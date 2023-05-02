Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight NXT is in the lame duck era of the Draft where the new rosters haven’t taken effect yet. The Draft led to a lot of people being called up including Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, Pretty Deadly Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Indus Sher, Odyssey Jones and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. That’s quite the dent in the NXT roster — including the NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. One of those situations may be resolved as Alba and Isla will defend the Women’s Tag Titles against… *checks notes*

…oh. Katana and Kayden. Well, huh.

Anyway, we should have a ton of fallout from those callups tonight. In addition, Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Drew Gulak, while Gigi Dolin faces her heated rival in Jacy Jayne. And McDonagh bids farewell to NXT with a match against Dragon Lee. There’s a lot of potential on tap tonight, and I’m hopeful for a good show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a recap of the WWE Draft and the NXT talent being drafted. Oh yeah, Von Wagner got drafted too.

* We’re opening up with Wes Lee defending the NXT North American Championship!

NXT North American Championship Match

Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak

Lee with a dropkick to start and he lays into Gulak, battering the challenger until he exits the ring. Dempsey gets on the apron and distracts Lee, which allows Gulak to sneak in and roll Lee up for two. Lee gets his own roll-up for two, Gulak off the ropes but gets caught with a sunset flip for a nearfall.

Lee kicks Gulak down and lays in a series of kicks followed by a double stomp to the back. Gulak whipped into the corner, Lee charges in, catches a boot from Gulak and puts him on the top rope. Lee up and sets Gulak up for a superkick, Gulak blocks it and tries pick Lee up. He knocks Lee off the top and leaps off the top to nail Lee, cover for two.

Gulak stomps Lee in the chest and grabs Lee’s ankles, he stomps Lee again and covers for two. Gulak with a chinlock and shoulderlock combo, Lee gets to his feet and elbows out but Gulak with shots to the head. Lee fights back, they’re trading blows in the center of the ring. Lee gets staggered but fights back with body shots. Snapmare by the champ and dropkick to the back. Gulak in the corner, Lee charges in with an uppercut and kick to the back, he goes for the German but Gulak blocks it and shoves Lee off.

Gulak to the outside and Lee dives right on top of him! Lee rolls Gulak in, Dempsey grabs Lee as he tries to slide in and Tyler Bate lays Dempsey out! Lee with an uppercut to Gulak through the ropes, Lee with the handspring Pele kick for three.

Winner: Wes Lee (5:22)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Good, technically sound starting match. Lee picks up another win and Gulak did his part to keep this match entertaining.

* We are reminded that Carmelo Hayes beat Grayson Waller last week before calling out Bron Breakker, who blindsided him and Trick before spearing Melo through a piece of the stage. Melo was stretchered out after.

* Trick Williams is WALKING backstage.

* Alba and Isla say the future is hard to predict and they rely on the spirits to guide them, which is taking them to Smackdown. This is their last night in NXT and they have one more match. They say Katana and Kayden have been the standard bearer in NXT’s women’s tag division and they will bring their titles to Smackdown to be the standard bearer for all three brands.

* Trick Williams is in the ring and wants to get right to business. He says Bron put his brother in the hospital and Melo is still banged up, but he’s a fighter and that’s been the case since high school. He transfered into the high school Melo was at and was eying the ladies, but was looking for who he would be up against and saw Melo. Melo is his brother and no one will ever be closer to each other.

He says last week he moved Melo to take Bron’s spear and it was instinctual, and he’d do it again if he had to. He says they’re like Shaq and Kobe and Melo doesn’t miss, but when he does Trick is coming down with the rebound.

Her comes Bron Breakker! He says that he knows who the tough guy is because he speared Trick and put him in the recliner but he’s still here, while Melo is in the hospital so Battleground is gonna be easier. Trick asks if he accepts the Battleground challenge and Bron says he doesn’t want to represent these fans, but he wants to humiliate Melo in his hometown. He says he wants Trick to send the message and moves to go, and Trick says Melo is surely watching, and he wants to handle this with Bron like men.

Bron says there’s only one man standing in the ring and he already put Melo in the hospital, and would hate to do the same with his mouthpiece. Trick says he’s not just a mouthpiece and Bron is just sad the people never respected him. Bron teases doing it and says they’ll do it next week and it can be a preview of Battleground, when he breaks Trick in half.

