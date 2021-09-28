Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome, my fellow NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday night, which means its time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight the women are on deck as both the NXT Women’s Title and NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended. We also have Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland, footage of the InDex honeymoon (ooh la la), and more to look forward to! Here’s hoping NXT eases back on the Crash TV stuff; they’d done some solid re-establishing of the show but it’s time to settle down a bit.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

DOWN SOUTH SLANG! (a.k.a. the new intro)

* We’re live in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. And here come Hit Row! Ashante says tonight it’s all about the ladies and gets the crowd pumped — or tries to. He says it’s an honor and a gift to be in y’all’s presence and hypes up the NXT Women’s Title match. Top Dollar says don’t even get him started on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match and that the champs could get their titles snatched. He’s riding with Toxic Attraction because they’re three of the baddest women. Swerve says his title isn’t being defended… AGAIN. But we are getting a Cruiserweight Title match between Grayson Waller and Roderick Strong. Ashante says Ivy is kinda fine.

Swerve says pay attention to B-Fab and she says we already know the deal. In this match, the spotlight is on her, and she’s gonna beat the breaks of Elektra like she owes her currency.

No Disqualification

B-Fab vs. Elektra Lopez

They start brawling on the outside before going inside and we’re off! They start brawling and then lock up, grabbing each other’s hair. Lopez with a couple of knee lifts, but B-Fab hits a back kick to the head and then dropkicks Lopez out of the ring. She comes off the apron with a double axehandle and then slams her into the apron. A second try but Lopez blocks it and takes B-Fab down. SHe goes for a garbage can but B-Fab slams her down and launches into punches. B-Fab picks Elektra up but gets rammed into the ring steps. Mendoza tries to hit Top Dolla with the garbage can to no avail and it turns into a chaotic brawl as we go to break.

Back from break and Lopez is boot choking B-Fab in the corner as Legado and Hit Row are nowhere to be found. Lopez goes for a table but B-Fab shuts that down. They fight over the table and Lopez gets the advantage, but B-Fab slams her into the ring apron and then starts kicking and stomping at the leg. She slams the calf down on the upraised table leg and rolls her back in, following after. Lopez kicks Fab down and gets up, rolling out to go under the ring — kendo sticks! Chairs! More chairs! Even more chairs! Elektra is back in and kicks Fab, then bodyslams her onto a chair. Then she does it again and picks up a chair, setting it up upside down. Fab kicks Elektra and Lopez moves in but gets drop-toe hold onto the upside down chair. SHot to the ribs by Fab with the chair, and then she begins unleashing with the kendo stick! The chair gets set right side up — and Lopez SPEARS FAB INTO IT! ANother chair is set up and Lopez snake eyes Fab onto it. Powerbomb and we’re done.

Winner: Elektra Lopez (10:04)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: When they weren’t utilizing the weapons, both of these two looked uncertain and a bit awkward with each other. Once the weapons came into play after the break, it picked up considerably.

* It’s time for honeymoon footage! We see Indi and Dexter walking along the beach and relaxing together, playing the handslap game as Gargano and Candice spy from a distance. Johnny says they’re having good, safe, harmful fun, until Candice reminds him what they did in their honeymoon.

Indi then goes into the water and gets all wet and sexy, which Dexter approves of. They frolic in the water as Johnny says he has an idea and runs off. A shark fin shows up as Indi calls to be saved. They run off, and of course it’s Gargano wearing a shark fin.

* Joe Gacy is on his way to the ring next, so apparently that gimmick may not be done.

* Joe Gacy is in the ring and he says contrary to popular opinion, the ring is still their safe space. He says last week he made a huge impact, and he has not been cancelled. He made a bigger impact than stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Roderick Strong, and Bron Breakker using only his words. He didn’t throw one single punch. He says he speaks for a generation that nobody understands except them, the enlightened ones. The rest of us are living in an obsolete world, and when he went back to the locker room last week he saw a lot of triggered faces. Gacy throws out some more buzzwords and says he’s here to usher the world in to a new normal, and thanks everyone for their open minds.

Xyon Quinn vs. Oney Lorcan

Lorcan sent off the ropes right away into a bodyblock and goes down. Lorcan shoves Xyon and then gets shoved right out of the ring. Back in, Lorcan comes off the ropes into an elbow. Lorcan gets control and lays in some ground and pound, then chops and strikes in the corner. But Quinn just shoves him all the way across the ring. Lorcan with a throat shot and he pulls Quinn into the center of the ring for some punches and a chinlock.

Quinn gets to his knees and elbows out. Lorcan with a shot to the back but Xyon hulks up, batters Lorcan and comes off the ropes to turn Oney inside out with a clothesline. Spear in the corner, Samoan drop and Xyon kips up, lying in wait: leaping elbow strike to get the win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn (3:00)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: It was literally the shortest match I will rate but it made Xyon look good.

* We get a vignette with Grayson Waller talking about how he’s a risk taker in and out of the ring, and how he took his shot last week to get a title shot tonight. He says after tonight, everyone will know his name.

* MSK are out and we’ll hear from them next.