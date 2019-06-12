Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing for the Latest Results

Tonight’s episode features matches from Belair, Maryland.

Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

Shayna Baszler comes to the stage with her buddies, but stays up there. Candice rolls up Duke for two. A basemant dropkick sends her to tag Shafir. Back elbow and snapmare by LeRae. Jackknife cover gets two and the heels regroup. LeRae takes out Duke with a baseball slide, then hits a sweeping kick on Shafir. INside, a Duke distraction allows Shafir to kick her off the top. Duke with an axe kick after her tag and then a rebound kick to the back. Tag back to Shafir for some aggressive shoulder blocks. Modified Torture Rack style submission by Shafir until LeRae armdrags her way free. Shafir knocks Shirai off the apron and kicks Candice back to their corner. Tag to Duke for some knee strikes. Candice finds a way to knock down Shafir and then hits Duke with an enziguri. Hot tag to Shirai who runs Duke over. Tiger Feint Kick connects but Shafir holds her leg on a springboard. She kicks her off and nails the springboard dropkick. Shirai stomps on Duke’s arm while staring down Baszler, taking a page out of her book. Running Meteora in the corner. Baszler pulls Duke to safety on a moonsault, only for Shirai to hit Shayna with it outside. As Shirai beats on Shayna, LeRae takes out both opponents with a tope suicida. That leads to a double countout.

Double Countout in 5:46 [**1/2]

Shirai and Baszler brawl over through the crowd, while LeRae fights off the other two on the stage.

Time for highlights of Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze from TakeOver. That sets up a Dream promo where he talks about bringing the next experience to someone. I don’t know if he mentioned something specific. There was noise in my home.

TWO WEEKS AGO ~ KUSHIDA beat Drew Gulak. Drew challenged KUSHIDA to a Submissions match, which is next.

Damian Priest arrives next week.

Submissions Match: Drew Gulak vs. KUSHIDA