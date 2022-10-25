Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I'm still Jeremy Thomas, and we're coming off Halloween Havoc with a tag team-heavy episode tonight. Both the men's and women's NXT Tag Team Championships are on the line as Edris Enofe & Malik Blade challenge Pretty Deadly while Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Plus Shotzi is back on NXT for a match with Lash Legend, while the Schism will unveil their fourth member, for the three people who care about that faction. Should be a fun show, all in all.

* We start off with a recap of the events of Hallowen Havoc, then go right into the Women’s Tag Title match.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

Kayden and Lyons star off and Lyons with a waistlock, but Kayden escapes and nails Lyons in the back. Wristlock, Kayden trips Lyons who does the splits. They’re back up and Lyons pushes Kayden into the corner, tagging in Stark who takes Carter down for a one-count.

Headlock by Stark into a wristlock, snapmare but she misses a kick off the ropes and Kayden takes over. Katana tags in, tandem offense, Stark gets triped and a slingshot elbowdrop for two. Chance with a rana but Stark flips through it to her feet! Stark takes over with a kick tothe gut, whip into the ropes but Katana lands on Kayden’s back! She gets taken down by Lyons, who tagged in and she nails Katana for a shot for a one-count. Over the shoulder rack by Lyons slows things down.

Chance escapes and dives past Lyons to take in Carter, but Lyons takes her down and locks in a front anklelock. Kayden pushes her off, she tags in Katana and leapfrogs. Katana leaps on Lyons’ shoulders, rollup for tro. Kayden tags in, double dropkick sends Lyons to the floor and Stark into the ring but gets sent out as well. The champs leap off but get caught by the challengers for slams to the floor as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and the champs are in control. Katana with a crossbody off the ropes but Lyons catches her for a swinging sidewalk slam for two. Lyons picks Chance up but Kayden tags in behind her back. Kayden tries to hit a dropkick on Lyons but Stark gets in the way and takes it. Kayden then dropkicks Lyons. Off the ropes, she rolls through a wheelbarrow suplex attemp. Chance tags in and gets dropped onto Lyons by Carter, Stark comes in and collides with Carter to break up the pin.

Stark tags in and Stark goes on the attack, but gets lifted up into the corner. Half and half suplex by Stark, who goes for the knockout but Chance escapes and rolls her up for two. Stark clotheslines Carter and skins the cat back in, she rolls up Katana for the pin.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark (10:34)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Good match for the most part outside of that awkward skin the cat moment. Chance & Carter deserved a longer run…but oh wait.

Alicia Taylor is talked to by the referee and says the match will restart due to an unseen tag.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Part 2

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

The two teams brawl and the champs get Stark up on the top turnbuckle. Lyons gets knocked to the floor and Carter goes after her, Chance hits the Spanish Fly for thr–no, Stark kicks out!

Carter tags in and she gets Stark on her shoulders, but Zoey slides off and hits a German suplex. Stark makes the tag to Lyons, who knocks Chance off the apron and roundhouse kicks Carter. Split-legged legdrop for the pin, Chance breaks it up. Stark and Chance go over the top, Carter slides off Lyon’s shoulder and kicks her in the head a couple times. Chance tags in, finisher ends it.

Winner: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (2:11)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Okay, this actually worked really well. It made the challengers look great but allowed Carter and Chance to retain. I’m okay with this.

* We get a recap of the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc and Ilja Dragunov being pissed that JD McDonagh stole his chance. Ilja says no one is safe until McDonagh is removed permanently, which he will do once and for all tonight. That should be fun.

* Wes Lee walks backstage with his title and is on his way to talk after the break.

* We get a vignette with T-Bar talking about how the second coming isn’t about retribution (or RETRIBUTION); it’s about justice.

* Wes Lee is here! He gets a mic and has to wait for the “YOU DESERVE IT” chants to die down a bit. He says they’re going to get him emotional again and says he wanted to come out and thank everyone for Saturday night. Never did he think he would make it to WWE, let alone be champion and damn sure not one on his own. But he was inspired by everyone’s faith and confidence in him, especially when he was alone in the dark. He says winning the title gave him a sense of validation he’s been looking for his entire life: that he belongs, that there’s a place for him and that he’s loved for what he stands for and who he is. He says when he was on the ladder and people chanted he deserved it, it was indescribable. He says they don’t deserve the love the fans have for them and says he will continue to exceed any and every expec–

Here comes Grayson Waller! Waller tells him to stop sucking up because they don’t deserve it. He didn’t have a good Halloween and hates it, it’s a stupid holiday. Wes says Waller can’t come out and complain because he lost. Waller says he won technically and says he’s still technically up 1-0 on Crews.

HERE COMES R-TRUTH! He’s in a Joker outfit and does his rap down to the ring. Truth tells Orlando to make some noise. He says “Welcome to Halloween Havoc!” Oh, Truth. He tries to continue but Waller cuts him off and asks what he’s doing. Truth says that’s cool; he’s coming with that British accent! Jesus, the crowd is chanting “British Accent.” Truth asks in a Cockney accent if he’s excited for HH and Waller says he’s Australian. The crowd chants “No He Isn’t.” Waller says HH was three days ago and he was there.

