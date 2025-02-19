Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It's Jeremy Thomas, and we're a few days removed from NXT Vengeance Day which was an eventful night! We have a new NXT North American Women's Champion, the arrival of RETRIBUTION 2.0 a new and entirely unique stable, and the arrival of Jordynne Grace! Tonight we deal with the fallout from Vengeance Day and last week. Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Karmen Petrovic will face off to determine the next #1 contender to the Women's NA Championship, a battle between Stacks and Shawn Spears, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca & ZARIA, and an individual who may or may not be called Ricky Starks signing his NXT contract! Sounds like a fun show all in all.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and go right into a montage from Vengeance Day including the NXT Tag Team Championship match and the new group’s arrival, Stephanie Vacquer winning the Women’s NA Title, Ethan Page beating Je’Von Evans, Eddy Thorpe upsetting Trick Williams, Oba Femi retaining the NXT Championship and more new group shenanigans, and finally Giulia retaining the NXT Women’s Championship before Jordynne Grace arrived.

* Oba Femi has arrived and tells a PA to hit his music! He’s on his way to the ring. Apparently we don’t know much more about the four PC guys. Femi wants to get right to business though and says the four fools that jumped him made a big mistake — they didn’t finish the job. They hit him with their best shot and he’s still standing here unfazed. He tells the four fools to come to the ring and finish what they started. He says he’ll wait — and the lights go out!

MOOSE IS HERE! FUCKING MOOSE HAS ARRIVED! The TNA X-Division Champion comes down to the ring and steps inside, staring off with Femi. The crowd chants “HOLY SHIT!” Moose says he just burst the bubble Oba’s living in because he’s the one man Oba can’t rule over.

Oba says that place where Moose is the man is his bubble. In here, he’s inevitable. Moose says this has to happen: Oba Femi vs. Moose! They stare off and Oba says don’t worry; it will! They stare off and raise their titles high.

* Earlier today, Jordynne Grace survived the parking lot. And so did [CENSORED NAME DEFINITELY MAYBE NOT RICKY STARKS].

* The NXT Spotlight had Eddy Thorpe talking with Ava earlier today about his win. Ava tells him to chill before Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors burst in and invite Ava to a party. She says no and Eddy berates them over it. They ask him to play music and he says no, and says shouldn’t they be in class? Kale says no because Mr. Chase — Eddy says Mr. Chase would have ruined their lives. Uriah says that Andre would have won the strap match and that turns into a Chase vs. Thorpe match being set.

NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic

Jaida and Kelani brawl to start and Karmen kicks them both, then rolls up Jaida for one. Roll-up to Kelani for one, Jaida knocks Karmen out of the ring. Kelani and Jaida into the ropes, Jaida runs over Kelani and goes back into the ropes before Kelani hits a dropkick.

Karmen back in but Kelani sends her to the outside, then hits a springboard moonsault onto both! Kelani throws Jaida into the apron then into the ring, slams Karmen into the guardrail and comes back into the ring where Jaida nails her. Traded strikes, but Jaida is the one who comes up on top. She chokes Kelani against the middle rope and then sends her into the corner. Jaida with a snap suplex, then another and a cover for two as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Kelani and Jaida are continuing to brawl as Karmen gets to her feet across the ring. Inverted suplex by Jaida, but Karmen nails her and puts her on the apron for a jumping kick. Kelani grabs Karmen and sets her in the ropes for a springboard legdrop.

Jaida knocks Kelani down and then goes for another inverted suplex but Kelani floats over and hits a legdrop. Kelani off the ropes for a crossbody, Jaida catches her and puts her in the tree of woe! She grabs Karman for a fallaway slam, cover — but Kelani with a frog splash to break it up!

All three women trade shots, Kelani catches a Jaida kick and leaps back to slam her to the mat. Jaida put up top but she kicks Kelani, Karmen nails Jordan and then runs back and forth for splashes to Kelani and a shot to Jaida. Rana by Karmen to Jaida, then one to Kelani to send her onto Jaida! Cover gets a nearfall.

Karmen up but gets nailed with a big chop! She knocks Kelano to the outside and follows, Karmen with a basement dropkick but gets smacked by Jaida. Back in the ring, Karmen on the middle rope — tear drop! Kelani goes up top — Ashante pulls Karmen to safety! Jadia goes up top — SUPERPLEX by Jaida! She puts Kelani on the middle rope — another teardrop! Ashanta throws Karmen in and she pins Kelani!

