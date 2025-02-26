Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we have a busy night for the TNA and NXT partnership this week as The Hardys will face the No Quarter Catch Crew and Moose challenges Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. In addition, Stephanie Vaquer defends the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Karmen Petrovic while Ricky Saints teams up with Je’Von Evans to take on Wes Lee and Ethan Page. Plus plenty more I’m sure; it will be an eventful show and should be a lot of fun.

