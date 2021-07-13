Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome, NXT fans! It’s another Tuesday, so it’s time for another episode of NXT. I am *as always) Jeremy Thomas, and there’s a hell of a show on tap for us tonight as Karrion Kross defends the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano. In addition to that match, the newly-partnerless Ember Moon will face off with Dakota Kai while Dexter Lumis battles Sabtos Escobar and Sarray has her latest match against Gigi Dolan. Plus, Cameron Grimes serves his first week as LA Knight’s butler, so that should be fun. We have lot going on tonight so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

LAST WEEK: The Great American Bash happened and MSK retained their tag titles, while LA Knight beat Cameron Grimes and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles changed hands when Tegan Nox returned. Finally, Cole vs. O’Reilly II happened with Adam Cole taking home the win. We also get a preview of tonight’s NXT Championship match.

First up is Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai. No Shotzi at Ember’s side, so there’s that.

Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

Bell rings and they stare off before locking up. Kai gets thrown to the ground but she reverses an elbow lock, getting to her feet before some counter-wrestling ends with Ember in a headlock. Kai shot into the ropes for a shoulderblock, they come off the ropes in some acrobatic work that ends with an armdrag into a shoulderlock by Moon. Kai back to her feet and puts Moon on the mat by her hair, cover gets one. Hard whip into the corner, Kai off the ropes with a kick to the head and a cover for two. Kai works Moon over, kick to the lower back and cover for two again. Scissor kick to the head for a two-count and Moon fights back, roll-up gets two for Moon and she stands up into a pump kick for two. Straight jacket submission, Moon gets to her feet but gets slammed back down. Moon back up and throws Kai over her shoulder, an akward exchange leads to a two-count by Moon and Kai to the outside, only to get dove on into the barricade. Raquel distracts Moon and Kai with a slam into the apron, but Moon fights back and hits a dropkick off the apron as we go to break.

Back from break, which went back and forth, and Kai is in control. She covers for two and then stalks her, taunting and taking a couple of shots. Kick to the gut and a suplex, but Moon kipps up and is pissed! Big clothesline, combo kicks, and she comes off the ropes with a pump kick into a neckbreaker and a double underhook suplex. Springboard crossbody gets two. Kai is down still and Moon is pissed, she picks her up and Kai with a handstand kick to turn the tide. They have an awkward transition in the corner but Kai pulls Moon off the top rope and then hits a charging kick before hitting a big modified DDT for a nearfall. Some shit-talking ensues and Raquel yells that Ember is nothing without Shotzi from the outside. Kai to the top rope but Moon leaps up with a big kick! Moon up top, super hurricanrana and a cover but Kai kicks out! Moon walks over Kai and gets on the apron, Kai dives but she dodges, Moon goes for a springboard move but gets clocked. She pulls Moon into the ring, elevated reverse backstabber! That’s it.

Winner: Dakota Kai (12:59)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: It was a valiant effort, but this was hurt with a couple of not-great sequences. Hopefully Ember doesn’t get lost in the pack here without Shotzi, though I won’t complain about Kai getting the win.

After the match, it goes dark and Xia Li comes out. She walks straight up to Raquel and says that she wants the title. Raquel accepts and Li walks off.

* Early today, McKenzie spoke with Diamond Mine and Malcolm Bivens put over how they had the best wrestlers, the best coaches, and the best prospect. Bivens said it’s open challenge time and they want to make some money. Bobby Fish walks up and says it sounds perfect: he’s in. Bivens says Fish will face Tyler Rust tonight and he says he’ll go through all of them. Strong and Fish stare off as we go to break.

* We get a vignette for Ikemen Jiro in which he says he looks good but will still kick your ass, and talks about making his dream to work in WWE come true. He’s looking forward to his match tonight and will win the tournament.

* LA Knight is chilling at his place with his title and says on the phone that Cameron Grimes is late. The doorbell rings and Knight goes to greet Grimes, saying he’s late. Grimes says he holds his promises and says he’s going “To the Broom!” Knight says the only place he’s going is to the back, where a stylist gives him a makeover.

