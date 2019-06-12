wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Keep Refreshing for the Latest Results
Tonight’s episode features matches from Belair, Maryland.
Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir
Shayna Baszler comes to the stage with her buddies, but stays up there. Candice rolls up Duke for two. A basemant dropkick sends her to tag Shafir. Back elbow and snapmare by LeRae. Jackknife cover gets two and the heels regroup. LeRae takes out Duke with a baseball slide, then hits a sweeping kick on Shafir. INside, a Duke distraction allows Shafir to kick her off the top. Duke with an axe kick after her tag and then a rebound kick to the back. Tag back to Shafir for some aggressive shoulder blocks. Modified Torture Rack style submission by Shafir until LeRae armdrags her way free. Shafir knocks Shirai off the apron and kicks Candice back to their corner. Tag to Duke for some knee strikes. Candice finds a way to knock down Shafir and then hits Duke with an enziguri. Hot tag to Shirai who runs Duke over. Tiger Feint Kick connects but Shafir holds her leg on a springboard. She kicks her off and nails the springboard dropkick. Shirai stomps on Duke’s arm while staring down Baszler, taking a page out of her book. Running Meteora in the corner. Baszler pulls Duke to safety on a moonsault, only for Shirai to hit Shayna with it outside. As Shirai beats on Shayna, LeRae takes out both opponents with a tope suicida. That leads to a double countout.
Double Countout in 5:46 [**1/2]
Shirai and Baszler brawl over through the crowd, while LeRae fights off the other two on the stage.
Time for highlights of Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze from TakeOver. That sets up a Dream promo where he talks about bringing the next experience to someone. I don’t know if he mentioned something specific. There was noise in my home.
TWO WEEKS AGO ~ KUSHIDA beat Drew Gulak. Drew challenged KUSHIDA to a Submissions match, which is next.
Damian Priest arrives next week.
Submissions Match: Drew Gulak vs. KUSHIDA
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Age Is To Blame For The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Problems At Super Showdown
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina
- WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE