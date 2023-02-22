Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, with you as always, and tonight Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship! …against Jinder Mahal, but still. NXT has a lot announced for tonight's show beyond that as well, as Gallus will face Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in a non-title match while Jacy Jayne and Indi Hartwell do bettle. We'll also see Ilja Dragunov get his revenge against Trick Williams, Ivy Nile take on Alba Fyre, and Chase U battling The Dyad. That's a lot of matches for a two-hour NXT episode and hopefully they don't all just end up too quick for their own good, but we'll see.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

Here at Thomas HQ, I actually was a little lighter on my movie-watching that normal and only saw four films. I started off the week with Infinity Pool which was a good film headlined by a great cast in Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth, and an interesting direction for Brandon Cronenberg following the excellent Possessor. I finally sat down to watch Perfect Blue, which is one of the best Japanese animated films I’ve ever seen and pretty much perfect for any fan of mindbending crime thrillers. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was perfectly acceptable MCU entertainment, neither a top-tier Marvel film or trash. And I saw Red Riding: The Year of Our Lord 1974 which is the first of three “films” (feature-length episodes of a limited series) about corruption and crime in Yorkshire in 1974, which was well-done and not something you want to watch if you need to be uplifted.

In TV, I made it through season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race and have been continuing to keep up with the current season 15, and that’s been taking up most of my time.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and kicking off with Trick being murdered by vs. Ilja. He comes out with a mic and says that he is here to prove he can do more than just talk and Ilja can come out and do what he wants, but he’s gonna beat that bum into oblivion. He says he’s glad that pain makes Dragunov feel alive because he’s gonna be on Cloud Nine tonight.

Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov

Trick with a cheap shot before the bell. He goes in once the bell rings and get6s taken down by Dragunov, who is controlling Trick on the mat. Ilja up and he kicks Trick in the back, but Trick pushes him into the corner. Ilja out of it and some big chops followed by a sick headlock. Trick tries to escape but Ilja takes it to the mat.

Back to their feet and Trick reverses the headlock, but Ilja just takes Trick down into the headlock again. Back up and Ilja shot into the ropes, sends collides with Trick and sends him into the ropes for another headlock but Trick escapes and hits a right hand and then a bodyslam — but Trick with a kick to the head, a splash in the corner and a cover for two.

Ilka chops Trick against the ropes, Trick fights back with strikes but gets sent into the corner for a charging high knee. Ilja goes up top but gets kicked by Trick, Ilja elbows back and then hits a big forearm to the back of the head. Forearm across the back and measured shots to the same. Whip into the corner, charging clothesline and Trick’s on the mat.

Ilja goes up and Trick fights back again. Ilja sent over the ropes to the outside and hit his neck on the apron — and here comes JD McDonagh to distract Ilja. Trick rolls Ilja in for a two-count as we go to PIP break.

Tick has been in control throughout the break and he’s got Ilja in a submission as we return. Ilja finally breaks it and goes for a waistlock, Trick fights out and reverses, Ilja goes into the ropes and comes off with a spinning lariat! Ilja with big chops, he gets shot into the ropes but catches then and kicks Trick.

Ilja throws elbows, Trick fights back and Ilja with a BIG enzuigiri! Ilja up now and he preps in the corner, he charges in for a high knee on Trick and goes up once more — top-rope kneedrop! He catches Trick, but Trick escapes and hits an enzuigiri and a neckbreaker for two.

Trick sets up in the corner, he goes for a spinning knockout kick but gets planted with a powerbomb, two count into a knockout punch. Ilja back up now, he goes for the waistlock and Trick nearly breaks it but Ilja locks it in for the release German. Ilja is up and ready, Torpedo Moscow for the win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov (13:07)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Very good match to start us off, and Trick’s best showing in NXT by FAR. Ilja is always good and that’s no surprise.

* Jinder Mahal says Bron Breakker’s frenetic energy is getting weaker and he’s getting closer to make the same mistake last year when he lost to Dolph Ziggler. Jinder promises to shock people and get the same reactions he did when he won the WWE Champion as he becomes the NXT Champion tonight.

* Fallon is on the phone apologizing to Brooks Jenson’s voicemail. Briggs comes up and says he’s not getting in the middle of it. Fallon asks if it’s weird that Kiana dragged the whole thing on and complains Brooks won’t answer the phone. She acknowledges that she needs to apologize and needs to do it in person.

