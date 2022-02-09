Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday, and as such it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we have the the NXT Women’s Championship on the line as Mandy Rose battles Kay Lee Ray. We’ll also see LA Knight take on Sanga, with the hopes of getting a match with Grayson Waller out of it, plus Sarray taking on Dakota Kai. And finally, we have a “Championship Summit” announced between Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar ahead of their match at NXT Vengrance Day. That’s a lot of potentially good stuff, and hopefully the Lime Brand can deliver.

Here at the Thomas household, I’ve been taking a minor break from new films after my Best of 2021 lists went up last week. Instead I’ve been revisiting some films including Shudder’s very good documentary Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster and the Oz Perkins slow-burn horror flick The Blackcoat’s Daughter. I also watched Mimic for something you’ll all hopefully be seeing next month, and rewatched Stage Fright which was as not good as I remember.

I did also get some new movie-watching in, catching Hotel Transylvania: Transformania which was simply “fine” and The 355 which was, sadly, less than fine. Finally, I’ve been continuing to watch Legend of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime which remains a delight, and did some catching-up by watching more The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (which I adore) and finally starting The Book of Boba Fett which is a tiny bit rough to start but picks up nicely.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We get a hype video for Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray, with Rose saying she bets the world appreciated what Ray did and it took three shampoos to get everything out of her hair, but tonight she ends Ray’s career. She demands respect on her name, because she’s the baddest bitch in the game.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal

The Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

The Creeds rush in to attack before the bell, and Brutus throws Drake in to start the match. Big back bodydrop out of the corner, and Drake bails. Zack Gibson calms Drake down on the outside, and Drake eventually gets back in and tags in Gibson.

The two jaw at each other, then go into some counterwrestling. Brutus with a takedown and wristlock, Julius tags in and hhits a judo throw followed by gutwrench suplexing Brutus on him! Gibson fights back with a couple Euro uppercuts but gets decked. Julius sends Zack into the ropes but Drake takes the hit and Gibson takes Julius down. Drake in now, kick to the back and a cover for one.

Drake lays in the punches, but Julius ducks one and takes Drake down — then does it again! He goes for a third but Drake hits a headlock, he goes into the ropes and Gibson tags in. Drake sent to the outside, Gibson takes over but is taken down by Juilius. Brutus tags in and they trade knees to Gibson before Brutus tosses Gibson. Zack to the outside, Creed comes out and rolls him in but he gets caught coming up onto the apron by Drake and Gison with a throat thrust. Brutus tries to get in and GYV use the distraction to leverage Brutus throat-first into the metal framework of the ring!

Drake and Brutus back in now, Drake chokes Brutus on the ropes and tags in Gibson. They sent Brutus to the mat and Gibson works Brutus’ throat over on the mat. Both men up, big shot by Gibson and Drake up top as Gibson holds Brutus for a double axehandle, cover for two.

Drake with a headlock on Brutus, wearing him down. He lays in some punches and tags in Gibson, who goes right for the throat. Stomp to the head and another, he mocks Brutus and kicks him before picking him up. Suplex countered by Brutus! Brutus goes for the tag but Drake tags in and cuts Brutus off, locking in a sleeper. Brutus is fading but he elbow and punches out, he makes the tag! Julius in hot and he tags down Drake, knocks Gibson off the apron and chopblocks Drake! Stretch muffler, but Drake is able to counter into a guillotine — Julius tosses him! Big slam, cover but Gibson breaks it up. Julius decks Gibson and goes for a suplex, but Drake floats over. Drake into the ropes, Gibson tags in and pulls Julius to the outside. Drake dives on Julius and sends him headfirst into the booth!

Gibson tags in Drake now, Julius on the top — Doomsday Device! Cover for only two and a half! Drake stalks Julius now, he charges into the corner but Julius moves and Drake kicks the turnbuckle! Gibson’s in, Brutus is in, they stare off and Gibson with the first shot but they trade blows. Creed takes over, he knocks Gibson down and takes Drake off the apron but eats a throat thrust. Drake tags back in and Gibson holds Brutus while Drake pounds on him. Brutus down on the mat, Drake tags in Gibson, Drake to the top but Brutus slams Gibson into the corner and JULIUS LEAPS IN! SUPLERPLEX! Brutus wipes out Gibson, big clothesline, cover!

Winner: The Creed Brothers (11:59)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great match that got this show started off hot. It’s the Creed Brothers’ best match to date and the nearfalls actually worked, I wasn’t sure who was winning this. Just really good stuff on every level.

* We get a recap of Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez’s match last week, where Cora earned Raquel’s respect with a loss and got her to agree to team up for the women’s Dusty Classic. McKenzie is backstage with Cora and says she finally has Raquel’s trust and respect which means a lot to her. Valentina and Yulisa come up and say they have a lot to prove, and Cora and Raquel have a lot of competition. Raquel comes in and it turns to a back and forth in Spanish before Valentina and Yulisa leave. Raquel says to Cora, “Only I can call you that.”

* We then get a recap of Tiffany Stratton trying to pay Amari Miller to beat Wendy Choo and losing her credit card to Wendy. We then see Amari and Choo walk in with a shopping spree, and they were able to shop until it was cancelled.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo

Oh lord save us. Stratton talks trash asking for her card back, and Wendy doesn’t have it. Wendy grabs a pointed finger and hits a wristlock, which Tiffany springboards out of into an armdrag. Choo takes her down and puts her in a headlock, Stratton reverses it but it turns into a waistlock. Stratton blocks a roll-up but Choo is okay with it. She takes over again, hits a shot in the corner and an elbowdrop for two.

Choo with another headlock (hands in a sleepy position) but gets snapmared. Tiffany talks trash, Irish whip reversed and Choo with a release German suplex. Handstand splash turns into a shot from Tiffany, who is angry she broke a nail. She beats Wendy, sends her into the corner and hits her own handspring splash followed by a couple of dropkicks in the corner. Stratton with a spinning Vader bomb for three.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton (3:06)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Stratton has potential, but this had some sloppiness to it. I hate Choo’s gimmick but it didn’t play in much, so I didn’t mind it here.

* We get a video from last week of Draco Anthony talking about being disappointed with last week. Joe Gacy walks in and says he doesn’t need to be disappointed, to keep his head up and he doesn’t have to do this by himself. Joe says he’s here to listen, not just to his actions but also his words. He leaves and Harland stares at Anthony.

* McKenzie asks Pete Dunne about Tony D’Angelo, and Dunne says he talks way too much but since he lost to Cameron Grimes, he hasn’t said or posted anything. Next week, they finish this in a steel cage. Draco Anthony walks up and says he respects him and will see him in the ring tonight. DUnne says whatever, he’s still going to snap his fingers.