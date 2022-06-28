Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and I hope you guys are all keeping cool in the June heat as we head into the go-home show before next week’s Great American Bash. Tonight’s WWE NXT features a tag team bout as Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez battle Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. In addition, Sanga will battle Xyon Quinn and Indi Hartwell takes on Kiana James. Ikemen Jiro looks to be Giovanni Vinci’s latest win as he continues his run that began last week, and we’ll see Cameron Grimes and Bron Breakker go face to face ahead of their match next week.

Here in Thomas Central, I had an eventful watching week as I took in Top Gun: Maverick, The Black Phone, and Lightyear during a movie day over the weekend at the theaters.

And finally I took a dive into British aristocracy at last as I watched the Downton Abbey movie so that I could see its sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and starting with the #1 contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships #1 Contender’s Match

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

Toxic Attraction is watching from the Toxic Lough as Cora and Kayden start out. Lockup, they jockey for position against the ropes and break. Lockup into some counterwrestling, Kayden with a waistlock and takedown, followed by some showboating. Armdrag to Cora and a big open-handed chop to the chest, and they start trading chops. Carter goes up onto the ropes and tags in Katana, takedown and a splash for two.

Katana thrown into the ropes but leaps over Cora and catches her with a shot. They go into the ropes for some back and forth, Cora with a kick and she takes over, hitting an uppercut to Katana in the corner. Roxanne in, she nails Katana and hits a headscissors into rollup for one.

Roxanne with a shoulderlock now, Katana to her feet and Cora tags in. She flips Katana with an arm twist for two, then sends her into the corner. Cora in now for a shot and she puts Katana on the mat with a shoulderlock. Katana fights back, they jostle for control and Katana gets taken down with an armdrag. Irish whip, Katana holds on and gets the boot up, Kayden tags in and kicks Roxanne in the head. Backbreaker submission with repeated shots, she slams Roxanne down for two. Katana tags in for a slingshot senton and cover for two.

Roxanna pushes Katana off and catches a headscissors, flips her around and hangs her on the top rope. Cora in, double stomp to the back and dropkick from Roxanne, cover for two. Another tag, double suplex but Katana lands on her feet, Kayden comes in and Cora is cleared. Katana is dumped and Kayden takes out Roxanne. She gets dumped and Kayden & Katana stand in the ring as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Roxanne gets hung in the ropes and Katana hits a splash following a backstabber by Kayden for two. Katana tags back in and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab, talking shit to Toxic Attraction. She drags Roxy over and tags in Katana, who locks in a full crab. Roxy is struggling to get to the corner and eventually rolls Katana up for two.

Katana blocks Roxy from making the tag but Roxy kicks her off, Cora tags in hot and lays into Kayden, rana off the ropes. She takes out Katana on the apron and hits a step-up enzuigiri, cover for two. Back up and they trade shots, knocking each other down with hard shots. Copra tags in Roxy, Katana is nowhere to be found but Kayden hits a superkick! She knocks Cora off the apron and Katana is finally there, tag and they go for their finisher but Cora knocks Katana off the apron. Roxy with Pop Rocks for the win.

Winner: Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez (13:45)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Nice little opener that had its moments. I don’t love the thrown-together team AGAIN beating the one established women’s tag team NXT has, but the result was kind of a given.

* The Creeds are running through counterwrestling when Joe Gacy walks up with The Dyad and says that even if Roderick Strong doesn’t appreciate their brilliance, he does. He makes a pitch to join them and Creed says they’re not drinking the Kool-Aid and Diamond Mine is forever. Strong walks in with Kemp saying “That’s what I’m talking about” and says they’re the strongest family in NXT. Gacy says he’s sensing hostility in them with each other and says they can prove otherwise tonight.

* KcKenzie asks Jacy and Gigi about their match against Roxy and Cora next week, and they say they aren’t impressed with what they say. Mandy says that Roxy better not even think about using her contract to cash in on her, when Nikkita Lyons comes in. Nikkita says that Roxy wouldn’t have won if she hadn’t been injured and will begin her road to the title tonight. Mandy says she’s the queen of the jungle and walks off.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

Lockup to start, Vinci with a wristlock and shove. They lockup again, Vinci with another wristlock and gets Jiro to his knees. Jiro counters into his own wristlock but gets tripped up and stepped on. Jiro kips up while Vinci showboats and lays in punches but gets German suplexed. Chops in the corner by Vinci leave Jiro twitching on the ground.

Vinci goes for a bodyslam but Jiro slips out and does some jacket-assisted punches. Irish whip reversed, Vince charges in but Jiro moves and hits a kick. Springboard splash but Vinchi dodges, goes up into the ropes and hits a Tornado DDT. Pick-up powerbomb for three.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci (2:59)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Ikemen Jiro.

After the match, Vinci says the Great American Bash doesn’t happen without him.

* We get a recap of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs winning the NXT UK Tag Team Championships last week on NXT UK. Jensen and Briggs and Fallon Henley are heading to the ring to talk.

* McKenzie is with Melo and Trick and asks how Melo will retain his momentum. Melo says he should be asked how he became the North American Champion without even trying and lists his qualities. He says there’s an exception to every rule and Grayson Waller walks in with some stuff and asks him to sign stuff for his family. He agrees to do it since Waller helped him out last week and he says Melo is the man, then walks off.

* Briggs and Jensen are introduced by Alicia Taylor and come out to the ring with Fallon. Jensen says “Aaand New!” but Briggs says to say it again. He introduces them as the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, and Briggs says they love to find so they crossed the continent to fight the best the UK had to offer, and they had a fight on their hands but brought the fight back. USA chant from the crowd.

Briggs says that they understand that injuries are part of the game and will grant a rematch. Jensen says he remembers when Briggs said he saw potential in Jensen and teamed with him. He tells Briggs “Thank you for picking me” and they hug. Briggs says he’s so proud of Jensen, but says there’s one thing left to do now they have the Tag Team Titles — Fallon says, “Let’s drink some beer!”

Pretty Deadly come out and say that the titles were once gorgeous, made so by them but they’ve been spoiled by the grubby hands of American trailer trash. Kip says they definitely smell now, and Jensen says the only thing he smells is an Alabama ass-whipping which Kip mocks.

Elton says they don’t deserve the title and have lowered the bar for the prestige they deserve. Kip says that they’re the guys who can raise them. Briggs tells the “Zoolander twins” to shut up and says they know the lineage. There’s a lot of good teams that have held these titles — but PD ain’t one of them. Briggs says they’re fighting champions in NXT UK and here, so PD can talk or fight. Briggs then says actually, they’ll make the choice for them and attack. Kip is tossed and Elton follows with Jenson, Briggs and Henley celebrating.

* We get a vignette with Bron talking about how NXT is his life with a highlight montage, and he’ll prove every week why he earned the title.