Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Coverage

Hello NXT watchers! It’s Tuesday night, and that means that it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as always, and tonight we have an extra special episode of NXT, as it’s time for HALLOWEEN HAVOC! We have a lot of titles on the line, and this will be a big test to see what direction the brand is taking with the NXT 2.0 relaunch. Tommaso Ciampa will defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose will get her shot at Raquel Gonzalez’s NXT Women’s Championship, both tag team titles will be on the line, and more.

We’re getting close to the end of October, and I am basically done with my Hooptober horror viewing challenge for 2021. I saved some of the worst for last as I watched the 1976 King Kong, which has aged like bad milk; Tobe Hooper’s 1976 Hicksploitation alligator film Eaten Alive (it’s no Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and (UGH) Jack Frost 2: The Revenge of the Mutant Killer Snowman. I also watched the pretty damned good The Spine of Night, which opens this week and for I will have a review up on the site soon.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with none other than Chucky himself, talking about how he loves Halloween because it’s when things get a little scarier, darker, and violent. And with Chucky here, things are going to get a lot more violent. Chucky then previews the card for tonight’s show. Hearing Brad Dourif talk about Mandy Rose is a little surreal, not gonna lie.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and we’re staring with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Scareway to Hell Ladder Match!

Scareway to Hell NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Ladder Match

Zoey Stark & Io Shari vs. Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne

vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

The bell rings, and all six women star at the titles before it turns into a big brawl. Toxic Attraction are four-on-two teamed and thrown out of the match, leaving the other two teams to brawl. Zoey tosses Persia, and then Zoey and Io double suplex Indi. Indi is out of the ring and Io nails her with a kick on the apron.

Io goes for a ladder, while in the ring Jacy and Gigi double team her and hit a kick from both sides to send her out of the ring. They start kicking and stomping Indi, and then Persia and Gigi start fighting through the ropes with a ladder. Persia takes over and comes in the ring, Persia & Indi splashy Toxic Attraction and Persia hits them with a ladder! Persia & Indi set up the ladder, but Zoey and Io come off the top with dropkicks and then start climbing. Jacy hits them both and then shoves the ladder over, before kicking Zoey to the mat.

Jacy shoves the broken ladder out of the ring, then gets another and sets it up in the corner. Zoey and Jacy kick each other down, while Indi and Persia double team Io and go to suplex her onto a set-up ladder — but Io turns it into a double DDT to the floor! She gets back in the ring and hits baseball slide dropkicks a ladder into Toxic Attraction, then sets up a ladder and climbs — but Indi leaps onto the ladder and knocks her down! And now Zoey leaps up in Io’s place!

Indi and Zoey fight atop the ladder while Pirotta sets up a bigger ladder, only for Gigi to knock her down and climb the ladder. She goes for the titles and Persia knocks her off! Io jumps on Indi’s back and pulls her down, but Persia shoves the ladder over and Zoey WAY outside the ring over the ropes!

Persia is in the ring surrounded by ladders, so she picks one up and hits Stark with it. She sets it up against Stark in the corner and kicks it into her, then sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring. Persia climbs and Io runs up the ladder, but Pirotta drops down and pulls her off. Gigi climbs and Persia knocks her off while Io climbs back up! Persia pulls her down and slams her down. Gigi climbs once more but Persia grabs her and power bombs her THROUGH a ladder! Persia climbs up, she grabs the titles but Jacy is there! She pounds on Pirotta’s back and climbs up over her. Persia grabs her and goes to power bomb her, but Jayne counters into a rana that sends Pirotta crashing into a ladder!

Jayne puts the ladder on Persia and slams it down on her a few times. She climbs up, but Io catches her and slams her back-first onto that errant ladder! Springboard moonsault ONTO the ladder and Jayne flops around! Indi comes in to take out Io, but Zoey wipes out Hartwell. Stark goes up top, and a — not great 450 onto the ladder. JESUS, that was not good; Zoey is lucky she didn’t snap a leg. She’s back up though — until Indi SPINEBUSTERS her onto the downed ladder!

Indi climbs up, Io is up there too, but Io knocks her down! She waves and goes for the titles — AND INDI SHOVES HER OVER! Io hit the ladder GODS DAMNED HARD. Io is motionless as Indi climbs up, she’s got a hand on the title — but Jacy grabs her! Hartwell kicks her down, but Gigi is up top! She kicks Indi down and grabs the titles — new champions!

Winner: Toxic Attraction (12:23)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: This was a car crash match in a mostly-good way. I’m concerned about Stark and Shirai’s condition after their botch and bump, respectively, and there was a bit of overly-repetitive work in booking of the match, but otherwise this was fantastic.

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams pull up at the place they have to go to in order to get the North American Title back. Hayes says it looks bigger, and Trick notes that Dexter Lumis has that Gargano money now that he’s in the family. Hayes says let’s go, and neither of them do. Trick suggests that he keep the car running, but Carmelo is having none of it and they both step out into this creepy-ass yard.

The two walk on where there’s a body in the yard, which they say can’t be real — until it howls at them. They move on, and Gargano and Lumis are inside. Gargano says he’s Home Alone-d this house up and had help from the zombie ref!

Hayes and Gargano get scared by another masked guy, and then they see someone who they think is Gargano. Hayes grabs him but it’s just a dead-ass kid, which they’re fine with. Dead-Ass Kid waves them in, and they walk up to the door. Trick says he’ll buy Hayes a replica but Hayes says he wants his. They go to knock on the door and it opens, so they walk in.

* Grayson Waller is here in Dracula gear, saying he doesn’t know what happened to LA Knight but he’s here as the runner-up host to save the show. He says the hottest party is happening backstage and says because it’s Halloween, the hottest women are wearing tiny —

And here is Joe Gacy. Gacy hugs Waller and gets a mic, saying that corrupt minds like Grayson’s is why Halloween isn’t a very inclusive holiday. It’s simply a way to exploit people, and he’s here to set a much more positive message. He’s facing Malik Blade and says he’s doing this for all of us — and Blade dropkicks him!

Joe Gacy vs. Malik Blade

Gacy attacks on Blade and is beating him down as someone in overalls enters backstage for the Halloween Kills cross-promotion. Gacy takes Blade down and hits a forearm to the back, then a suplex. Gacy whips Blade into the corner and charges in, then flings Malik through the ropes to the outside.

Blade gets up and Harland is there! He grabs Blade by the throat and Gacy tells him he doesn’t have to do this. Blade back in the ring, Gacy ducks a clothesline and hits a handspring lariat for the pin.

Winner: Joe Gacy (2:10)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Yeah, this was really worth the two minutes it took. Honest.

* We get a vignette from Kay Lee Ray, who WWE seems to have remembered suddenly. She says she’s pissed because NXT 2.0 has given her no respect despite being the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion.

* Grayson Waller is backstage and handling the party. He goes up to Ikemen Jiro and Kushida, who are skeptical of this whole Hallowen thing. He says it’s like cosplay and they say they have an idea, and walk off. Waller talks with Tony D’Angelo a moment and then get the cold shoulder from all the ladies. Cameron Grimes shows up and hits on a couple girls, but they walk off. Waller says Grimes will get them next time!

* Malcolm Bivens is here with the Diamond Mine, and he says it’s an open challenge. People could get knocked out by Ivy Nile, get their wig split by the Creed Brothers, or get stomped out by Roderick Strong. Choose wisely! And we’re off to break now.