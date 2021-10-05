Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome, NXT devotees! It's Tuesday night and that means it's time time for another episode of NXT 2.0. I'm Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have a last minute change that gives us a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Championship main event. We also get Cora Jade's NXT 2.0 debut, Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon, Bron Breakker and Tomasso Ciampa developments and more! NXT settled down a bit last week and I'm looking forward to seeing how they do with some more paced-out storytelling on these new members of the roster.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a preview and recap of events leading to tonight’s NXT Tag Team Championship match, which is described as having been changed because “these four teams can’t get along!”

* Toxic Attraction are out first, and OHHH MY Miss Rose and company.

Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon

We start off with a lockup and some counter-wrestling, with Mandy getting out of a headscissors and going into a headlock. She comes off the ropes into an eelbow, and they go back and forth on the ropes until Rose slaps Moon. That pisses Ember off and she lays into Mandy, then sets her into the Tree of Woe and picks her up for kicks to the back. The ref backs Ember off and Gigi and Jacy get Mandy to safety, so Moon comes off the ropes and dives through to take out Jacy and Gigi. She catches Mandy’s headscissors and slams her into the apron, but Mandy cuts her off getting back in and slams her down for a two-count.

Mandy sets Ember into the corner and lays in the kicks, then snapmares her and locks in a bodyscissors. Moon eventually pushes her back for a two-count to break the hold, but Mandy goes on the offensive and locks in an abdominal stretch with elbows into the ribes. Moon hiptosses Mandy over and hits a spinning forearm, then a step-up enzuigiri. Snapmare and she goes to the second rope, CODEBREAKER. Knee to Mandy’s chest and Moon goes up top for the Eclipse, but Ember moves and then wipes her out for the pinfall.

Winner: Mandy Rose (4:27)

Rating: **

Thoughts: It was a perfectly fine, short match that didn’t have Moon some offense before Rose picked up the expected win.

* The commentary team talks about the Draft and Hit Row heading to Smackdown, but notes Santos Escobar still wants the NA Title. We then get a vignette with Legado where Santos says that Hit Row got saved by moving to Smackdown. Elektra says she shut B-Fab up, and Santos tells Swerve to be a man and face him with the title on the line.

Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight

Knight plays keep-away from Jones for a bit, ducking under a lunge and slapping the big guy. That just pisses Jones off and he chucks Knight into the corner, then throws him across the ring. And then just for fun, he does it again. Knight rolls out of the ring and Jones goes to follow, and Knight is trying to escape. He rolls into the ring, Knight comes off the ropes and runs into Jones.

Jones charges at Knight but gets drop toe-held into the corner. Khight with repeated shots to Jones against the ropes, he chokes him briefly against the ropes and kicks him in the head from the apron. Back in and he hits an elbow drop off the ropes, cover gets only one as Jones tosses Knight off him. Knight with a kick and punch to Jones on his knees, but Jones gets back to his feet and Knight goes for a bodyslam, but Jones falls on top of him. Odyssey and Knight both up, Jones lays in the strikes and downs LA. Irish whip by Jones and he runs through Knight, then hits a side gutbuster.

And here comes Adrian Chase! He’s on the apron arguing with Jones and gets knocked down, Knight hits his finisher on Jones and gets the pinfall as Chase pushes Jones’ foot away from being under the ropes.

Winner: LA Knight (3:59)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Too short to mean anything, and it was really here to get Knight a rebound win after his loss to Bron Breakker and advance Jones vs. Chase.

* Cameron Grimes is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell and says love is in the air. There’s InDex’s wedding, Cora Jade making out with Trey Baxter in the dressing room, and Grimes is on the search for a lucky lady.

Pete Dunne walks in and says there’s not a woman alive who would be with him. Dunne says things are changing but Grimes isn’t listening. Dunne promises to beat Grimes in the ring tonight, but Grimes isn’t listening and goes to hit on some of the ladies.

* Tommaso Ciampa is out to address the NXT Universe next.

