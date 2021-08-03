Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday, and NXT is back with more action and (hopefully) thrills! I’m Jeremy Thomas, as always, and tonight we have the fate of Indi Hartwell’s love life on the line, a collision of old allies in Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Srtong, Ridge Holland’s in-ring return and much more.

It’s been a wild week for me as I’ve been neck-deep in Fantasia Fest 2021; you can check out my reviews of the Japense sci-fi comedy Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes here and the “What if a Luchador fought Nazis” mockumentary Operation Luchador here. But anyway, there’s a lot going on tonight so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

LAST WEEK: Dakota Kai turned on Raquel Gonzalez, Kyle O’Reilly destroyed Adam Cole, and Samoa Joe switched to a part of the active roster so he can murder Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover 36. And tonight, InDex’s future is on the line in a match between Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano.

* Hit Row is coming out for the tag team match to start.

Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma

We get a brawl to start things off, which quickly ends with Legado being cleared from the ring. Mendoza slides in and gets beat down by Ashante, who whips him into the corner and spears him. Another hard Irish whip into the corner and Mendoza is down, he turns it around but Adonis DDT’s him. Top rope by Ashante, he leaps but Mendoza dodges and he drags Ashante over for Wilde to tag in. Wilde in control until Adonis hits a neckbreaker and sends Wilde hard into the corner. Top Dolla in now, Wilde decks him to no avail and gets lifted up in a hold and then slammed down. Dolla does it again and sets Wilde on the top rope, then flings him off across the ring. Big overhand slap in the corner, Ashante tags in and gets whipped into Wilde who hits a back elbow. Wilde up for a rana on Top Dolla but Ashante hits a dropkick mid-rana on Wilde. Whip into the ropes, Electric Chair and both Wilde and B-Fab get on the ropes. With the ref distracted, Mendoza pulls the ropes down and Ashante flies over, then gets thrown into the Plexiglas. We’re on break.

Back from break and Legado is still in control, and Wilde gets a two-count on Ashante. Elevated punches in the center of the ring and a headlock, Ashante fights out but gets pushed into the hostile corner. Big splash, Mendoza tags in for his own splash and Wilde follows suit. They repeat that a couple more times, then a double suplex and springboard moonsault by Mendoza for two. Headlock, Ashante fights out and gets shoved into the ropes for a sunset flip, he fights back and makes the hot tag to Top Dolla who whipes out Mendoza and then kicks Wilde in the gut — running knee lift off the ropes. SPlash in the corner, sidewalk slam, he backward somersaults to his feet and comes off the ropes but gets hit with a chair by Santos and we have a DQ.

Winner: Legado del Fantasma (10:52)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Decent match to start things off, the finish wasn’t great but Hit Row looked much better than they have here.

After the match, Santos with another chair shot and he throws Dolla into the steps. Swerve is beat down by Wilde and Mendoza in the ring and held while Santos gets a chair and shoves it into Swerve’s throat. Escobar rips out Swerve’s grill and Legado stand tall as Top Dolla rescues Swerve and stares off angrily at the three — and B-FAB with a chairshot to Wilde! Ashante dives in and pounces on Wilde! Santos has escaped as Hit Row destroy his henchmen.

* Samoa Joe is backstage and William Regal walks up with security. He says the security will stay with Joe to make sure nothing happens between Joe and Karrion Kross until Takeover.

* We get a recap of Ridge Holland’s return. He hits the ring next.

* We’re back with Dexter Lumis drawing himself and Indi together in his art studio.

Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro

Lockup to start and Holland with a headlock, which Jiro fights out of but eats an uppercut. Holland drops knees on Jiro’s head, locks in a sleeper. Jiro with a jawbreaker and some shots to the head, spinning fist and he comes off the ropes but gets caught. Holland sets him on the outside ropes and punches him, sending him roughly down to the floor. Holland with a start-stop tackle of Jiro into the guardrail, gets him in and hits a big suplex. Holland rips at the jacket and punches Jiro, then hits a Stomp-like knee to the back of Jiro’s head. Jiro tries to fight back but gets caught, belly-to-belly suplex and the crowd is rightfully chanting “YOU SUCK.” Another belly-to-belly suplex and he yells at Jiro, screaming about his ten months on the shelf. Big headbutt to Jiro, scoop into a brainbuster slam and it’s over.

Winner: Ridge Holland (3:18)

Rating: *

Thoughts: Holland was not good here. He came off as uncertain in the ring and it showed. RIP Jiro.

After the match, Jiro gets thrown outside and Dunne talks about how Holland destroyed Ciampa and Thatcher and will smash the rest of Thatcher’s feet out. He says this is what happens when you step to them, as they’re the most dangerous men in NXT and he dares anyone to prove them wrong.

* McKenzia is backstage with Frankie, Stone, and Jessi Kamea. She asks about the loss last week and Stone tries to talk but gets shut up. She says it was due to Stone’s interference and she gets it; Stone and Jessi are losers. So it has to be rebuilt Franky’s way and with Franky’s rules. Take it or leave it. Stone fast talks and Jessi doesn’t look impressed with him.

* We get a quick vignette for the Diamond Mine and Roderick Strong’s match with Bobby Fish tonight.