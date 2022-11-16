Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and I’ve got a fresh set of nail strips on that I’m still getting used to, so we’ll see how this week’s coverage goes. In more relevant news, NXT has a very big show tonight as both the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championships are on the line. Bron Breakker will defend his title against Von Wagner, while Mandy Rose will face off with Alba Fyre (assumedly) without the benefit of her Toxic Attraction sisters since they were taken out the last couple of weeks. Plus Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes will sign the contract for their NXT North American Championship defense, Shawn Michaels has a big NXT Deadline announcement and much more!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

