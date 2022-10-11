Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we’re motoring our way to Halloween Havoc later this month. That brings us to this week, which will see Bron Breakker kick us off with a match against Javier Bernal as well as a #1 contender’s match for the NXT Tag Team Championships between Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The Dyad. In addition, Alba Fyre will take on Jacy Jayne while Stacks and Wes Lee do battle. And finally, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will face off in their last match of their Best of Three series, with a spot in the NXT North American Championship match at Halloween Havoc on the line. That’s the makings for a solid show, all in all.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

