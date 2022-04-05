Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey yo, my NXT fam! It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and I hope you are all recovering well from the traditional WrestleMania hangover. I’ve had a busy week, as you can imagine, but I’m feeling my outs as we deal with the fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver (and Raw) tonight. Our episode will see Toxic Attraction attempt to recapture the NXT Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez after losing them on Saturday, while Bron Breakker will surely address his NXT Championship win from Raw. We have a new NXT North American Champion, a new Don of NXT in Tony D’Angelo, and much more. Tonight also sees Nikita Lyons battle Lash Legend in a match that should certainly be an experience that happens in the ring with moves. It’s a new era of NXT 2.0, after all — does that make it NXT 2.1 public beta? We’ll have to see tonight.

Meanhile, as I said I've been busy here at Thomas HQ, but I've still had plenty of time to get some viewing in to blow off steam after wrestling news and editing.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a montage recapping of the events at NXT Stand & Deliver including Cameron Grimes’ North American Title win, Tommaso Ciampa’s loss to Tony D, Mandy Rose retaining the Women’s Title, and Dolph Ziggler’s title retention — until Monday night, when Breakker beat Ziggler for the title.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center as the new NXT Champion makes his way to the ring. Breakker says it was quite a weekend, with a lot of ups and downs. The crowd dual chants “We Want Ziggler!” “No We Don’t!” Bron talks about inducting his dad and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame and then going onto Stand & Deliver, where he failed. He didn’t get the job done and isn’t going to make excuses, but he then went to WrestleMania and saw stars like Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. And that got him thinking he’s going to headline WrestleMania one day, and that he wasn’t leaving Dallas without OUR NXT Championship.

So he dusted himself off, went to Raw, and beat Dolph Ziggler’s ass in the center of the ring to bring the NXT Championship back where it belongs.

And HERE COMES IMPERIUM! GYnther comes down to the ring with Aichner and Barthel. Gunther gets a mic and says that was a nice little story and he had a great little weekend, but no one cares about that. All Gunther cares about is the title, which stands for being the best in NXT. The issue is, Bron can’t say he’s the best until he steps in the ring with Gunther. Bron says he’s got it tonight! Looks like we have an NXT Championship match.

The Creed Brothers are coming out with Malcolm Bivens as we go to break…

Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

This match started during the break Because Fuck You, That’s Why. Brutus Creed rolls Barthel around on the floor, then drops a couple fists on his back, but Barthell turns it around and tags in Aichner to run over Brutus. Aichner with a wristlock and maneuvers Brutus into the corner for some hard shots, but Brutus battles back with Euro uppercuts. He blocks a bodyslam and sends Aichner into the ropes, Aichner hits Brutus with a shoulder to the gut, then comes off the ropes and runs Brutus over.

Barthel tags in and locks in a wristlock, but Brutus counterwrestles and rolls Barthell around, slams him down and tags in Julius who gets gutwrench suplexed onto Barthel. Aichner with an uppercut to counter but Julius sends him over with a judo throw, Aichner into the ropes and Julius leaps — caught by Aichner into a Samoan drop! Aichner with a shot to the head, Julius fights back but gets sent into the corner, backbreaker by Aichner and Barthel tags in.

Julius catches a charging Barthel with a shot to the gut and he tags in Brutus who hits a measured knee to the gut. Barthel hits an enzuigiri and tags in Aichner, Brutus fights both of them but gets sent into the ropes, Brutus sends Bartel over the top but Aichner bodyslams Brutus into the ropes as we go to PIP break.