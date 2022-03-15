Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey yo, my NXT fam! It's Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I'm Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we continue on the road to NXT Stand & Deliver. Tonight's show will feature Cameron Grimes facing Santos Escobar for a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, as well as the debut of A-Kid when he faces Kushida. We'll also see Sarray battle Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell take on her tag partner Persia Pirotta to see who the best member of that tag team is. There will also probably be some nonsense, but that's part and parcel of NXT 2.0 so at least we're prepped for it.

Here in Thomas Central, I’ve had a pretty chill week outside of work and have been taking it easy. I watched the documentary Lucy and Desi on Amazon Prime which is a must-see for classic TV fans, and Kevin Smith’s latest film Home Team which is exactly what you would expect of an Adam Sandler-produced Netflix movie, except perhaps a touch better (that’s not exactly a compliment). Shudder’s The Seed was an alien invasion film that got off to a REALLY rough start and almost makes up for it in the back half, while Studio 666 was the flip side in that it starts off well but then doesn’t quite know how to end itself and just drags out the finish. And finally for films, I watched Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel last night. It was a solid-enough found footage horror film if you can get past the fact that the acting is a little dire in certain parts, and I enjoyed it just enough that I’ll probably complete the trilogy in the coming week.

Outside of film, I’ve been watching Dirty Money on Netflix which is very good at getting me angry, and my read of the of the classic Forgotten Realms “War of the Spider Queen” hexology, has made it to book five, Extinction. It sags a little in the middle of the trilogy but is still standing as a very enjoyable dip into early ’00s D&D fantasy fiction.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start with the In Memory graphic for Scott Hall.

* Up next is a recap montage of the NXT Championship match last week, with Dolph Ziggler beating Bron Breakker and Tomasso Ciampa to win the title.

* And just like that, we’re kicking off with Miz TV! Here comes the Miz in a snazzy white suit. Miz welcomes everyone to Miz TV and hypes himself up as only he can. He says it feels good to be on NXT 2.0 and that at WrestleMania he and Logan Paul (who gets boos) facing The Mysterios. But last week, one man turned WM weekend upside down and is a good friend and archrival, but he asked Miz personally to come here for an interview and he obliged. He welcomes Dolph and Robert Roode out.

Dolph and Robert take a seat and Miz says we’re ready for it. He asks Dolph how it feels to be NXT Champion, and Dolph says it just feels right after 15 years, and welcomes Miz and Miz TV to “his” show. Miz says the title looks good on Ziggler and he loves how Dolph just waltzed in and got Bron to give him a title match. We then get video from earlier today of Bron Breakker getting a group of guys and going out to go after Dolph, but NXT officials made him back off and leave.

Miz says, “Rookies, am I right?” Robert points out that Bron agreed to the triple threat match and there are no rules in such a match, which is why we have a new NXT Champion. Ziggler says Bron was smart to leave and not come back, but he wants to talk about someone more important: him. He says he’s a fighting champion and loves wrestling. He doesn’t do it for the accolades or the money — and he has a lot of money! He’s about to continue, and —

LA Knight is here! Knight comes down to the ring and steps into the ring with a mic. He quiets the crowd and says, “Lemme talk to ya!” He says the last time he ran into Dolph and the guys at Raw, he said they could come down any given Tuesday. Good on him for doing so, but since Bron isn’t here to challenge for the title, he wants a shot. Ziggler says to get one thing straight: he is a fighting champion, but he only fights superstars. Miz says Dolph has a point; Knight is a tremendous superstar and will be a major player, just not yet.

Knight takes off the jacket and says Miz is right. He’s not a superstar; he’s a damn megastar! Which means any day of the week, he can take the title off him. Ziggler says it’s his show, but he asks the crowd who’s show it is and they say LA Knight. Which means Ziggler has something that belongs to him. Ziggler says the NXT Champ only wrestles in the main event, and once LA Knight figures out where that is, he can find him. Miz says that Knight vs. Ziggler will be the main event, and it will be AWESOME.

* Backstage, Cameron Grimes and Santos Escobar are walking backstage for their match, which is next — and here comes Carmelo Hayes out to the ring. Hayes and Trick are going to join them on commentary for the match.

* MzKenzie is backstage with Cora Jade and asks what statement she sent by attacking Mandy Rose. Cora says that the attack on Raquel put her out four to six weeks, and that she thinks Toxic Attraction will be looking for her now. She has the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship titles, and says “They’re gonna be pissed.”

