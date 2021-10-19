Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Greetings and salutations, NXT devotees! It’s Tuesday night, and that means that it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as always, and tonight WWE has a big show planned. We have a triple threat with implications for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Halloween Havoc next week, Tommaso Ciampa teaming with Bron Breakker against the Grizzled Young Veterans, Tony D’Angelo in action and more. We have this last show before Halloween Havoc so there’s likely to be plenty to get into, especially now that NXT 2.0 has settled down just a touch.

The past week has been a pretty productive one for me, notably in terms of my Hooptober horror viewing challenge for 2021. I very much enjoyed the folk horror classic Witchfinder General starring Vincent Price, dug the Wes Craven fan-favorite The People Under the Stars, and thought Halloween Kills and Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker were decent. Outside of those I finished up Slasher: Flesh & Blood on Shudder and saw Midnight Mass on Netflix, both of which I thoroughly enjoyed. I hope your horror watching has been as successful this week!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.