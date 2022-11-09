Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we have what looks to be a pretty solid show scheduled for the Tuesday night brand this week. Tonight's show will see Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons get their rematch against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, while Cameron Grimes will face off with Joe Gacy once again (groan). Plus Axiom will take on JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller will host an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. I know many of us are not particularly thrilled with Wagner as Bron's next feud, but I guess WWE has to do something with all the time they invested in him so perhaps it can at least be a short feud? (We can dream.)

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve been in a minor post-October lull in terms of movies but I did manage to catch up on a few films I didn’t catch because horror was leading my way for the month. I saw Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku, which is a delightful paradoy of the biopic format that won’t necessarily be for everyone, and Clerks III which wasn’t as funny as the previous entries but was a lot more emotional in good ways. I finally got a chance to see Black Adam and Beast, both of which are thoroughly fine but by no means exceptional popcorn flicks, and Bros which is forgettable and mediocre, but has its moments. I’m keeping up on Dragula Titans on Shudder which has been a blast — I cannot recommend it enough — and began working my way through the latest volume of Unsolved Mysteries which has been exactly what you expect from that show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and the Schism is out here with their masks on. They make their way to the ring for the opening bout.

Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

Grimes attacks to start and kicks away at Gacy. Iriish whip reversed but Grimes with a rana and a big kick in the corner. He kicks Gacy in the head and thigh, kicking him around the ring. Irish whip reversed again and Gacy with a splash. Euro uppercut and a stomp to Grimes, followed by a snapmare and cover for one. Gacy right back to the attack, whip into the ropes but Grimes with a crossbody. Gacy turns it around and hits a suplex off the ropes for two.

Gacy on the attack and he stomps Grimes down, then boot chokes him against the mat. Elbow in the ropes and a fist to the head, Grimes fires back but gets knocked down. Gacy sends Grimes into the ropes, fireman’s carry but Grimes escapes and rolls Gacy up for two. BIG kick sends Gacy to the outside, apron punt by Grimes and we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Gacy in control of Grimes with a rear chinlock. Grimes back up and fights out, he goes up and over Gacy in the corner but is caught with a backbreaker. Gacy stomps at Grimes and then beats on the back of Grimes’ head. Crossface on Grimes in the center of the ring. Grimes gets to his knees and fights out but gets elbowed in the side. Off the ropes, Grimes is lifted up and lands on the mat but Grimes with a 180 crossbody to counter.

Grimes and Gacy are both down, Grimes crawls to the ropes and Folwer grabs his boot but gets stomped. Back elbow to Gacy, Grimes runs him over a few times and kicks Reid off the apron. Kicks to Gacy, German suplex! Grimes goes up top, high crossbody. Grimes knocks Fowler off the ropes, Gacy attacks but nails Reid. Poisonrana to Gacy! Grimes goes for the Cave-In but Gacy bails and Grimes dives over the top onto ALL of them!

Gacy gets rolled in and Grimes goes up top, the ref is distracted and Ava Raine shoves Grimes off the top. Upside Down from Gacy finishes it.

Winner: Joe Gacy (10:44)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Exactly what you’d expect here; Schism gets a win due to cheating from Raine. The match was perfectly fine, Grimes and Gacy match up well but this feud needs to be over. Not sure where Grimes goes from here.

* Nathan Frazer walks out of the locker room and Axiom asks what’s up. Frazer says it’ll be a few more weeks. Axiom says he’ll be back before he knows it, and McDonagh walks up and says Axiom knows nothing about pain. He says Frazer probably has a herniated disc in his C4 and says that Axiom wouldn’t have done any better in the ladder match. Axiom says he would have pulled a McDonagh then? JD says he’ll break Axiom up tonight.