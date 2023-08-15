Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as I ever am, and tonight we'll find out who the new #1 contender to the NXT Championship is as Wes Lee battles Dijak. In addition, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against The Dyad. Trick Williams will battle Drew Gulak ahead of his upcoming match with Ilja Dragunov, while Dana Brooke looks for take out Blair Davenport after the latter beat Kelani Jordan last week. We also have a big announcement from Mustafa Ali and Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey. NXT is heading into Heatwave next week so the focus is sure to be on building up that show, and hopefully we'll get a bit more focus than last week.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the NXT Tag Team Title match.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad

Tony and Jagger start brawling to start and Tony knocks him down, then whips him across the ring. Reid to the apron and gets knocked to the floor, Tony follows and the Schism masked dudes get in his way. Tony back in, Jagger in and tags in Rip Fowler. Lock up and Rip with a wristlock, shot into the ropes and bodyslammed down. Stacks in now and they take out Rip.

Stacks with bunches in the corner, he gets sent into the corner but goes up and over, then dropkicks Rip. Rip in the hostile corner, Tony holds him for some shots from Stacks and then tags in. Tony with a waistlock but gets backed into Dyad’s corner, Jagger tags in and dropkicks Tony. He goes for a suplex but Tony reverses it.

Stacks tags in and he hits a double legdrop between the legs. Stacks shot into the ropes but takes Reid down. Headlock, Reid gets to his feet and tags in Rip. They shoot Stacks into the ropes but he hits a headlock takedown. He grabs Reid with his legs, double takedown and Tony in! They grab the Dyad for hockey bodyshots, Dyad to the outside and Stacks off the ropes — Tony throws him over onto Dyad!

Stacks now up top with Rip in the ring, top rope elbow. Ava with a distraction, Fowler takes over and they take out Stacks with some double team action. Tony knocked off the apron, Jagger comes off the ropes as Stacks gets up on the apron and launches him into the booth as we go to PIP break.