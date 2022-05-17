Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Greetings and salutations, wrestling fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means that it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we continue on the road to In Your House early next month. The war between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo reaches a new level as they meet in the ring, while Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa will team up against Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. In addition, the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will continue and The Creed Brothers get their rematch against The Viking Raiders as tension in Diamond Mine continues. Plus probably some Wendy Choo/Toxic Attraction silliness and Joe Gacy being culty; you know how it goes these days.

Here in the Thomas Den, I went on a splurge of movie watching over the past week. That includes the enjoyable documentaries Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres and The Found Footage Phenomenon on Netflix and Shudder, and a rewatch of one of my favorite 2021 films The Night House which I discussed on the Check THIS Out! Podcast. (It’s still fantastic.) My Marilyn Monroe watch project jot a lot of work done as I watched the goofy fun of Monkey Business from 1952, the solid romantic dramedy Love Nest from 1951, and 1949’s largely-forgettable Love Happy. The weekend saw me watch the Firestarter remake on Peacock, which was abysmal, and I just today managed to catch one I’ve been wanting to see for a while, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

You guys, go see Everything Everywhere All at Once. No, really. It’s just about flawless.

Outside of the movies, I’ve most been working on catching up on Critical Role season three and have made some progress, but I still have quite a ways to go.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.