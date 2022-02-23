Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday, and as such it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we have Dolph Ziggler taking a trip down to the ol’ 2.0 to battle Tommaso Ciampa with a shot at the NXT Championship on the line. We also have LA Knight finally getting his chance for revenge against Grayson Waller, the start of the Women’s Dusty Cup, and more. NXT is coming off a very successful Vengeance Day and if they can keep that momentum up they’ll be in good shape — but then again, that’s always NXT’s challenge, so we’ll see how it goes.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We kick off with a recap of last week’s Vengeance Day which saw Toxic Attraction, Pete Dunne, Carmelo Hayes, and Bron Breakker all emerge victorious — the latter with a little help from Tommaso Ciampa, who kept Dolph Ziggler’s involvement from costing Breakker the title.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and here comes the NXT Champion as a denim-clad Bron makes his way to the ring. Bron gets a mic and says that Vengeance Day was a tough fight and Santos is a tough opponent, but he proved that only over his dead body will he lose his title. And he can’t think of a better weekend to try than WrestleMania when Stand and Deliver takes NXT back on the road to Dallas, Texas. He promises that he’ll walk in and out of the show as NXT Champion. And as far as the main event —

And here comes Dolph Ziggler! Ziggler congratulates Bron on his first NXT Title defense; you never forget your first. He says he knows he’s not the champ yet but he shouldn’t make promises he can’t keep. He says Bron is a Ford F350, he’s a badass. But will he make it there as champion? Dolph doesn’t think so. He says he’s going to stomp Ciampa out and at some point he’ll take the title, and maybe he’ll carry Bron on his shoulder to WrestleMania.

Breakker says he owes Dolph a recent for the superkick last week, so maybe he should bring his skinny ass to the ring. Dolph says that 7 – 10 business days, he’ll get the taste back in his mouth. He appreciates that Bron is a hothead and it’s in his genes — not just because of the Canadian tuxedo. Bron says they don’t pay him to dress up. Dolph says Bron’s the guy — in Orlando. But he’s the star. So he says Bron will take the night off, sit in the back because he’s barred from ringside so no cheap shots, no monkey see monkey do, no receipts. And he can see Dolph doe what he does better in the business. Dolph leaves.

* We get a recap of Grayson Waller playing himself into losing his restraining order against LA Knight from last week.

Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight

Waller immediately bails from the ring and then jumps in when Knight leaves. Knight chases him around and into the ring, clotheslining him down and then putting him against the ropes for a kick on the apron and a kneelift. Waller trips Knight into the turnbuckle though and takes over, going to the second rope. But Knight dodges, grabs Waller and crotches him in the ropes before bouncing them and then clotheslining him out of the ring as we go to PIP break.

Back from PIP break and Knight sends Waller to the outside, but is distracted by Sanga which allows Waller to send Knight into the steps. Waller beats on Knight and rolls him in, covering for two.

Waller up and he beats Knight down, stomping on him and going to work on Knight’s neck and shoulders with elbows. Front suplex, Waller goes up to the second rope for a big elbow drop and cover for two. Knee to Knight’s side, and Waller with a leg choke against the ropes for four. Rib shot and an Irish whip into a back elbow, cover for two.

Waller puts Knight on his knees in the corner, goes onto the apron and kicks Knight in the head. Back in and Knight fights back but gets put on Knight’s shoulders for a DVD powerbomb, cover for a nearfall.

Waller goes outside, down the ramp; and somersaults into the ring for the Stunner — but gets caught by Knight into a back suplex! Knight up now and fires off on Waller, comes off the ropes with a clothesline and then a back bodydrop! Knight stomps at Waller in the corner for four, sends Waller hard into the opposite corner and hits a neckbreaker. Knight goes for the BFT, but Sanga grabs Waller to save him and Knight goes down. Waller with the roll-up and gets the tights for three.

Winner: Grayson Waller (X:XX)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid starter that was diminished by an anti-climactic ending. Waller’s win serves him well and Knight isn’t hurt too bad by the loss, so I’m fine with that.

Knight attacks after the match, dodges an attack by Sanga and hits the BFT. He nails one on Waller as well.

* Dakota Kai is backstage looking for her partner, and finds Wendy Chu asleep. She is angry Chu didn’t tell them they’re in the Dusty Cup, but Wendy says she told her friend she’s always talking to. Dakota says her track record with friends isn’t very good. Wendy says she hasn’t had her as a partner, and says “See ya!” Dakota notes that Wendy chose HER and maybe it’ll work out… but probably not.

* Toxic Attraction are headed to the Toxic Lounge for the start of the women’s Dusty Cup, which is next.