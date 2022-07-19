Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT folks! It’s time for another episode of the Tuesday Night brand. I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and I hope everyone’s been having a good week thus far. Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will see a new #1 contender crowned for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship via a battle royale, while Briggs & Jensen will defend their NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly. Plus, Cameron grimes will battle JD McDonagh, Roderick Strong will try to teach Damon Kemp a lesson in the ring and Dyad will reveal themselves at last. …well, some of those things should be compelling at least, so here’s hoping for a good show.

Meanwhile, I’ve been a moderately busy movie-watcher here at Thomas HQ. After taking a some time away from my Marilyn Monroe Watch Project, I jumped back in this week with The Prince and the Showgirl, which is memorable only because of its cast, and The Seven Year Itch which is funny on the whole even if it hasn’t aged too well.

I checked out the true crime documentary My Daughter’s Killer on Netflix which was a compelling story told in the increasingly formulaic Netflix true crime style, and then watched Revealer on Shudder which had some great ideas and good performances but could have used a bigger budget and wider scope. Finally, I watched David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future which wasn’t terrible, but still stands as a massive disappointment without much to say that he hasn’t said better before. I also finished up my Mid-Year In Review for movies with my Top 10 Films of the Year (So Far), which will be going live tonight in the Movies section so be sure to check that out so you can tell me where I’m wrong!

I also did a bit of TV watching as I saw the delightful finale of Ms. Marvel which I loved, and finally finished the Netflix docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island which was quite decent. And I began checking out Dark Dominion, an actual play series on the DumpStat YouTube channel. It features a Ravenloft game with several D&D content creators from Twitch and TikTok, and I highly recommend it. It’s only two episodes in so you can jump in early!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We get a recap vignette of Roxanne Perez’s rise to the top of NXT including her tag team title win with Cora Jade, their friendship and then Cora challenging Mandy Rose last week — which of course led to Cora turning on Roxy to close out last week’s show.

Cameron Grimes vs. JD McDonagh

Circle and JD goes for the leg, but Grimes catches him. They go into the ropes and get separated, then Grimes hits a waistlock takedown. JD up and shoots Grimes into the ropes, Grimes runs over JD but JD right back up and takes Grimes down before getting kicked in the chest. JD fights back but comes off the ropes right into a front kick to the chest! Another kick in the corner, and then an overhead hammerblow to the chest and strikes. Hard Irish whip into the turnbuckle and a cover for two.

Euro uppercut by Grimes, but JD fights back. They trade strikes, JD into the ropes and is hit with a BIG bodydrop! Grimes tripped up but hit a kick to the jaw, he sends JD to the apron and kicks him to the floor! Both men down to the floor now, Grimes roles JD in but JD out to the apron where he trips Grimes up and hits a spinning slingshot splash. Single-leg crab by JD bends Grimes in half, Grimes tries to kick free but JD turns it into an anklelock!

Grimes kicks his way free and goes at JD but gets sent to the apron. Shots to JD, he goes up for a big crossbody. Joe Gacy is suddenly at the platform and Grimes sees him as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and JD is in control as we come back with a chinlock, but Grimes snapmares him over. Irish whip and a big kneelift by Grimes, followed by a diving kick off the ropes. JD to the apron and Grimes grabs him, trying to suplex him in but JD blocks it and takes Grimes down, then slams his knee into the ringpost. Shoulder to the back of the knee and JD lays into the knee further, then locks the single-leg crab in again. Grimes struggles but gets to the rope, pulling himself up in the corner. He shoves JD back a few times and recovers enough to run JD over! Spinning uranage by Grimes, but he can’t cover!

JD tries to escape to the outside but Grimes grabs his ankle. JD licks hard into the knee and gets back up, right into a right hand! JD grabs for the knee again and eats an enzuigiri! Grimes is hulked up! He lays in the slaps and hits a BIG superkick! But JD manages to get the ankle — he eats a knee to the jaw! Both men are down!

Gacy watches as JD rolls to the outside and Grimes limps to his feet. Grimes goes for his apron kick but JD dodges to the outside, and Grimes gets tripped with his leg in the ropes! JD goes INSANE with kicks to the knee and then hits a snap back suplex for three.

Winner: JD McDonagh (13:25)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fantastic match to start off NXT and a hell of a match for JD’s first match in NXT (under this gimmick). I don’t love the idea that Grimes is apparently becoming a guy who puts over other talent but he delivered big-time here as did JD.

* Nikkita Lyons says 19 superstars stand in her way tonight and she doesn’t care who it is: Wendy Choo, Lash Legend or whoever else. She says she has unfinished business with Mandy Rose and they’ll settle it once she wins tonight.

* Tiffany Stratton finds it offensive she has to be in the battle royal because obvi she’s the only person who deserves a match and if we can’t see that, we’re pathetic.

* Cora Jade is coming out to the ring! She’s dropped the colorful look for an all-black outfit, but still has her NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Cora gets the mic and says first thing we need to do is shut the hell up. She says last week she stabbed her best friend in the back and should have done it sooner. She’s been the face of the NXT Women’s Division for the past week — the fans appointed her the next Breakout Superstar!

She brings up how everyone said she was a star and had such a bright future after WarGames. So she wanted to take her best friend along for the ride and got Roxy in the front door, but suddenly everyone turned their attention to Roxy. She says she found the right partner after so many failed attempts and won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but not 30 minutes later Roxanne decided to cash in her contract on Mandy. What the hell is she thinking? She wanted to make the tag titles the most important in WWE. She turns on the fans and also says Roxy used her to get to NXT and is a selfish bitch.

She says Roxy was in her own little delusional world so much that she didn’t see who attacked her in the parking lot. And the plan was going to work perfectly; she was going to beat Mandy in Roxy’s place, but Roxy came out and ruined it. And that’s why it felt so good when she attacked Roxy. She says Roxy isn’t cleared to compete “with a broken heart” and won’t be here tonight, so no one will stand in her way of winning the battle royal. And as for the tag title? All it represents to her now is a lie. She says it isn’t worth a damn thing to her and this marks an end of the naive Cora Jade and the beginning of the Generation of Jade. She says she’s wired differently and tosses the title in the garbage before walking off.

* McKenzie is backstage with Xyon Quinn, who says good for Cora. It’s not a “we” business, it’s a “me” business. He says attacking Apolo Crews last week was great and Crews didn’t see that coming. He says he’s facing Crews one-on-one next week and will be his biggest win. He says Crews had massive moments in WWE but couldn’t cut it in the big leagues. He has the X-Factor, unlike Apollo and it’ll be on full display next week.