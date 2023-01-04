Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, with you as always, and we’re out of 2022 with a new year ahead of us! 2022 was a hell of a year in wrestling, and I imagine 2023 has a lot of twists and turns to offer as well. Tonight’s NXT is the final build to next week’s New Year’s Evil as Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller come face to face ahead of their match next week. Plus, Alba Fyre will battle Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, Apollo Crews takes on Carmelo Hayes, Axiom faces Trick Williams and more. NXT always does its best to deliver on its go-home shows, so hopefully they can keep that going tonight.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.