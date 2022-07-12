Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Howdy ho, NXT folks! It's Tuesday evening, and thus it is time for another episode of WWE NXT. I'm Jeremy Thomas, here as always, hoping you're all having a solid start to your week. Tonight's show features the fallout from NXT Great American Bash as Roxanne Perez battles Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship, trying to claim another title after winning the tag titles with Cora Jade last week. In addition, Apollo Crews takes on Giovanni Vinci and Solo Sikoa battles Von Wagner. It's lining up to be a potentially solid episode, and here's hoping it delivers.

Here in Thomas Central, I’ve been mostly playing catchup with some non-entertainment things. I always have time for movies though, and I watched the fairly riveting true crime documentary Girl in the Picture on Netflix before getting some big 2022 films watch. I was disappointed in Thor: Love & Thunder which I thought had too much humor in the first half before it really took off, and while I liked it overall I did not love it by any means. Elvis was exactly what you’d expect from Baz Luhrmann and featured a starmaking performance from Austin Butler, though I was not a fan of Tom Hanks’ bizzare character choices. And while I have never jumped on the Bob’s Burgers train just due to lack of time, I did enjoy the movie fairly well.

Meanwhile, I got caught up on Ms. Marvel (I was an episode behind) and am continuing to love what it’s doing. I’ve also been trying my damnedest to watch Netflix’s Meltdown: Three Mile Island which is good, but I keep falling asleep due to various factors and now I’m going to finish it out of spiteful defiance as much as anything else. I also caught the first episode of HBO’s The Anarchists which premiered on Sunday and it’s off to a great start, even if I’m rolling my eyes almost fully out of my head at the show’s subjects.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap video with highlights of Great American Bash, including the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title change and Roxy saying she’s cashing in next week. We also see Grayson Waller losing in his bid to beat Melo for the North American Title and Bron Breakker defeating Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT Championship and JD McDonagh attacking Bron after.

* We’re LIVE at the Capital Wrestling Center, and outside the arena Roxy has been attacked in that ever-so-dangerous NXT parking lot. Meanwhile, our opening match is Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews

Vinci and Crews circle and lock up, jockeying for position. Vinci rolls Crews into the ground and locks in a headlock, Crews to his feet and flips Vinci over but Vinci goes back into the headlock. Back to their feet, Vinci shot into the ropes and neither man goes down. Vinci with a kneelift and a chop, bodyslam but Crews slides down, Vinci runs the ropes and knocks Crews down.

Kick to Crews in the corner, Crews answers with a chop and they start trading the chops. Into the ropes with Vinci, Crews with a big dropkick. Chop to Vinci, forearm in the corner and Crews takes over with strikes. Vinci reverses an Irish whip but Crews with a big boot, second-rope leaping neckbreaker and a cover for two.

Crews now with a suplex, Vinci floats over and sends Crews over the ropes to the floor. He follows down and drops Crews into the guardrail, big forearm and he rolls Crews in. Vinci follows as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Vinci is in control of Crews until he gets lifted up and dropped face-first onto the mat. Crews with shots to Vinci, who fires back with chops. Vinci off the ropes with an attempted springboard crossbody but gets dropkicked for his trouble. Both men back up, Vinci charges at Crews but Crews moves and he hits the corner. Lariats by Crews, a big clothesline and Crews kips up for a Stinger Splash and a couple of German suplexes until Vinci elbows out — but Crews with a third German and cover for two.

Both men slow to get up, Crews with a back suplex countered into a snapmare by Vinci. Vinci catches a kick and hits a hard clothesline to Crews, then gets to his feet in the corner. The ref backs Vinci off to check on Crews, Vinci grabs Crews and throws him but Crews lands on his feet. He goes for a diving neckbreaker but Vinci CATCHES HIM and hits a suplex for a nearfall!

Vinci now picks Crews up, he goes for a powerbomb but Crews with a backdrop, countered with a rollup for two. Crews grabs Vinci and hits a standing powerbomb for two but falls and can’t capitalize. Vinci goes out of the ring and grabs a camera from a fan, that causes a distraction and Xyon Quinn nails Crews, rolling him in so Vinci can finish him.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci (12:08)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Both these guys are very good and they delivered here for the most part. The ending was overbooked with the “fan” and Quinn’s involvement, but nice to see Vinci get the win and both Crews and Quin get entered into a feud.

* McKenzie is backstage with Cora, who says she has no update on Roxy and wishes she did. She says she knew they should have come to the arena together tonight but didn’t. She says this has Toxic Attraction’s name all over it because they’re scared and Mandy had to have taken Roxy out. She says she hopes Roxy can get cleared but if not, “those three bitches have hell to pay.”

* Next: Cameron Grimes speaks.

* Earlier today, Tiffany Stratton is getting her nails done after she was attacked by Wendy Choo before their match last week. She is disgusted by the whole thing but says she prevailed over the odds and Choo, saying Choo is obsessed with her but she needs to leave Choo behind and pay attention to the NXT Women’s Championship match. She leaves and trashes the employee.

* Cameron Grimes comes out to the ring looking pensive. He is quiet as the crowd chants “TO THE MOON!” He says finally that he wishes he could come out and give an excuse as to why he didn’t get the title last week, but he can’t. He says he didn’t get robbed; he came in in the best shape of his live, had a game plan and caved in Bron, but the three didn’t come. He says Bron is at home in a sling but still has the NXT Championship. He says he learned last week you can do everything the right way and still not be good enough. But that’s life. He lost the NA Title last week, but that’s just life. He lost to Breakker, but that’s just life. He thought he was gonna go to the moon, but he crashed into the sun.

And JD McDonagh’s music plans! McDonagh says he hates to come out and kick a guy when he’s down, but let’s kick a guy when he’s down. He says Grimes showed a ton of heart last week and no one can take that away from him, but he should wrap up his pity party and do his crying in the back. He says he became old news about 60 seconds after Bron beat him when the Irish Ace walked through the door and changed the game. He says everyone thought he was debuting this week, but he fooled them as well as Bron.

Grimes says he needs to be looking at him. He says JD attacked Bron last week, so why doesn’t he jump him now? He says we all look at him and see an Irish asshole. JD headbutts him but gets whipped into the ropes and bails. Grimes goes apeshit at JD as the latter backs off.

* The Creeds are doing tape study with Damon Kemp. They go to head out and Kemp says he appreciates it. After they’re gone, Strong comes in and berates Kemp for saying he wanted to run it back, saying he cost Strong the titles. Strong says he’s not big on excuses and plans to embarasss Kemp next week.