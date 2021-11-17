Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my NXT peeps! It's another Tuesday night, and that means another episode of WWE NXT. I'm Jeremy Thomas, here with you as always, and tonight we're hoping for a little bounceback after a lackluster episode last week. There are certainly some good options to deliver including Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai reigniting their feud, Odyssey Jones and Jacket Time vs. the Diamond Mine, and Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes.

Meanwhile, I've had a busy and (mostly) rewarding week in terms of my entertainment. I saw No Time to Die and Red Notice, both of which were passably fine. I liked Eternals, even if I didn't love it, and saw a trio of good-to-great horror films in the Director's Cut of Doctor Sleep, the underwater haunted house film The Deep House, and a rewatch of Candyman for the Blu-Ray release (check out my review here!). Then I went to go watch Dear Evan Hansen today, apparently because I hate myself. I also hate everything and everyone ever now. Expect to see that high on my list of the worst films of the year.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re live in the Capitol Wrestling Center and starting with Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

Dexter has a painting of Tony sleeping with the fishes that he unveils before sliding into the ring. Tony ducks out when the bell rings and Dexter chases him. They get back in and Tony goes on the attack with punches and an Irish whip, reversed by Dexter. Tony grabs the ropes but gets knocked down, and Dexter with mounted punches and an elbow drop off the ropes. D’Angelo into the corner and gets beat up for a moment before being taken to another rope for kicks.

Whip across the ring, D’Angelo escapes and hits a belly to belly followed by stomps and a chinlock. Dexter to his feet and elbows out but gets bodyslammed down. D’Angelo jaws with the crowd and then wags his finger in Dexter’s face, Dexter with a hold and he sends Tony into the corner, Tony gets to the apron and gets grabbed but drops Dexter against the ropes. Tony grabs the easel and throws it into the ring, the ref removes it and Tony with a thumb to the eye followed by his finisher for the pin.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (3:05)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: It was okay for what it was. It didn’t get enough time to excel but it got D’Angelo the win which is what it set out to do.

After the match, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes jump Lumis fromo behind and Trick with a Codebreaker followed by a takedown from Melo. Trick gets a chair and Melo puts Lumis’ hand into it, Hayes up to the second rope and jumps down onto it. Here comes Gargano and officials, and they run Trick and Melo off.

* We get a recap of the attack on Dexter by Melo and Trick, and see Lumis leaving with Indi Hartwell. Gargano is in the ring and says obviously Melo has made things very personal. He originally just wanted to beat him for his title so he could prove he’s better than him, but Melo screwed with his family and he’s going to kick his teeth down his throat. He challenges Melo to come out and face him, but Pete Dunne comes out and says Gargano isn’t going to worm his way into a title match. Dunne says he beat Hayes last week, and Gargano says it was with his help.

Dunne says he didn’t need his help, but Hayes and Williams are out now in the audience. Trick says Snow White is missing two dwarves, but they’re in the ring bickering. He says they make him sick. Dunne asks who he is, and Gargano says he thinks he knows: that’s the guy who carries Hayes’ bag. Hayes says let’s keep it real; if it wasn’t for him leading with the title, neither of them would be relevant. Dunne shuts him up and says he’s got more experience and has already beat him, but talk his talk. Hayes says they can run it back and Gargano can get his shot all at the same time. They’re doing it next week. Gargano says Hayes has only been there six months, but he’s been there five years and Gargano in the ring is the real “can’t miss.” And next week, the three of them for the title? We don’t want to miss that.

* Diamond Mine is backstage and Bivens says tonight they show why they are the most dominant unit. As a team, not as individuals. In comes Joe Gacy, who says he enjoys when people unite under a common bond. He says Strong has a responsibility to grant new opportunities. Bivens says there’s a tryout soon and he can holla at him. Gacy takes the card and thanks them for their generosity. The six-man tag match is next.

* We get a vignette of LA Knight talking about how he doesn’t need his riches because he’s a megastar no matter what. We can label him 2.0, 1.0, it doesn’t matter. He came here to be NXT Champion and he hasn’t done it yet. He said that Grayson Waller came in thinking he would host Halloween Havoc, but no. What does he have to do to Grayson? Beat him up, and Waller can TikTok or Instagram about it and it doesn’t matter.

Diamond Mine vs. Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time

Jiro and Strong start off and circle, they lock up and Strong shoves him down and then chops Jones. Jones wants in and gets tagged, and Strong tags in Julius. Julius goes for the leg and gets Jones to his knees, then gets on his back but gets snapmared. Kushida tagged in and he hits a shot off the second rope, Jones tagged in for his own second-rope move. Jiro tagged in, he goes up top and leaps off but Julius dodges him and flips him over.

Brutus tagged in, he gets Jiro up but Jiro slides off his back. Jiro thrown into the corner and then picked up with a gutwrench slam. Strong tagged in, he gets Jiro up in a fireman’s carry but Jiro slips down and tags in Kushida, who takes Strong down. Brutus in and gets knocked down, Kushida with a handstand springboard back elbow to Julius but Strong attacks from behind as we go to break.

Back from break and Jiro has turned it around, kicking Julius and then knocking Strong off the ropes. Julius takes control though and just beats on Jiro before tagging in Brutus for more of the same. Leaping kneedrop to Jiro, Brutus tries it again but Jiro moves. Strong tagged in and he stops Jiro from making the tag, but Jiro kicks him off and tags in Jones! Jones throws Strong and takes out Brutus, but that distraction allows Strong to take over and he hits a BIG Olympic Slam! Jacket Time are in and this has broken down, Jones with a big crossbody for three!

Winner: Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time (8:39)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Decent match that had some impressive moves, but would we expect less from these guys? I have nothing to complain about here, except wishing these guys could have gotten a touch more time.

Bivens is furious after and the babyfaces celebrate and laugh at Diamond Mine.

* Grizzled Young Veterans are Facetiming with their Nana, who say that he heard they’re NXT Tag Team Champions. They say yes and say they have to go. They are actually holding the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by the way, and Gibson says that should put him first in line for inheritance.