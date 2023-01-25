Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.

Things stay busy here at Thomas HQ in 2020, where I have shared the first half of my top 20 films of 2022 as you can read here. Part two is coming soon! In terms of what I’ve seen over the past week, there was a little bit of last minute catch-up for 2022 as I watched Park Chan-wook’s enchanting romantic neo-noir mystery Decision to Leave, then forged ahead right into 2020 with the mediocre but not-terrible House Party and the amusing little horror rom-com Sorry ABout the Demon on Shudder. Shin Ultraman is entirely not my thing but I appreciated what it brought; Skinamarink is a film that a lot of people will HATE but I found myself enraptured in it and appropriately disturbed.

I did some older noir rewatches as well, checking out one of my all-time favorites in Strange Days and revisiting Sin City which holds up… mostly well. And finally for film, I watched the Netflix documentary Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case which was absorbing but seemed a touch incomplete, and I plan to watch the HBO Max two-part docuseries on it as well. In terms of TV I finished off Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street which is an upper-tier Netflix docusries.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with video from Grayson Waller arriving at the Performance Center to “have some fun” with Bron Breakker, saying that he never comes to the PC because he doesn’t need to but he’s here now. He walks in and calls out Bron, telling someone to film it as he starts talking shit. He calls Bron out and grabs water bottles to chuck and Bron, and Bron comes down to get in his face. Bron takes him down and it turns into a pull-apart brawl, with multiple people holding both back.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And here comes Indi Hartwell for our first match. She says Tiffany is going to pay with an ass whuppin’!

Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton

Indi attacks outside the ring before the match starts, then starts driving shoulders in in the corner once the bell rings. She tosses Stratton a couple times and hits a dropkick for two. Stratton tries to beg off and offers a hand — Indi grabs it, slams Tiffany down and stomps on her hand!

Indi moves in but Stratton trips her into the second rope. Indi turns it around with a roll-up for two and then sends her to the outside. She grabs Tiff on the apron but Stratton snaps the arm on the top rope and hits a senton for two. Wristlock snapp from Stratton, who starts talking shit. Indi fires back but gets laid out on the middle rope, and Tiff with a hip check and cover for two.

Top wristlock from Stratton, Indi gets to her feet but gets yanked back down. Kneelift to Indi and a whip into the corner, handspring elbow splash and a takedown. Cover gets two. Right back into the top wristlock, Indi gets to her feet but is yanked back to the mat. She waves off the referee and fights back to her feet — and Tiff yanks her back down again. One more time with the sequence, and Indi finally snapmares to break the hold. Indi with shots to Tiff and a clothesline followed by a spinebuster for two.

Indi puts Tiff on the apron and kicks her in the head. Whip into the corner, Tiff up and over but gets kicked in the knee — big boot by Indi! She lies in wait as Tiffany plays the hurt knee card. The ref backs Indi off and checks on Stratton. An official is coming out here — and Tiff gets a cheap shot! Fireman’s carry into a senton slam and a moonsault finishes it.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton (6:06)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match, one of Indi’s better singles bouts in a little while. Stratton winning was obvious, she’s improved nicely during her time off.

* We get a recap from Jacy nailing Gigi last week which allowed Roxy to get the tag win over them. McKenzie is backstage with Jacy, who says her biggest problem is McKenzie calling Gigi her partner. She says it was an awakening and she’s been carrying Gigi, but she’s done. She says Gigi has done nothing but anchor her down for too long, and she won’t let Gigi stop her from becoming NXT Women’s Champion. McKenzie asks what to expect tonight, and she says nothing we’ve ever seen before.

* Thea Hail is ready for her award ceremony, which is next!

* Earlier this week: Ivy Nile brought Drew Gulak and his crew in to train with the Creeds for their match with Indus Sher. Julius and Brutus wrangle with the talent as Drew gives Hank Walker advice. They finish up and Gulak reads one of the guys the riot act. Walker wants to try and Drew says he’s gonna do it. He grapples with Julius and gets tripped. Drew snaps and shoves Julius, calling it a cheap shot and saying this isn’t finished.

* It’s time for Chase U! Andre Chase is in full school gear and he addresses the esteemed members of the Chase U cheering section, the guests, the WWE Universe and everyone else. Chase says we have assembled to recognize someone who’s worked extremely hard and has excelled in the classroom but didn’t havr the same success in the ring. But that changed last week. (Hail is amazing through all of this.) She looked fear in the eye and didn’t blink: she said, ‘Fear, you don’t scare me motherfucker!” Hail and Duke stop him and the crowd chants “That’s not PG!”

Chase presents the award for first victory to Thea, who poses for a picture with Chase while Duke photobombs them. Hail thanks everyone and says she loves everyone.

And here comes JD McDonagh to interrupt! JD saks if this is what we’re doing, and how far the standard has slipped? All this for one win — it’s participation awards in NXT now? JD tells Thea he’s a nice guy and is going to give her some life advice — when you hang around with losers, a win means a lot. She says the fans chearing are losers too, and Thea goes Tasmanian Devil and has to be held back by Duke.

Chase says he’s not going to let JD drag Chase U’s rep down. JD questions whether Chase U means as much to Duke and says he’s not some wet behind the ears student and it’s time to end this charade, because he’s dressed for a fight and Chase is dressed like a moron. Chase says he teaches his students to always be prepared, so he’s going to give JD an Chase U-sized ass whuppin! He lays into JD and sends him to the outside as we go to break.

Andre Chase vs. JD McDonagh

This match is joined in progress as JD takes Chase down and covers him for a couple of two-counts. JD with a laying headlock to wear Chase down, but Chase to his feet and shots JD intot he ropes to reverse. JD does the same but Chase with a back suplex to JD.

They trade shots before Chase takes over and hits an inverted atomic drop. Side Russian legsweep by Chase, followed by the Chase U stomps. Sitout uranage by Chase, he covers for two. JD manages a jacknife pin, but Chase bridges out for a backslide and two-count. JD with a backdrop and a clothesline, but Chase manages another rollup for a nearfall.

Chase laying into JD with shots to the head, but JD with a backkick. Chase with a high knee lift and JD right back with a headbutt! He picks Chase up and pulls him up but Chase counters it into a Canadian Destroyer for two!

Chase now going up top, but JD runs into the ropes and crotches Chase. A frustrated Duke walks off, JD with the Devil Inside for three.

Winner: JD McDonagh (4:33)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid match that was hurt by the joined-in-progress nature.

* Fallon, Briggs & Jensen walk up to Kiana and say they’re ready to go. Kiana wants to start the match but backtracks when that doesn’t seem to fly.