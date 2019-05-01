Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing for the Latest Results

We open with a short video hyping tonight’s debut of KUSHIDA.

Danny Burch, Humberto Carrillo, and Oney Lorcan vs. The Forgotten Sons

Cutler and Oney begin. They trade shots and Oney catches him with a European uppercut. He misses a sunset flip but hits a running Blockbuster. Blake enters and is sent outside with a running European.They knock Ryker off the apron and Oney takes out all three with a pescado. The Sons take a moment to regroup outside. Humberto goes up against Blake and catches him with a great arm drag. However, Ryker blind tagged in and nails a spinebuster. He wails on Carrillo with shots. Blake comes back in and wears down Carrillo. Tags by the Forgotten Sons leads to a Ryker diving headbutt following a double team move that gets two. Cobra Clutch wears down Carrillo. Carrillo nearly gets free but Cutler cuts off the tag. He rolls away and gets it anyway. Burch enters hot, hitting everything moving. He eats a back elbow that brings Cutler in but then comes back with a German suplex. Corner clothesline and enziguri from Burch. Front dropkick off the second rope. Burch traps Cutler in a crossface but Ryker breaks it up. Carrillo takes him out with a missile dropkick. Blake eats a kick and Oney clotheslines him over and out. Carrillo follows with a tope suicida, but Ryker shoves Blake out of the way and he takes out Oney by mistake. Burch is left alone with his three opponents. He lays into each guy but the numbers are too much. Burch and Carrillo both take powerbombs into knees in the corner. Ryker holds them in place while his teammates hit weak diving stomps on them to win.

Winners: The Forgotten Sons in 7:31 [**1/4]

Earlier today, Cathy Kelley asks Shayna Baszler if she has remorse after the attack last week. Shayna doesn’t and gets upset when Cathy mentions that Io has pinned Shayna and Shayna hasn’t done it back. Shayna smacks the microphone from her hand and storms off.

Earlier this week, Bianca Belair and Mia Yim had an altercation at the Performance Center. Bianca gets in Mia’s face and it seems like she isn’t happy with Mia’s words last week. Robbie Bookside attempts to stop them. Bianca walks off and snaps at the cameraman. They go one on one next week.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Mansoor

I remember Mansoor being one of the signees announced during the first Saudi Arabia show. He avoids a Cyclone Kick at the start and slaps on a few headlocks. He can’t get much more going though. His chop is shaken off by Dijakovic. Mansoor fires off a few more shots and a snap rana. Running forearm works, as does a single leg dropkick. The mistake is when he goes up. Dijakovic catches a cross body and hits a backbreaker before launching him over the top. Inside, Dijakovic continues on offense, yet only gets two. Backbreaker connects and Dijakovic adds a falling middle rope splash for two. Mansoor gets a sleeper on. it is broken but Mansoor comes off the top and puts it back on. Running forearm connects when it is broken. Another clothesline and running enziguri. He lets out a roar and leaps off Dijakovic’s knee to hit a leaping enziguri for a great near fall. He leaps into a kick to the gut. Dijakovic with palm strikes, clubs, and a clothesline. Feast Your Eyes ends it.

Winner: Dominik Dijakovic in 5:10 [**3/4]