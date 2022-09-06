Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and can I just say how happy I am that I’m covering NXT this week and not AEW? Okay, that’s (probably) the only All Out Brawl reference I’m going to make tonight. Anyway, NXT also had a show on Sunday, though you’d be forgiven for having forgotten that. And tonight we’ll see the fallout from that show with a pretty loaded card. Axiom and Nathan Frazer will kick off what is now a best-of-three series tonight, while Ricochet will be back to take on Trick Williams and Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop will battle Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satoumra, Wes Lee vs. JD McDonough and probably a lot more. Should be an interesting show.

Here at Thomas HQ, this past week has been hell but I did manage to get some movie-watching in. I watched and reviewed Neil LaBute’s fun, talky horror flick House of Darkness, which you can see my review for here. I also watched Netflix’s vampire action-comedy Day Shift, which was anemic on anything resembling story or setting but had some fun moments, as well as the tension-filled and fun (but derivate) thriller Fall and Amazon’s solid horror drama Master.

I also finished up the Netflix docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! which probably didn’t need to be four episodes but was otherwise engrossing, particularly as someone who grew up in Oregon where the D.B. Cooper story was always a topic of discussion. And I’m continuing to watch She-Hulk which I’m enjoying as an MCU sitcom that stays very true to its character (yes, even the twerking bit). Hoping to get caught up on this week’s House of the Dragon as well as Lord of the Rings soon.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

