Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and you know what that means: time for another episode of NXT. Tonight we have an NXT Tag Team Championship match as MSK face Imperium, the last semifinal of the NXT Breakout Tournament, and rivals going face to face in Karrion Kross/Samoa Joe and Raquel Gonzalez/Dakota Kai! It promises to be an exciting night, even without Kushida who was pulled due to not being medically cleared.

Meanwhile, I'm still neck-deep in my coverage of Fantasia International Film Festival and you can check out my capsule reviews of We're All Going to the World's Fair, King Knight, Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break, and Seobok here. I also finished Grady Hendrix's My Best Friend's Exorcism which is both brutal horror and a serious dose of 1980s nostalgia that I wholeheartedly recommend. But that's enough babbling from me; let's get to it!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

* We get a quick preview for the matches at NXT Takeover including WALTER vs. Ilja, Raquel vs. Dakota, Knight vs. Crimes, Cole vs. O’Reilly III, & Kross vs. Joe.

* Diamond Mine are in the ring, and Bivens says he doesn’t like negative but if they’re going to get negative they should go all the way. Bivens calls Kushida a coward but says he wouldn’t want to face Strong either. Strong wants a match, Bivens wants a payday, and it’s open challenge time. Ilja Dragunov is out to answer it! Oh baby.

Roderick Strong vs. Ilja Dragunov

Lockup to start off and they jockey for position, then go to the floor. Strong with a wristlock, he flips Ilja to the ground but Ilja pushes him back with his legs. Lockup, Strong gets Dragunov against the ropes and chops him, but Ilja chops back. They trade chops, Ilja takes over but Strong trips him into the ropes and then goes over. He goes for a full nelson, Ilja out of it, they’re trading offense and Strong takes over with knees but Ilja counters and chops him, then hits a senton. Cover gets one and Ilja right into a headlock. Both men up, but Ilja snaps him down, Strong with a headscissors and they’re both up. Chops by Roderick, Irish whip reversed and Ilja with a jumping knee in the corner and a suplex.

Dragunov up top and leaps, Strong moves and Ilja rolls through, big kick by Strong. Strong kicks Ilja away and lays in with punches, but Ilja fights back and takes Strong down with a discus chop. Kneelift by Dragunov, Ilja gets sent into the ropes and goes for a Constantine special but gets hit with a dropkick and sent to the floor. Strong out now and they trade offense, Ilja with a stomp but Hachiman distracts him and Strong puts him headfirst into the steps, then slams him into the apron as we go to PIP break.

Back from PIP break and Strong has stayed in control, he gets a two-fall and locks in a sitting abdominal stretch. Ilja gets to his feet and rolls Strong to the ground with elbows. Strong quickly counters but eats a big elbow to the jaw. Dragunov picks Strong up and hits a German suplex, followed by a second and who, he’s busted open. He goes for a third but Strong fights out with a bloody back. Strong goes for the knee but Ilja bends back and wipes Strong out for a near-fall. Ilja is full-on bloody face and he gets hit with a knee strike but comes off the ropes with the Moscow Torpedo for the win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov (12:03)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: This was perhaps not as good as they could have been, but they were holding back a bit due to it being on weekly TV and that’s fine. The blood obviously wasn’t intentional, but I won’t lie that it added to this match’s presentation. Dragunov looked like a star and I don’t love the Diamond Mine losing this early, but you do what you gotta do.

Post-man, Ilja yells for WALTER to come out to the ring but there’s no answer from the UK Champion.

* Samoa Joe has arrived outside and is headed toward the building. UP next: Cole vs. O’Reilly III’s Prime Target video.

* We’re back with another great Prime Target video previewing Cole vs. O’Reilly III. It looks at KOR’s win over NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, then Cole’s win over Kyle at Great American Bash. We then get the breakdown of the three stipulations for the Takeover 36 match.

KOR talks about how this is the end of their feud and no matter what, he’s walking away with closure. Cole says that Kyle is kidding himself about his success, and that KOR is nothing without him. It was always Adam Cole, it always has been and always will be. He says it blows his mind that Kyle thinks he’s on the same level. We get recaps of their vitriol toward each other, and Cole says he’ll end Kyle at Takeover. “And that is undisputed.”

