Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello NXT watchers! It’s Tuesday night, and we’re back for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as ever, and with Halloween Havoc in the rearview we have a bunch of new champions, as well as new story directions. Tonight will see new NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction in the house, as well as Dexter Lumis teaming with his father-in-law Johnny Gargano against Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. Dakota Kai will be in also action and more.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and we have Mandy Rose coming out right off the bat!