Winner: Karmen Petrovic (11:30)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very nice match between the three with a decent enough story of Karmen (with Ashante’s help) capitalizing on Jaida and Kelani’s hatred. Works for me.

Jadia assaults Karmen — but Kelani tackles Jaida! They’re brawling on the outside and officials break it up as Karmen celebrates! Karmen’s title shot is next week.

* Jordynne Grace WALKS backstage. But back in the ring, Fatal Influence has assaulted Karmen! They beat Karmen down in a three-on-one and Fallon lays out Petrovic.

* During the break, the group beat up Karmen and then hit Ashante with a chair, then continued to assault Karmen. Fallon mocked Karmen on the mic until Stephanie Vaquer came in and Giulia showed up to back them up.

* As we come back, Fatal Influence got the three-on-two advantage — BUT JORDYNNE IS HERE! She makes the save and they lay out Fatal Influence, who escape to the outside! Grace says she came to NXT to become part of the best women’s division in wrestling and now she doesn’t wanna waste a second. She says Fatal Influence want to fight and so do they, so tonight let’s fight!

* Stacks is lacing up his boots backstage and Rizzo asks if he’s sure about this. He is. Luca asks about the boss and Stacks says he hasn’t heard from him but time marches on and their business waits for no one.

Meta-Four vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

Sol and Lash lock up, Lash gets SOl in the corner. She gets out of it and ducks a pump kick, gets sent into the corner and Jakara tags in. Drop toe-hold and a dropkick, Jakara with a two-count.

Sol turns it around with a dropkick and a backflip into a pin for two. Jakara sent into the corner, Zaria tags in after a Sol hip-check. Double takedown to Jakara. Zaria gets Jakara on her shoulders but Lash in to save her and it’s a four-person brawl. Lash and Zaria get their respective opponent partners on their shoulders and show each other up with gorilla press slams. Zaria with a headbutt and Sol sends Lash to the outside, but Jakara with a missile dropkick! And she dives through the ropes onto Sol and Zaria as we go to break.

We’re back with the Meta-Four in control as Lash smacks Sol and kicks her down. Sol fights back and hits some big chops, Irish whip blocked by Lash. Sol ducks a clothesline and hits a springboard crossbody. Jakara tags in, as does Zaria who runs wild on Jakara and Lash. But avalanche to Jakara, then one to Lash. One more to Jakara! Lash charges, Zaria ducks and Lash nearly takes out Jakara before Zaria spears Lash! Suplex to Jakara, cover gets two-plus.

Sol tags in, kick to Jakara and to Lash, German from Zaria to Jakara, Sol covers but Lash pump kicks Zaria into the pinfall to break it up. My feed went wonky but Sol went for a Sol Snatcher on Lash but Lash caught her early, bent her over her back but Sol counters out! Jakara tags in and so does Zaria. Jakara with a swinging DDT that includes a kick to Sol, cover on Zaria gets two.

Lash tags in and they go for their wheelbarrow finisher but Zaria fights free. Lash nails Zaria, they hit stereo pump kicks and go down! They’re back to their knees and goozle each other — double headbutt! Zaria gets Lash on her shoulders but Lash escapes and tags in Jakara, who charges but is shoved into Lash! SPEAR by Zaria! F5! Sol gets the tag – Sol Snatcher! That’s it.

Winner: Zaria & Sol Ruca (11:38)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: The title scenes are too stacked at the moment, so this is a good spot for Zaria and getting her and Sol a win over the Meta-Four means something since Lash and Jakara have been on the main roster. Great little match.

* Sarah catches up with Wes, Tyson and Tyriek and asks them about the change in NXT. Wes says the unpredictability is perfect for them. [CENSORED MAYBE SURELY PROBABLY NOT RICKY] walks by and Sarah asks him about signing his contract. He says it’s nice to meet her and he knows she have a lot of questions, which he’ll try to answer in a few minutes. He tells her “nice jacket.”

* A clip from WWE LFG airs.