* Earlier today, Meiko Satomura taught women how to train her way when Roxanne Perez showed up and asked to train with her. They run through exercises and more and girls drop out, until it’s down to 1,000 squats and it’s just three left. One drops out at 337, one drops out at 774, and Roxy makes it to 1,000. They show respect and Roxy goes to leave, and Meiko says that was just a warmup and now they’re going to begin.

* Tyler Bate is here! He comes out in street clothes and gets a mic. Bate says hello and notes that he’s not a man of many words but he sensed good vibes. The crowd is chanting for and against Grayson Waller over Bate’s promo talking about the love he’s received from most of the fans and he wants to thank them, whether against Waller or Axiom, or even when he came up short against Bron Breakker. He says some things happen for a reason and he believes in timing. He says we’re about to embark on a mystical journey and —

Schism’s music hits, and here they come. Joe Gacy says they overheard what Bate was saying. He believes they are kindred spirits and forward thinkers. Bate says he’ll pass on whatever concoction they have drank. Ava says that they’re not spirits in all ways. Gacy says Bate is funny, and the journey a man takes does matter — but you have to be careful who you surround yourself with. Schism surrounds the ring and Gacy says the people won’t help him and Schism a family who preach togetherness in the face of division. They gave Thea Hail a taste of what it means to be with them, and maybe Bate needs it too. Ava says Bate has no one but they’re four roots, one tree.

AND HERE COMES CHASE U! They chase Schism out of the ring as we go to break.

Chase U vs. The Dyad

We started this match during the break and Schism is beating on Chase, with Jagger Reid tagging in and taking Chase down. Boot choke and then a slam and a short-arm clothesline for two. Reid with a sleeper, he tags in Fowler who nails a forearm and talks shit. Chase with fists but he gets stomped and picked up for a shoulderbreaker and a two count.

Fowler back into the sleeper, Reid tags in and gets thrown into a forearm shot for two. Back into the Million Dollar Dream sleeper, Reid turns it into a elbow and Chase is trying to get to the tag but he gets hit with a shot. He escapes and makes the hot tag to Duke, who sidewalk slams Reid and then lays out Fowler. Shoulder blocks in the corner, belly-to-belly suplex to Feid into Fowler. Reid with a jawbreaker but Chase tags in, tandem offense and Reid pushed into a superkick for two.

Duke tags in and picks Reid up on his shoulders but Fowler clotheslines Chase over the ropes. Duke gets rolled up for two but he takes out Reid, Fowler pulls him out of the ring and Reid leaps through the ropes onto Duke as we go to break.

We’re back with Rip Fowler in control of Duke, but Duke powers out and hits a big back body drop. Chase and Reid tag in, Chase is in hot and hits both Dyad with inverted atomic drops. He beats on Reid in the corner, Fowler grabs him and is caught, he then grabs Reid for a DDT/Russian legsweep combo. Chase grabs Reid and hits a spinning neckbreaker, and he’s going up top! He hits a moonsault on Fowler on the outside! Back up, crossbody and cover for two but Fowler breaks it up.

Reid and Chase trade shots on their knees, they’re up their feet and still throwing strikes. Fowler taken down, Chase with a short-arm Russian legsweep! Chase U stomps! Chase tags in Duke and escapes to the outside to keep Thea from Hail, but in the ring Duke gets double teamed and hit with a double lungblower for the win.

Winner: The Dyad (12:20)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: The in-ring action was very good, though I always hate a match started during the break and especially when we also get a mid-match commercial break. Still, very solid all in all.

Post-match, Duke says Chase needs to let Thea grow up and asks if it’s a university or a charity before walking off. Chase comforts Thea, who says it’s not her fault.

* Earlier today, Mr. Stone asks if Von has made a decision. Von says he’s here to kick ass and take names, and Tony D comes in and says he’s not happy Von stole his North American Championship match. Von says does he want a match? Stone advises not, and Von declines. Tony and Stacks mock Von and goad him into accepting. They leave, and Stone says Von is playing into their hands and Von says “SHUT UP!”

* Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey are with McKenzie, who asks why Drew turned on his friend. Drew says Hank wasn’t a friend, and he didn’t come to NXT to hand out participation trophies. He’s looking for the best of the best and Hank’s a nice guy but not the best. You can’t be afraid to step on throats and tear ligaments, which doesn’t describe Hank but does describe Charlie.