Knight is then on the phone when Grimes shows up and he’s looking pretty slick. Grimes is excited because he says he looks great. Knight isn’t happy that Grimes is enjoying this, and says he looks like a penguin. Grimes happily follows along to get to work.

Tyler Rust vs. Bobby Fish

Fish is already in the ring. The bell rings and they circle, feeling each other out. Fish pushed into the ropes, hits a knee lift but gets back suplexed. Rust with a dragon leg whip and then a chop to Fish. He takes Fish down with a wristlock and then starts laying into Fish with strikes. Big kick to the back bit Fish fights right back for a bit. Rust cuts him off and locks in a headscissors. Fish gets free and starts to strike away with shots and kicks, taking Rust down. He charges in but Rust gets the boot up, Rust charges into a bodydrop. T-Bone suplex sends Rust into the ropes, and Strong is up on the apron to distract Fish. Fish sends Rust to the outside and tells Strong to get in the ring, Rust with a chop block and a buzzsaw kick, pin gets three.

Winner: Tyler Rust (2:36)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Well, that happened.

After the match, the Diamond Mine surround Fish and he gets up, only to have Kushida come in to rescue Fish and clear the Diamond Mine from the ring. Strong says they’re on Diamond Mine’s time now, and they leave.

* Samoa Joe is backstage to approach Karrion Kross and remind him of the rules. Kross is boxing as Scarlett looks on, and when he doesn’t respond Joe kicks the bag away. Kross says that if Joe screws him in the match, he’s the one that will be dealt with. Joe says, “I’ll take that as a yes” and walks off.

* The Way is entering the arena earlier, and Beth Phoenix asks Indi what happens. Indi said nothing happened as it wasn’t the right time. Beth tells her that sometimes you just gotta take a chance and walks off.

Gigi Dolan vs. Sarray

Wow, Gigi has the most half-assed Marilyn Manson “Sweet Dreams” cover they could come up with for her entrance theme. Meanwhile, Sarray’s theme continues to be amazing.

Anyway, bell rings and Sarry offers a handshake, which Dolan accepts. Lockup and Sarray with a wristlock, reversed by Dolan and then again by Sarray into a headlock. Sarray shot into the ropes, dodges a clothesline and hits a headlock takedown, but Dolan counters with a headscissors. They’re about to go into a test of strength when Mandy Rose appears, distracting them both. They get back into it and Dolan takes control, only for Sarray to take back control. She gets a nearfall and then goes for the inverted STF, but has to break the hold. Sarray goes for a fisherman’s suplex, but Dolan reverses for a roll-up for two and then gets another one. They go into the ropes, Dolan with an STO but Sarray arcs out. Off the ropes with an elbow from Gigi, off the ropes again with a dropkick by Sarray. STO kick by Sarray and she finishes it with a pinfall.

Winner: Sarray (3:20)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Okay, the Mandy thing was weird but intriguing. The match was too short to mean anything, but it was perfectly fine and the win went to the obvious one here.

* Legado Del Fantasma is backstage and Santos Escobar is talking to Wilde and Mendoza. He says that Reed is lucky he never has to face Santos again. However, Swerve is not so lucky and he has the title which will be Santos. They talk trash about the cypher from last week before Santos talks about how Dexter Lumis is a loser in love and tonight, a loser in the ring. That’s next.

* We then get a vignette for Duke Hudson talking about his looks using a lot of Bs. He says you might as well call him the Tournament winner because that’s how it’ll go.

Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar

Santos talks some trash to Dexter, who doesn’t react, before kicking him and sending him into the ropes for a clothesline. Lumis kips up and then catches a fist, but Mendoze distracts him so Santos goes into the ropes. However, Lumis leaps off into a Thesz press, pounds on him and then crawls around in the ring which freaks Santos out and he bails. He sends Legado to go get Lumis, but Lumis has vanished on the other side of the ring and Santos gets pulled under the ring. Wilde and Mendoza pull him out and Lumis follows, spooking them as we go to break.