* Ava makes her way down to the ring to do the contract signing. The crowd is chanting “FINAL BOSS” which is admittedly kinda funny. [CENSORED NOT RICKY] comes down to the ring to the NXT theme song and steps into the ring. Ava introduces the hottest free agent in pro wrestling, and [CENSORED] says he hasn’t been here for too long but NXT is amazing. And before he gets started, he wants to talk and get some things off his chest. He says standing right here isn’t the dream, it’s reality. Main eventing every NXT PPV, that’s reality. Winning the NXT Championship, that’s reality. And the truth of it all is, he’s the man in NXT. And he’s going to do what he does always to the best of his ability and that’s show in and show out because the revolution has begun. So let’s get this pen —

HERE COMES ETHAN PAGE! Page says wow, wow, wow, he is absolutely impressed. He says [NOT RICKY] shocked the world and is in the ring about to sign his NXT contract. He says that he imagines in that contract somewhere is that his first match will be for an NXT Championship Match. He says [NOT RICKY] is a genius as he’s following the Ethan Page playbook. But there’s only one Ethan Page.

[CENSORED] says that Ethan is in his feelings and is wearing his insecurities as tight as his jacket. He says Ethan should know him well enough to know he’s taking this place to another level. Page says even he won’t be able to reach the bar he set. [CENSORED] says they shouldn’t do this now, he’s about to sign his contract and Ethan beat Je’Von. They should be celebrating. But he says someone like Je’Von always comes back to get that revenge.

Ethan says that Je’Von couldn’t walk out of the arena — so here’s Je’Von! He attacks Page and beats him through the audience. In the ring, Ava and [CENSORED’ shrug it off and he says he wasn’t wrong, so let’s get back to it.

WES LEE IS OUT! He says there are rules around here, and the #1 rule is don’t disrespect Wes Lee. He says signing this contract might be a good idea but if he does, Wes wants to show him the ropes. [CENSORED] asks if everyone is angry around here? He says Wes and Ethan are two peas in a pod. Next week, him vs. Wes. Wes says sign the contract but it’s gonna be a one and done. He says next week Wes’ll be welcomed to the revolution. Wes attacks but gets knocked out of the ring and he signs the contract. His name is Ricky Saints.

* Sarah congratulates Fraxiom on defending the title and asks about the attack after. Frazer is angry and Axiom says they’re trying to figure it out. The NQCC walk up and Frazer says that just because they want a title shot, doesn’t mean they have one. Miles wants to face the best tag team in the world, and not them. Tavion says they’re calling out The Hardys for next week!

Ricky Saints came backstage to find a bunch of NXT talent laid out and said, “Damn, this place is crazy!” before leaving.

Shawn Spears vs. Stacks

Stacks goes after Spears to start and they end up on the outside, where Stacks beats on Spears. We go back in the ring, Spears takes over and hits a chop in the corner but Stacks fires back with his own. Spears reverses an Irish whip but Stacks with a big shot and a kick for two.

Euro uppercut from Stacks and an Irish whip, Spears holds onto the ropes and sends Stacks to the outside. Spears catches a kick through the ropes, hits a superkick, and slingshots Stacks into a Hangman’s DDT.

Spears gets Stacks in the corner and hits repeated knee strikes to the head. Neckbreaker, cover gets two. Spears pulls Stacks up, Stacks with a shot to the gut and punches away at Spears, but Spears comes back with a knee and another neckbreaker. Mounted punches to Stacks, stomp to the back of the neck and he holds it there for a few.

Spears grabs STacks and throws him over the top to the apron. He moves in but Stacks fights back and hits a kick, then leaps over the ropes for a lungblower. The Family argues with Team Spears on the outside as Stacks with short-arm punches and an enzuigiri. Charging uppercut and a spinebuster to Spears! Stacks up top — MISSILE DROPKICK! Stacks grabs Spears, but Spears counters with a brainbuster onto his knee! C4 finishes it.

Winner: Shawn Spears (5:07)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Obvious result was obvious, but stacks got a nice little underdog run in there, The match was as good as you’ll get out of five minutes.

* Moose walks backstage and Lexis welcomes him. He mentions beating JDC but says Moose has balls challenging Femi. But he doesn’t see Moose putting his title up on the line. Moose says to shut up and all he had to do is ask. He’ll put the title up next week. King says he’s on and points out it’s in his hometown where he’s undefeated.

* Andre Chase asks Kale and Uriah why they’re speaking to him. They say Eddy was talking shit and Chase is briefly fired up before saying Chase U is dead and he’ll do it on his own.