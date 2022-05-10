Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What’s up, NXT people? It’s Tuesday, and we all know what that means: it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we’re dealing with the fallout of NXT Spring Breakin’. Tonight’s episode will see the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begin. Meanwhile, Cora Jade battles Natalya and Kay Lee Ray makes her debut as Alba Fyre, and Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez will face off against Toxic Attraction. Nothing announced for the guys yet, but I’m sure we’ll get more Legado del Fantasma vs. Tony D’Angelo shenanigans and probably some follow-up to that weird ending from last week where hooded guys popped up behind Bron Breakker after he beat Joe Gacy.

Here at Thomas HQ, it’s been a pretty solid week for entertainment. I watched four movies, enjoying Doctor Strange & The Multiverse of Madness quite a bit even if it’s not perfect. I also continued my Marilyn Monroe watch with the amiable 1951 screwball comedy As Young As You Feel, which features Marilyn in a small role she stands out in. I also rewatched the extremely transgressive Tiawanese contagion film The Sadness, which arrives on Shudder this week, and you can check out my review of that one here. Finally, I gave the new Netflix horror flick Choose Or Die a gander and it wasn’t great, but not as bad as some of the reactions I’ve seen have suggested.

In terms of TV, I finished up Moon Knight which I adored from start to finish as well as Cursed Films II, the final episode of which looks at the infamous Cannibal Holocaust. I also began watching Netflix’s music docuseries This Is Pop, which is a very solid look at the history of pop music from the rise and fall of Auto-Tune to the Britpop era. Finally I dug NF’s Bullsh*t The Gameshow which, if you’re a game show fan, you might well want to check out.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.