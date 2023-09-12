Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas as always, and tonight The Man comes to NXT! Becky Lynch is set to battle Tiffany Stratton in the main event for the latter’s NXT Women’s Championship, which should be a hell of a match. But that’s not all; we’ll also see Wes Lee fight Ilja Dragunov to learn who faces Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy. Plus the Global Heritage Invitational continues with Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer and Tyler Bate vs. Axiom. Plus we’ll certainly have much more, so it should be a fun show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a recap of Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner from last week, which led into Bron smashing Von’s head with the ring steps. We also get a montage of Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee recapping last week and their chase for the NXT Championship. And finally, Tiffany Stratton defeating Kiana James in a great video package leading to Becky Lynch’s promo and the set-up for tonight’s Women’s Title match.

NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov

Lee collides with Ilja to start and begins battering him in the corner. Ilja escapes, hits a knee but Wes continues beating on him and puts him on the mat with a kick. Another kick but Ilja grabs it and trips Wes, then puts him the corner for strikes. Wes picked up but floats over, Ilja grabs a kick and palm strikes Lee to the mat.

Ilja with a Euro uppercut, Lee ducks a kick and hits an enzuigiri. Ilja misses a strike, Lee into the ropes but Ilja with a MASSIVE chop to put Lee down. German suplex, Ilja holds on for another — third one but Lee flips out of it. Lee with a somersault kick to send Ilja to the outside, then he dives onto him! Lee back in the ring and hits another dive!

Ilja staggers to the booth and Wes dives — Ilja kicks him in the head! Ilja grabs Wes — German onto the booth as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Ilja in control in the corner delivering rapid-fire chops — and we have Spanish commentary so that’s fun. Ilja batters Lee but Lee counters a powerbomb into a cover for two. Ilja strikes away at Wes and says “FIGHT ME!” so Lee does. They’re trading blows, Lee takes over with forearms and an uppercut, Ilja with a kick. Lee fires back with a kick and another, double stomp to the chest and both men are down.

Lee and Ilja both back to their feet, Wes with strikes in the corner. He backs up and goes for a chop — Dragunov blocks it and lays into Lee. He charges — Spinner Splash! A nearfall, but Ilja kicks out!

Ilja batters Lee with elbows and goes for a German but Lee with a back elbow. He goes for a rana — and Ilja with a BIG knee to the gut! Big lariat, cover gets two and a half. Ilja is back up, he grabs Lee who back elbows out of a waistlock. Lee goes for the Cardiac Kick but Ilja catches him — he goes to plant Lee but Lee with a DDT! Ilja falls to the outside.

Lee leaps OVER THE RINGPOST and dives onto Ilja! He grabs Ilja and rolls him in, climbing up top — Ilja up though and decks Wes. Ilja up top for a superplex, he hits it and goes right to his feet! He lies in wait, H-Bomb! Cover gets only two-plus!

Ilja backs up and is ready to go again! Lee hits a knee to counter, but Ilja with a shot to the back of the head! Cover for three.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov (13:26)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fantastic work by both men to set the bar high for this episode right off the top. Both men really gave their all here and everything was perfectly in place. Ilja vs. Melo is the big money match so that’s not a huge shock, but Lee looked great here.

Melo comes out after the match and they jaw at each other as Lee walks off frustrated.