* Kyle O’Reilly approaches Von Wagner backstage and asks him why he keeps saving him. Wagner says he jumped on an opportunity. He doesn’t like Dunne or Holland, but he respects KOR. O’Reilly says after the year he’s had, he doesn’t trust anyone. He appreciates why Von’s done, but tells him to stay out of his way.

* Tommaso is in the ring and announces that Halloween Havoc returns on October 26th. He says he needs an opponent and knows the NXT roster is full of hungry men and women. He knows there’s someone who isn’t patient and wants to be the flagbearer of NXT, but actions speak louder than words. So he wants to know who has the balls to come out and take his NXT Title from him?

And here’s Bron’s music! Bron is out in street clothes with a mic. He tells Ciampa that he’s treated him with nothing but respect since he walked in, but he doesn’t give a damn if he’s been here four four minutes, four weeks or four months: he wants to be NXT Champion. He says he has the biggest balls in the NXT locker room and that he wants what the fans want: Bron vs. Ciampa for the title at Halloween Havoc.

Ciampa says the difference between them is Bron wants the title, but he needs it. For Bron, it’s just a stepping stone to something bigger but for him it is something bigger and better. He says Halloween Havoc is three weeks away, so Bron has three weeks to go from an intern to a pHD. Challenge accepted! Bron is psyched, but Ciampa walks by him and out of the ring.

* Backstage with Joe Gacy, who is talking about the big social media crash yesterday and he stood there calmly. He says NXT 2.0 is the platform that won’t crash, and he’ll use the ring tonight as a safe space. Tonight he’ll prove there can be two winners.

* Persia and Indi are talking about Indi’s honeymoon, and Indi says Dexter’s not there because she wore him out. They see smoke coming from a room and Mei Ying & Boa are inside.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy

They shake hands to start off and then circle, with Jiro locking in a headlock. He comes off the ropes and doesn’t quite take Gacy down, but Joe says he believes Jiro can do it. Jiro comes off the ropes and ducks a clothesline, and takes Gacy down. Gacy offers a handshake and then whips Jiro into the corner when he accepts. He lays in punches and then hits a suplex. Irish whip into a back elbow by Gacy, who talks some trash and goes for a suplex but Ikemen slides out and hits an inverted DDT. Jiro grabs the jacket and lays in some fashion-assisted fists. He charges in the corner but eats a boot, Gacy to the rope and gets kicked in the head before getting knocked off. Jiro goes for a big kick but Gacy ducks, he hits a handstand clothesline off the ropes and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Joe Gacy (3:02)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: This was mostly a comedy match, which like most (not all, but most) comedy matches regardless of promotion wasn’t that funny. The in-ring action was too short to go anywhere as well, but Gacy got the win so it accomplished its goal.

After the match, Gacy helps Jiro up and hugs him, then exits the ring leaving Ikemen confused looking. Before he gets too far, he sees someone standing in the stands and staring angrily down at him.

* Up next is a vignette for Skater Girl Cora Jade. She competes next.

* We’re back with Duke Hudson at the poker table. He says he’s all about the mind games and if he can play with your mind, he’s already won. In Duke’s Poker Room, there’s no discrimination of money; he’s gonna take it all. Whether in the ring or at the table, he’s winning.

Franky Money destroys Cora’s planned opponent, and now she’s facing Franky.

Cora Jade vs. Franky Monet

Monet attacks with a clotheseline right out of the gate and then whips her into a short-arm kneelife. Elbows and kicks in the corner, she whips Cora hard across the ring and runs in with the double kneelift. Trey is out to pump Cora up, but she gets picked up and slammed into the mat face-first. Jade kicks Franky off and crawls to Trey, but Franky pulls her back, beats her and then stomps her into the mat. Spear from Monet and she cackles before picking Cora up, Halls of Valhalla countered into a rollup for the pin!

Winner: Cora Jade (2:07)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Well…that was unexpected.

* McKenzie asks MSK about their match becoming a Fatal Four-Way Title match and they talk about keeping their heads on a swivel. The GYV come in to complain about the match being a Fatal Four Way and Lee suggests that it be an elimination-style match. Briggs and Jensen come in and say “Hell, why wait?” and it becomes a four-team brawl with officials trying to break it up.