Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

We open with a video recap of TakeOver XXV.

Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves

“Bask in his glory” chants. Lee uses his power to fight out of a wrist lock. He turns it into a knuckle lock. Reeves goes to the apron and Lee pulls him back in with just the one hand on the knuckle lock. Reeves tries to jump over to the outside to break it. Lee holds on and lifts him back inside. Reeves finally gets out and leaps over Lee, tweaking his knee. It was a ruse as Reeves gets in a cheap headbutt. Reeves takes control and talks trash. He gets a one count and goes to a chin lock. Reeves fires off shots and talks more trash. Lee begins to no sell and fires up. He levels Reeves a few times, leaps over and hits a cross body. Reeves comes back and hits a uranage for a near fall. That pisses Lee off. Lee stops Reeves with a huge Pounce and then hits Ground Zero to win.

Winner: Keith Lee in 6:05 [**]

A recap is shown of the NXT Women’s Title match from TakeOver. An interviewer tried to speak with Io about her post-match attack. She kept walking by and said she wasn’t done with Shayna.

NEXT WEEK ~ Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

TONIGHT ~ The rubber match between Bianca Belair and Mia Yim.

We are now taken to highlights of the NXT Tag Team Title Ladder match from TakeOver. Exclusive footage airs of the Street Profits celebrating backstage. They say their hard work and dedication got them here. They put over the guy behind the wwe.com exclusive interviews for being someone who has supported them since day one. They get him in front of the camera and take him over to celebrate.

Time for clips from the North American Title match. Tyler Breeze spoke after the match about coming up short. He says the match could’ve gone either way but Dream is champion for a reason. He thinks they both gained respect for each other. He’s back in NXT and the landscape has changed but he’s back.

A vignette runs to hype the debut of Damian Priest.

Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim