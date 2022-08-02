Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I am, as always, Jeremy Thomas and WWE is on an upward slide this week so let's hope NXT rides the waves as well! NXT's tag team divisions will see big matches tonight as the new NXT Women's Tag Team Championships are decided and The Creed Brothers defend their titles against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. Elsewhere, Von Wagner faces Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere match and Sarray battles NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. There's likely plenty more on the horizon as well, and I'm feeling optimistic about this one.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match!

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Katana Chance & Kayden Carer vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs.

Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Toxic Attraction

Tatum starts with Kayden and they lock up, jocking for position and end Jacy Jayne tags Kayden. Jacy with a slap to Tatum and gets shot into the ropes, she runs Tatum over. Gigi tags in, she flips Tatum to the mat and covers for two. Gigi catches Tatum’s boot and Tatum flips over, “hits” a dropkick and tags in Ivy who takes Gigi down. Quick tag back to Tatum, Gigi into the ropes for a double body check and cover for two.

Kayden tags back in from Gigi and charges Tatum in the corner, Feroz tags in and takes over. She locks in a standing headscissors and flips Tatum over, Leon tags in and Gigi gets knocked down off the apron. Leon in now and she has control but Kayden escapes out of a hold and flips over Leon for a superkick. But she quickly gets pulled out of the ring and brawls with Ivy and Tatum as Chance comes over to help. Feroz picks Leon up and press slams her onto the lot of them! She gets Kayden back in and covers for two.

Paxley tags in but Leon still in control, suplex and strikes but Tatum fires back. Leon tags in Feroz who hits a crossbody on a suplex positioned Paxley. Feroz on Paxley’s shoulder and Ivy tags in, she hits a big shot and covers for three!

Gigi in now and she tags over on Nile with hard shots, Jayne tags in and knocks Nile down for two before laying in mounted punches. Jayne mocks those on the outside and turns around into a shot by Nile, who roles Jayne up for two and hits an enzuigiri. Paxley tagged in and Jayne quickly tags out to Katana, Paxley grabs Chance from a sunset flip into a suplex for two.

Ivy in now and Irish whip, Nile with a springboard off Paxley into a BIG kick, cover for two! Paxley tags in but Chance takes over, she covers for two. Tag in to Kayden, Paxley fights Kayden off but Chance takes her out, Jayne sneak tags in and covers for three!

We’re down to the final two now, and they’re all in the ring talking trash. It devolves into a brawl, TA with double big boots and then assist each other with slingshot cannonballs. Jayne picks up Kayen but she slips off, they counter each other, Jayne with a rollup for two and a half! Big shot from Jayne, lungblower and a clothesline from Gigi for a nearfall.

Kayden counters a wheelbarrowslam and rolls through, she hits a suiperkick for two. Kayden now battering Gigi, Chance tags in and hangs Gigi on the ropes, then comes in for a two-count. Gigi shoves Kayden off, back suplex by Gigi! Jacy tags in, she knocks Kayden off the apron. Total Elimination, Jacy covers but Kayden breaks it up! Gigi and Kayden kick each other and all four women are down!

Jacy and Chance up now, they trade shots back and forth, Jacy takes over with a kneelift but eats an elbow drop and Eat Defeat! They go for the tandem finisher but Gigi pulls Kayden off the top. Jacy with a nearfall but Kayden kicks out and sends Jayce into a shot from Chance! Chance goes up, 450 splash/neckbreaker and that’s it!

Winner: Kaden Carter and Katana Chance (12:07)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: A few notable botches aside, this was a fast-paced battle that had an appropriately climactic ending. Nice to see Kayden and Katana get the win they’ve deserved for a while.

* McKenzie is backstage with Briggs and Jensen and asks them who’s next. Jensen makes a dumb joke and gets smacked; Briggs says they’re ready for anyone. Joe Gacy walks in and talks about how Jensen is a second-generation superstar but Cameron Grimes can’t say the same. James Drake asks if Fallon is staring in his eyes and says they’re the windows to his soul. Jensen talks shit and Gacy says Jensen can be in the ring for his special message to Grimes.

* Melo and Trick are in the ring for Melo’s open challenge. Trick says everything’s been amazing for them since the GAB. They’ve been stacking dollars, starting drama (“Wes Lee”) and collecting baby mamas. Trick says it’s Melo’s birthday, and Melo says everyone knows he’s a money player and makes nothing but money moves, so tonight’s move is the open challenge. Next person in the ring can step up and get stepped on. It’s Giovanni Vinci! …or not because Nathan Frazer beats him to the ring.

NXT North American Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Nathan Frazer

Vinci is on commentary as Melo and Frazer lock up to star, Frazer with a headlock and goes into a headlock, then a headscissors. Melo flips over for two, they trade counters and Frazer with a pin attempt for two. Melo isn’t happy and smacks Frazer in the chest, he gets slapped and shoves Frazer into the ropes. Frazer with a big dropkick, he charges at Melo in the corner and dives under him to the outside, grabs Melo’s legs and crotches him on the ringpost.

Frazer back in, he goes to dodge a charge, Melo catches him and goes for the Fadeaway but Frazer ducks so he nails him and hits it the second time, cover for two. DDT from Melo. Frazer hits a jawbreaker to slow Melo down, but Melo comes off the ropes with a big springboard forearm for two!

Melo goes for a suplex, Frazer slips out but gets rolled up for two. Frazer grabs Melo on the way up for a Downward Spiral into the second turnbuckle! Melo to the outside and Trick talks to him. Melo back in, he gets decked by Frazer once, twice, three times and now diving forearm and a Thesz press followed by mounted punches. Frazer goes for the 450, Melo moves but Frazer rolls through and hits a BIG superkick for two!

Melo escapes to the outside, Frazer dives on him on the announce table and spills liquid on Vinci. Frazer gets Melo back in, Trick distracts the ref and Vinci pushes Frazer off the top. Melo with the top-rope Famouser for the win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (5:41)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: That is about as good a match you can have in less than six minutes.

* The NXT Heatweave Summit is next.