* Hit Row makes their way down to the ring. We get a recap of Santos Escobar ripping Swerve’s grill out, and then B-FAB says to cut the music. She says Santos put his hands in Swerve’s mouth and ripped his grill out, “and you thought we were gonna play games, huh?” Swerve says the beef has reached the level of on-site. He’s cut off by Santos on the Tron, who says that taking the grill was fun but he realized he disrespected Swerve’s culture. He said he’d come down and hand him the grill, but he doesn’t trust Swerve’s crew. He tells Santos to come out to the parking lot alone and settle this. Swerve is game, and he tells Hit Row to stay back as he heads to the parking lot. He steps out and Santos is there alone — until WIlde and Mendoza show up. Swerve attacks them but gets overwhelmed and Hit Row run down as Santos goes for the lower grill. Top Dolla and Ashante come out and it turns into chaos with B-FAB wielding a pipe. Hit Row comes out on top and Swerve slams Santos into a door, then retrieves his grill. One more slam into the door and they walk off.

* LA Knight is working out and has Grimes wipe his brow. He says he’ll miss this but will enjoy having the Million Dollar Man as his butler. He tells Grimes to get water and then enlists Josh Briggs to rough Grimes up in the ring for $10,000. That’s next.

* WALTER is backstage with Imperium, and says tonight is about them. They talk about how they need Imperium to lead them to a brighter future where there’s no space for people like MSK.

* Ted DiBiase is out on commentary for this match. Knight comes out and is calling for his own headset.

Cameron Grimes vs. Josh Briggs

Grimes goes for the legs but gets grabbed by Briggs, who punches him and then comes off the ropes to kick his head off. Briggs pounds on Grimes in the corner as DiBiase and Knight make bets on the match. Briggs with a giant splash for a cover, gets two. Grimes fights back and dodges an elbow, comes up to the second rope and leaps. Briggs catches him, but Grimes slides off. He comes off the ropes and pounces, dropping Briggs, and does it again. A third attempt sees Briggs catch him by the throat but he gets out and catches him with the Spanish Fly crossbody. Grimes goes up top and hits the Cave In for the pinfall.

Winner: Cameron Grimes (2:07)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Yep, that was a match.

After the match, Knight decks Ted and then attacks Grimes, DDTing him on the floor before walking off.

* Gargano and Candice are backstage complaining when Indi comes up wearing an InDex shirt. She talks about all the dating they’re doing and says she’s thinking of getting matching tattoos. Candice says not under her roof. Indi puts on Dexter gloves and Gargano says they need to show what they can do in the ring. Dexter comes up, and Gargano asks how he liked the cake last week and Indi says “Oh, he loved it. He even had room for pie.” InDex walk off as Gargano says there was no pie on the menu. I love this storyline.

* McKenzie is backstage with Zoey and Io and asks how their bonding attempts are going. Zoey says they’re very different and trying to understand each other, noting she’s trying to learn Japanese. She says these friendships take time and Io says they’re not friends and it’s not about liking Zoey; it’s about defending the titles. She walks off and Zoey says they have work to do still.

Jessi Kamea & Robert Stone vs. InDex

Stone and Lumis start off as the crowd chants “Happy Birthday” to Indi. Stone is dressed in Steven Seagal clothing apparently and does some bad fancy footwork, then dives to grab Dexter’s foot. Dexter spooks him out of the ring but Franky Monet throws him back in. He eats a punch and Kamea comes in to help, but Indi cuts him off and they beat their opponents down before sharing a moment in the ring. Team Stone & Jessi attack from behind and Stone squanders his advantage, getting knocked down. Franky grabs Dexter’s foot but gets dragged into the ring. The ref ejects Franky from ringside as we go to break.

Back from break and the women are in the ring now, with Kamea in control of Indi. She slams Indi to the mat and comes off the ropes with a splash but Indie moves. Hartwell goes for the corner and Kamea cuts her off but gets kicked back into Stone for the tag. Dexter in hot and he takes Stone down, hitting him with a bulldog out of the corner. Stone begs off as the crowd chants “Dexter’s Gonna Kill You!” Lumis offers a hand, Stone leaps and gets spinebustered. Cover gets two, the women are in and Indi sends Stone out of the ring. Indi with a spinebuster to Jessi down and covers, but Stone breaks it up. Kamea slams Indi and locks her in a single leg crab. Dexter gives Indi a look which inspires her to get to the ropes. Jessi kicks Dexter in the head, Stoen goes for a dive but comes up short. Kamea decks Lumis but Indi slams Jessi into the Plexiglas and rolls her into the ring. Silence on Kamea and that’s it!

Winner: InDex (9:17)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was a lot of comedy but it worked, and the in-ring stuff was fine too. Indi’s doing a nice job of incorporating Dexter’s mannerisms and moves.

