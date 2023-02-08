Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as I ever am, and we’re just three days removed from NXT Vengeance Day! We’re sure to have plenty of fallout from Saturday’s PPV where Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez retained their titles, while Carmelo Hayes positioned himself as Bron’s next challenger. Tonight’s show will feature Bayley coming to NXT for an episode of Ding Dong, Hello! with Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne, while Lyra Valkyria faces Valentina Feroz and Sol Ruca takes on Zoey Stark. We’re sure to have plenty more on tap for the show, so it should be a fun one.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve been keeping up on my movie-watching pretty well for 2023 thus far. This past week I caught Knock at the Cabin, which was a great movie for 80 minutes and then falls apart at the end, as well as Missing which was solid but really stretches the bounds of its ScreenLife format. I didn’t have high hopes for 80 For Brady but it was actually pretty fun for what it was and the cast carries it through. Meanwhile, Neil Marshall’s latest film is the schlocky and not-very-good but kinda fun The Lair, which is on Shudder.

In better movie news, my #1 of the year so far is the psychological drama Alice, Darling starring Anna Kendrick in the best performance of her career to date. I also finally saw Possession, the iconic and strange 1981 psych-horror film from Andrzej Żuławski, which has unforgettable performances from Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill as a couple in Cold War Berlin whose relationship falls apart. And the documentary short The Martha Mitchell Effect on Netflix shines a light on a less-remembered but essential figure of the Watergate scandal.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap montage of NXT Vengeance Day with Wes Lee retaining the North American Title against Dijak, Gallus winning the NXT Tag Team Championships, Kiana James and Fallon Henley becoming NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Roxy retaining the NXT Women’s Championship, and Bron Breakker defeating Grayson Waller in the cage.

* Bayley has arrived in NXT for Ding Dong, Hello! later tonight. Her arm is in a sling.

* But first, her comes Melo and Trick to the ring. Trick says that Vengeance Day will go down as the day that Melo turned Crews from vision seer to Stevie Wonder. Melo gets on the mic and calls for one of his catchphrases and starts off with Melo Is — but Trick says not that one. Instead it’s “Melo In Two.” Melo says he shot his shot and it was nothing but net. He says Crews had the right vision but with the wrong one, and the NXT Universe is shook because he’s everything he said he is; he’s the one and he is Him. He did everything he said he was gonna do but there’s one more man who needs to be put on a T-Shirt, and only one event that can hold them both. It’s his destiny, and the man he’s talking about is —

Here comes JD McDonagh. JD says his ears must be deceiving him because he thought Melo was going to challenge for the NXT Title. He says Melo is just like this generation, he thinks he’s the coolest and he is, but in the ring he’s not fit to hold JD’s jockstrap. JD says Melo is not ready for the big title or to be the face of this brand.

Melo says he thought he beat everyone there is to, but it looks like he left a survivor. He says JD is jealous and JD says Melo is all about the VIP treatment, but he sends everyone to the emergency room so Trick needs to dial 911 because that’s where Melo is going. Hayes challenges JD for tonight and JD says “Game On.”

* Kiana walks up to Fallon, who says she watched the match back and saw Kiana cheated. Kiana says so what, are they giving the titles back? Fallon says that they’re giving a rematch and asks about who Kiana was on the phone with last week. She says it was no one, and Fallon goes to tell Brooks only to walk into a surprise party for them as new champions.