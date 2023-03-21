Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and we’re racing fast into Stand & Deliver in just 11 days. Tonight we’ll see two qualifying matches for the NXT Women’s Championship ladder match that will take place at Stand & Deliver as Tiffany Stratton takes on Indi Hartwell and Lyra Valkyira battles Ivy Nile. In addition, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh will face off in what’s sure to be a barn burner, while the Schism debates Chase U. Plus we’ll likely have more from Grayson Waller as he looks ahead to his S&D match with Johnny Gargano, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes shenanigans and more.

Here at Thomas Central, I had a somewhat lighter week of movie watching as we keep moving closer to the busy weekend of WrestleMania. I watched the Netflix documentary Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, which was perfectly fine though it brushed past certain things in delving into the site’s history, followed by the perfectly solid Boston Strangler on Hulu. I managed to catch the sci-fi action drama 65, which had strong performances from Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt but leaned to hard on its video game-like escort quest plot to really be much fun. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is exactly as awful as you might expect but not in a fun way. Finally, I did a rewatch of the David Fincher classic Zodiac which remains fantastic.

Ads for my RuPaul’s Drag Race watch project, I’m not partway through season 10 and still digging the hell out of it.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of Johnny Gargano’s appearance last week and his promo talking about how he was missing a piece of himself after Grayson Waller attacked him during his NXT farewell, and Waller showing up at his house which led to their confrontation that Waller won.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and here comes Pretty Deadly! They’re looking snazzy as they make their way to the ring. They call for attention and quiet and remind us they’re the hosts for Stand & Deliver. Kit says in their first official act as hosts, they are wiping last week’s footage from the NXT archives where Gallus cheated to win against them. And we won’t see Bron and Carmelo jump them from behind and put them through a table.

Elton says if it wasn’t for the fact that they were hosts, Melo and Bron wouldn’t even make it to S&D. Kit says it’s time to talk outfits for the PPV, and Elton asks if Kit saw the horrid ensembles Bron and Melo were wearing last week —

And here comes Melo and Trick! Trick says he told PD to mind their business last week and they didn’t which is why they got table service. Melo says he was dripped out and PD were sitting there with Melo’s name in their mouth. Elton says he didn’t say Melo’s name; it was Kit. Trick tells them to mind their business and says Melo is the future NXT Champion. He says they talk their talk, and PD should walk their walk.

Elton says there might have been a breakdown of communication because they only spoeak the King’s English, but if they want a match and are willing to risk the main event of S&D, they’ll comply. Trick says it will be PD vs. Melo and…Bron Breaker! Melo is surprise and PD attack them — and here comes Bron! He layes out Elton and Gorilla press slams Kit over the ropes onto Elton! Bron helps Melo up and says he doesn’t want anything to heppen to Melo between now and Stand & Deliver. Melo doesn’t look happy, and he and Trick leave.

* Indie Hartwell WALKS backstage, as does Tiffany Stratton. Their match is next.

* Melo and Trick are backstage and Melo isn’t happy with teaming with Bron, he doesn’t want to do that “Can they co-exist?” thing. Trick says he’s looking out for Melo and says he can get a close-up look at Bron and scout him out tonight.

NXT Women’s Title Match Qualifying Match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Indie Hartwell

Lockup to start and Indie with a headlock, she is shot into the ropes and runs over Tiffany for a one-count. Wristlock by Indie, Tiffany into the corner and Indie charges into a big boot. Clothesline by Tiffany for a one-count. Indie with a couple of short arm clothyeslines, but Tiff kicks her in the cut and hits a suplex for two.

Stratton now stomping on Indie and picks her up for a whip into the corner. Stratton talks shit and goes to whip her out of the corner, but Indi blocks it and hits a couple forearms before beind sent into the corner. Handspring elbow splash from Tiffany but Indie fights back a bit before Tiffany ends up on the outside and tanks Indie hard out of the ring as we go to break.

We’re back and Tiffany has Indi in a headlock, but she powers out and hits a jawbreaker. She charges but Tiff hangs her in the ropes; she comes off the ropes for a hip attack and cover for two. Tiffany tries for a bodyslam, Indi slides down but Tiff escapes and double stomps her for another two-count.

Tiffany goes into the corner and goes up and over, but Indie catches her with a back suplex. Both women slow to get up, they trade shots on their knees and get to their feet to continue. Indie takes over and knocks Tiff down, she gets her on the apron and hits a Euro uppercut and kick to the head for two.

Tiff ducks a big boot and hits a powerslam, cover for a nearfall. Tiffany is getting frustrated, she goes for a slingshot senton but Indi moves and hits a spinebuster for two-plus. Tiffany backs Indie into the corner but eats a back elbow, Indie on the second rope but gets pulled off. Somersault slam and a double jump moonsault finishes it.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton (9:17)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly solid match between these two. They got the time they needed and worked pretty well. Obvious winner is obvious, but it was a decent road to get there..

* Gallus are in the bar talking about how PD are behidn them. They go to play pool and in walk the Creed Brothers. Wolfgang asks if they fancy a game and order beer for them, suggest milk for the Creeds. Brutus says he’ll have what they’re having.

Gallus wins the pool game easily, and Julius says 8-ball isn’t their game but darts is. The Creeds win two games to none. Brutus says they practice hard but play harder. Julius suggests a tie-breaker at Stand & Deliver. Gallus says they’ll see them in LA, and they ahake hands. But as they exit, Tony D and Stacks are there and say they have business to talk with Gallus: Stand & Deliver business. Brutus says it’s gonna be a long night.

* Wes Lee WALKS backstage.