* McKenzie congratulates JD McDonagh for being drafted to Raw. JD says he has a two decdade long chip on his shoulder and is interrupted by Noam Dar, who asks JD to pop Dragon Lee’s kneecap for old time’s sake so he stays away from the Heritage Cup. JD says Noam is a sneaky, slimy snake and should stay away because if he pisses JD off, JD will take the Heritage Cup to Raw.

* We get a little montage of clips for Dani Palmer, who debuts tonight.

Gigi Dolan vs. Jacy Jayne

Gigi’s brother is at ringside. Gigi catches a pump kick attempt to start and they counter each other a bit, Gigi gets kicked in the gut but sends Jacy to the outside. Jacy trips Gigi up and knocked to the floor, Jacy with a senton onto her. Jacy talks trash to Gigi’s brother before rolling Gigi in for a two-count.

Jacy lays into Gigi and knocks her down, senton and a series of kicks followed by a cover for two. She gets Gigi on her shoulders but Gigi slips out, half-and-half suplex countered with a kick but Gigi kicks her right back. Gigi ducks a clothesline and “hits” a couple roundhouses, thrust kick and a clothesline for two.

Gigi grabs Jacy in the corner for a German suplex but Jacy escapes, Gigi with a clothesline to the back of the head. Out of the ring now, Jacy is sent into the guardrail and the ring steps before a couple rapid kicks to the head. Jacy rolled in at six, she goes to the apron but Gigi grabs her. Jacy is busted open and slams Gigi into the ringpost, cover for three.

Winner: Jacy Jayne (Didn’t Get the Match Time due to Technical Issues)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Better than some of their usual efforts, though it was too short to really get going.

A bleeding Jacy beats on Gigi post match and steps on her head while talking trash to Gigi’s brother. Officials back her off and she talks trash the whole way to the back.

Axiom vs. SCRYPTS

SCRYPTS attacks before the match. We start off with a dropkick from Axiom once the bell rings, he slams SCRYPTS and tries to lock in an armbar but SCRYPTS escapes to the outside. SCRYPTS tries Axiom on the apron and then runs over the commentary booth to dive onto him. He rolls Axiom in and covers for two.

Shot to the head of Axiom and a blow across the back. Whip into the ropes, SCRYPTS with a clothesline to Axiom and then an other Irish whip, but Axiom ducks under for a sleeper. SCRYPTS escapes and goes up top, Axiom follows but gets elbowed down, BIG moonsault for two-plus.

SCRYPTS stomps at Axiom’s head and taunts him as weak and pathetic, which leads to Axiom coming back hot with shots and a dropkick. Knee lift in the corner and a belly to belly, he goes up top and leaps off but SCRYPTS with a dropkick to counter. SCRYPTS lies in wait, he runs in but Axiom catches the boot, flips him and hits a knee to the chin for a nearfall!

Axiom goes for the Golden Radio but SCRYPTS dodgdes and takes Axiom down. Up top, he leaps into a superkick. Axiom backs up, Golden Ratio and that’s it.

Winner: Axiom (4:16)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: As good as a four-minute match can be. Reggie may have a dumb gimmick but he can still deliver in the ring, and these two work great together.

Axiom almost leaves but doesn’t and instead offers SCRYPTS a hand. He helps SCRYPTS up and gets a kick, so Axiom takes him out and pulls the mask off to “expose” SCRYPTS as Reggie.

* Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley are in the bar when Jensen walks up and apologizes. Fallon and Briggs say they’re good and they’re family, so Brooks says thank you for not dropping him like a bad habit. Briggs compliments Brooks’ clothesline and Jensen says that he learned things from Kiana, suggesting that Fallon use some of the land to make some money and set them up for life. Fallon and Briggs are impressed and a couple gorgeous woman come up and hit on him. He says no thank you and the three toast.

Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh

JD kicks at Lee’s hand to start before they lock up. Lee off the ropes and runs over JD for a quick one-count, wristlock by Lee that JD tries to counter out of to no lock. JD backs Lee into the corner and backs off just long enough for a body shot, headlock by JD who gets shot into the ropes and runs Lee over. Still into the ropes, Lee with a monkey flip and cover for two.

Lee with a whip across the ring and a charge into a trip and then a charging dropkick in the corner. Lee backs up and hits a second one! A third attempt but Noam Dar is out and distracts him, which lets JD take out Lee. Lee put into the Tree of Woe, sliding dropkick but Lee pulls himself up and JD crotches himself on the ringpost!

Lee lays in forarms and hits a back body drop, followed by an atomic slam and a clothesline over the top as we go to PIP break.