Back from break and Santos is in control of Lumis in the ring. He stomps on Lumis and kicks him, then puts him in the corner for a big chop. He yells about being afraid of him and slaps him again, then whips him across the ring for charging double knees to the chest. Lumis put on the top rope and Escobar with a leaping enzuigiri, followed by a super rana and a cover for two. Escobar back up and stomps on Lumis, then kicks at him as he gets to hands and knees. Off the ropes with a diving dropkick by Santos, and he picks Lumis up and puts him in the corner for a knee lift. He backs up and charges for a clothesline, then another. Suplex by Santos and he holds on, second suplex and then a third but Lumis blocks it! Lumis picks him up, Escobar floats over and hits a backstabber. Escobar charges but gets taken down with a clothesline. Escobar up, Lumis up, Lumis floors Escobar with right hands and then hits a throat punch. Clothesline in the corner and a bulldog. He lies in wait, catches Escobar, side uranage and he covers but Mendoza drags Santos to the outside. Lumis follows but Wilde slams Lumis into the ringpost with the ref’s attention on Santos and Wilde, back in the ring and a Phantom Driver gets the win.

Winner: Santos Escobar (9:17)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was just fine. You either dig Lumis’ style or you don’t, and I’m okay with it. There was a fair bit of wackiness and chicanery going on in this but it worked.

* After the match, Hit Row confront Legado on the stage and they talk trash to each other as Legado walks off.

* Wade Barrett has a sitdown interview with Kyle O’Reilly and asks how the loss from last week affected him. O’Reilly says he was missing that killer instinct last week and he wonders now if he needs the Undisputed Era KOR back. He says that Kyle is still in him and he will fight with Cole again, because Cole can’t get away with what he’s done. He said he’s the guy who can and will finish Adam Cole.

* Back with LA Knight and Butler Grimes, and Knight gives him a whole host of rules to do. He shows Grimes his lawn and Grimes is ready to mow the lawn on a big mower, but Knight says he has to huse a tiny push mower. Grimes says it’s no problem, his grandma use to chase him around with one of those. Grimes being happy to do this and Knight being frustrated is delightful.

* During the break, Indi went out to carry Dexter away after his loss and dropped him. They went to kiss but Candice broke Beth Phoenix’s heart by putting a kibosh on it and dragging Indi away.

NXT Breakout Tournament Match

Duke Hudson vs. Ikemen Jiro

Duke takes control right off the rope, slamming Jiro down and striking a pose. Jiro runs in again and gets slammed down once more. Duke goes to lunge at Jiro but he dives out of the way and then locks in a headlock. Duke pushes Jiro in the corner and Jiro does a handstand. However, Duke grabs him and gets him up on his shoulders, then kicks Jiro in the head from there and slams him down. Hudson beats on Jiro in the corner, no-sells a slap and then slaps Jiro back. Bodyslam by Duke and a stomp to the head. Irish whip, Duke goes for a bodydrop and Jiro leaps over for a roll-up. Duke blocks it but Jiro hits several kicks and a tarantula. Springboard leap, caught by Hudson into a belly-to-belly. Hudson batters Jiro with shots and then a big uppercut. Cover but Jiro kicks out at one. Razor’s Edge by Duke, countered into a rana into the corner and a roll-up for two. Blockbuster off the top by Jiro, Hudson to the outside and Jiro with a dropkick and then a top-rope moonsault. Jiro is limping on the ankle but he gets Hudson in the ring. Hudson pulls Jiro onto the apron, Jiro with a rana into the ring, big kick, but a Boss Man Slam by Hudson ends it.

Winner: Duke Hudson (4:49)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Fast-based but not sloppy, and Hudson looked great here. I got no complaints.

* McKenzie asks Dunne who he thinks will win the NXT Title match, but Dunne doesn’t care. He issues threats and says he’d beat either one of them one-on-one. Thatcher comes in and asks which is it: is he the best technician in NXT or the baddest man? Dunne asks who’s asking, and Ciampa runs in and attacks. Security breaks it up as we go to break.