Truth laughs, but Wes Lee says it did happen, he was there and he won the NA Title. Truth is excited and says “My bad.” He congratulates Lee and then asks Waller how he did. The fans and Lee say Waller lost. Truth says Apollo’s nice and saw Waller was in a casket by himself? He would have been scared. Waller says he wasn’t scared and just got rolled into a casket. Truth: “You rolled one up right in here?” Waller isn’t happy and wants to beat Truth up, but his mind isn’t in it so he’s giving Truth a week. He then goes for the sneak attack but Truth ducks, Lee nails him and Truth takes him out, then tosses him over the ropes.

* Malik tells Edris backstage that he’s nervous. Edris says he’s nervous too, but tonight is their night. He asks of Malik had one shot or one opportunity… yeah, he quoted Enimem. Malik recognizes it but Edris says they’ve had their back and that psyches Malik up.

* Quincy Eliott is here and he introduces Shotzi! Her she comes on her tank.

* McKenzie asks if Grayson Waller is in his rearview and said he is, he’s R-Truth’s problem now. He puts Waller over and says he’s back on target to chase the NXT Championship. He says his vision is clear and his eyes are going to be locked into the TV screen next week because Bron will be there.

Shotzi vs. Lash Legend

Shotzi goes with the waistlock to start but Lash shoves her off, knees her in the head and throws her across the ring. She sends Shotzi to the apron but Shotzi comes back with shots, enters the ring and goes for a drop-toe hold that doesn’t take Lash down. Lash sends Shotzi into the corner but runs into a boot, Shotzi wraps Lash up for a tarantula. Shotzi goes up top but gets the big boot that knocks her to the floor.

Lash to the outside and gets in Quincy’s face, Quincy shows his ass and the distraction helps Shotzi take over with punches, sending Lash into the ring. Lash picks Shotzi up for a bodyslam and Shotzi goes for the ropes, where Lash locks wraps her knee into the corner and stomps on it before covering for two.

Lash now with the stretch muffler, Shotzi tries to counter and Lash picks her up. SHotzi fights back and gets to the ropes, pulling Lash into them. Shotzi with a kick to the head, a back elbow in the corner and she charges but Lash tackles her into the turnbuckle. Shotzi with a big slap, fisherman’s DDT and cover for three.

Winner: Shotzi (3:42)

Rating: **

Thoughts: All-around awkward match, they didn’t click at all.

* Julius is here with Brutus and says he’s swollen and hurt after Saturday and it hurt on Sunday too, but it’s nothing compared to what would have been hurt if he cost Brutus his career. Brutus says he can’t thank Julius enough for what he did, but he does say thank you and he loves him. But now it’s his turn. Kemp promised him five minutes so get his ass down here.

Kemp appears on the Tron and says are they still angry? He says Julius got lucky and he’s not medically cleared, so he still has five minutes of hell set for Brutus. Brutus says Kemp’s ass whuppin will get worse and worse and worse and worse.

Sanga and Veer attack! Sanga grabs Julius by the throat and looks hesitant so Veer attacks him. Sanga then grabs Brutus and choke slams him. They leave the Creeds laid out and start to leave, only to have Ivy come out and ask Sanga “WHY?” before going to check on her stablemates. Sanga looks conflicted.

* Pretty Deadly talk about how the competitors tonight have beat everyone and are fan favorites. “Should we talk about Edris and Malik now?” They psych up and head out.

* Mandy Rose is on Facetime with Gigi at the pool, and Jacy gets added in from the gym. Gigi teases Jacy for getting attacked by zombies, and Mandy says they all got through it alive. Gigi says that she’s getting together with Jacy and Mandy says she didn’t get invited. Gigi says she had a photoshoot anyway. Mandy says that Toxic Attraction are celebrating Mandy’s year as champion next week.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Black with a dropkick to Wilson to start! A pair of top rope elbow drops, Enofe covers but Elton breaks it up. Elton sent to the outside, Enofe and Blade batter Wilson who scampers to the outside. They follow out, beat on him and Blade comes back in but Elton Prince tags in and takes out Blade. Irish whip by Prince, back lebow to Malik. Blade goes for a back suplex but Prince tags in Wilson. Blade takes down Wilson and hits a elbowdrop, Edriks tags in and comes off the top with an axehammer. Rollup by Edris for two.

Wilson fights back and strikes away at Edris, nailing a couple Euro uppercuts. Elton with a distraction and he’s able to tag in, he comes at Edris but gets flipped over. Blade tags in, he gets whipped into the corner though and Elton with a sidewalk slam for two.

Euro upportcut to Blade, Wilson tags in, Blade escapes off Wilson’s shoulder some rapid-fire back and forth until Edris leaps off the top and takes the champs out! The challengers send Pretty Deadly to the outside as we go to PIP break.