag-style.

* Backstage, Cole and O’Reilly are being held back and Regal tries to make a match. Cole gets pissed and they start fighting again, Joe comes in and gets hit by Cole. Joe chokes Cole out and says to tell him when he wakes up, Regal expects his decision.