* After the match, Dexter and Indi share a moment in the ring. Indi goes out and gets advice from Beth, and then comes into the ring. She kneels and pulls out a ring, and Dexter nods. They’re engaged!

* Karrion Kross is outside the CWC and approaching, but up next is the interview with Raquel and Dakota.

* McKenzie asks Strong about his loss, but Bivens cuts him off and says since Ilja is a heavyweight, the loss didn’t happen. He says Strong still has a guaranteed title shot against Kushida.

* Beth interviews Raquel and Dakota and asks if Raquel ever thought she could be in this position. Raquel says she always knew she could be in this position considering what Dakota did for Tegan. Kai asks where Raquel’s crystal ball was last week. Raquel asks what took her so long to get a title shot and says she dominated the division. She isn’t a star in the making anymore; she’s a superstar.

Dakota says Raquel is delusional for thinking she’s unbeatable and says she taught Raquel everything she knows, but not everything Kai knows. Raquel asks who Kai will get to be the next Raquel, saying there’s no one like her. She said Kai uses people and then get jealous when they become bigger stars than her. Kai says Raquel to call her whatever she wants, but in five days she’ll call her NXT Women’s champion. Raquel says she is looking forward to the challenge and calls Kai a sidekick.

NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal

Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson

Duke muscles Hayes in the corner to start, and Hayes goes for a wasitlock but gets chucked across the ring. Another headlock, Hayes shot into the ropes and off into a bodycheck. Hudson locks in a headlock, Hayes fights out but gets slammed to the mat. Another headlock by Duke. They go back and forth a bit and Hayes gets sent to the mat, leapfrogs over and hits a springboard neckbreaker for a two-count. Hayes with a headlock, Hudson picks Hayes up and throws him out of the ring as we go to break.

We’re back and Hudson sends Hayes into the corner, but Hayes ducks out and hits an enzuigiri. He tries for an Irish whip but Hudson blocks it, picks him up and Hayes with an elbow, but Hudson hits a belly to belly on Hayes. Hayes shot into the ropes, catches himself, sends Duke to the floor, Duke gets to get into the ring and eats an axe kick. Hayes kicks Hudson in the head repeatedly on the apron, springboards off and hits a NASTY-looking DDT on the apron. Hayes striking in the ring, he comes off the ropes with a spinning slam and then goes up top. Hudson cuts him off but Heys with a small package for two. Lungblower, Hayes goes up top, he leaps and hits a Rocker Dropper off the top for three.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (8:55)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Hudson is not one of my favorites, he was fine here but he and Hayes do not work very well together. There were a couple of ugly moves that stood out from Hayes. This wasn’t awful, but I didn’t love it at all.

* McKenzie interviews Hayes on the stage about the tournament finals next week in Odyssey Jones. Hayes says that he called his shot two weeks ago and kept his word. He says he already got past way bigger guys, and says you always have to get past the final boss — well plot twist, he’s the final boss.

Jones comes out applauding and says that after he wins next week, the whole universe will sound the alarm. They jaw at each other on the ramp and the finals are next week.

* We get a promo from Jacy Jayne where she talks about how they won’t be silenced and have been caged for far too long. We’re gonna feel them on our souls when they break free.

* MSK get ready to rock and their match is next.

* Cameron Grimes is backstage and DiBiase comes in, saying he thinks maybe they bit off more than he can chew. He apologizes and Grimes said he got himself into this. He came into money and lost his mind, and DiBiase gave him the chance to be Million Dollar Champion but he dropped the ball. But when he stopped believing in him, the Million Dollar Man believed in him. He says he’s not a butler and after NXT Takeover 36 they’ll be Million Dollar Champions going to the moon. DiBiase laughs and says “That’s my champion!”

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Imperium vs. MSK

Lee and Aichner start off, Aichner chucks Lee to start and shoves him down, but Lee gets acrobatic and then locks in a headlock. Aichner goes for a kick in the corner, Lee with an innovative roll-up for one and then they get Fabian in the corner, tagging in Carter. Carter with a leapfrog bronco buster but Barthel gets tagged in and takes control of Nash, working the neck with a handstand headlock. Carter up and he flips out of the headlock, ducks a clothesline and comes off the ropes into a Euro uppercut. Snapmare and kick to the back by Barthel, Carter fights back in the corner and leaps off the top but gets decked in the cut and then taken down. Tag to Aichner, who chops at Carter and picks him up. Carter slides out and tags in lee, they start kicking Aichner and then double stomp his back. Barthel comes in and gets backdropped to the outside, MSK dive and get caught, then taken down by the challengers as we go to PIP break.