NXT North American Title Match Qualifier

Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar

Grimes grabs Esocbar’s leg to start, they go into some counter wrestling and leapfrogging and cartwheeling until stopping. Escobar with a waitslock, reversed a few times until Escobar pushes Grimes off. He trips Grimes and Grimes back up, showboating. Headlock by Grimes, Escobar sends him into the ropes and kicks Grimes. He covers for one.

Suplex attempt by Grimes blocked, Grimes chops away at Santos and strikes him in the corner. Irish whip, Grimes drops the head and gets dropkicked in it. Escobar stomps away at Cameron and steps on him before being backed off. Strikes to Grimes and Santos pushes Grimes into the corner, chop but Grimes turns it around and hits a couple of kicks until Santos cuts him off with a kick. Off the ropes, diving dropkick to the head of a kneeling Grimes and a leg choke in the ropes for four. Escobar with a big kick to the head and he goes for a snapmare, then kicks Grimes hard in the back. Cover for two.

Punches by Escobar against the ropes, Irish whip, Grimes ducks a clothesline and hits a running rana sending Santos to the outside. He leaps onto the apron but Legado is there and Escobar knocks him to the floor as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Grimes reverses a hold to send Escobar into the corner, but Escobar turns it around with kicks. He charges in and Grimes sends him to the apron, but eats a kick to the head. Escobar with a turning axehandle to the head and a cover for two.

Escobar goes to work on the left shoulder of Grimes, Grimes gets to his feet and drags Escobar over. Ranna and he comes off the ropes, an awkward collision but he does it again and then clotheslines Grimes over the ropes. Grimes to the apron and he dives over Legado onto Escobar! Escobar rolled in, Grimes goes up top, crossbody but Santos gets the knees up! Cover by Santos for two.

Escobar with punches to a kneeling Grimes, Escobar off the ropes but Grimes turns it around with a spinning crossbody reversal for two! Both men up, Escobar with a high knee and then gets Grimes on his shoulder, Grimes slips off and superkicks Escobar twice. He goes for the Cave In but Escobar reverses into the Phantom Driver for the pin!

Winner: Santos Escobar (11:30)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Damned good first match for the show. These two work well against each other and make it look casual, but there was some great work and it paid off.

Legado stare off with Trick and Melo after the match.

* We get a vignette with Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai talking about how they have common enemies and that Wendy and Dakota will be tough to beat, but they teamed up for championship gold. Shirai says Toxic Attraction’s reign will come to an end.

* Wendy and Dakota are backstage and Wendy offers Dakota some orange soda. She says no and has some doubts, but Wendy reassures her. TA show up asking if they’ve seen Cora Jade. They say no and say TA didn’t have to injure Raquel, but they say Wendy and Dakota should be thanking them. They walk off and Wendy and Dakota say Toxic Attraction are hot, but weird.

* We then get a vignette introducing A-Kid before his match, which is up next.

A-Kid vs. Kushida

Bell rings and Kushida starts off with a wristlock on A-Kid, which he counters into a headscissor takedown and lock. They go into some spinning around on each other and counter wrestling acrobatics, which ends with an A-Kid dropkick. A-Kid flips out of a headlock, but Kushida flips him over for an armbar submission which A-Kid reverses. Kushida with a jackknife pin attempt, they go back and forth and Kushida transitions a backslide into a submission, which A-Kid counters into his own but Kushida gets the ropes.

Kushida with a couple of chops to A-Kid and a bodyslam, then locks in a Boston Crab. A-Kid makes it to the ropes to cause the break. Chop by Kushida, answered by A-Kid who comes off the ropes into an armdrag and dropkick, cover for two.

Kushida snaps A-Kid’s arm on his shoulder and charges in, but A-Kid ducks and hits a German suplex and Northern Lights suplex for two. A-Kid with a kick in the corner, whip across the ring. He leaps up and catches Kushida in a headscissor but gets punted. A-Kid bounces back with an arm snap and kick, he goes into a series of strikes and a springboard DDT for three!

Winner: A-Kid (4:58)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Damn good match for the amount of time it got. A-Kid still needs to get over with the crowd a bit as there wasn’t much heat for the match, but this was a good start.

* McKenzie is backstage with Legado and congratulates Escobar, who says he’s the greatest luchador of all time and says Stand & Deliver is his time. He’ll be the new North American Champion — and here are The Mysterios! Escobar shakes his hand, but Dominik says the greatest luchador of all time is Rey. Rey says Dominik is the guy who will break records. DOminik says he didn’t come to NXT to talk and will face whoever Legado wants. It’s Joaquin Wilde. Santos says Doninik just made a big mistake.