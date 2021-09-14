Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! Ready or not, it’s time for NXT 2.0! That’s right, this is the week when we find out exactly what the revamp is going to be, and I am as intrigued as I am nervous.

Also WWE…NXT 2point0? Clearly chasing AEW, folks! (Yes, I am kidding.)

Anyway, we have a big show with the new NXT Champion set to be determined in a Fatal Four-Way match and much more. I could expound at length about it, but instead let’s just jump right into it…

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.