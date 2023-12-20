Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as always, and tonight the NXT North American Championship is on the line as Dragon Lee battles a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew (which is definitely not a name that WWE came up with on the fly in the last couple of weeks). In addition, Fallon Henley and Tiffany Stratton will settle their differences in a singles match, while Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne seek revenge against Kiana James & Izzi Dame for their interaction backstage last week. Plus there’s plenty more on tap including the men’s NXT Breakout Tournament semfinals. Hopefully it will be a fun show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re (not really) live in the Capitol Wrestling Center and starting off with Tiffy vs. Fallon!

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

They start getting physical at the bell, with Tiffany hitting a snapmare and coming off the ropes but getting rolled up for two. Fallon comes off the ropes but Tiff dodges the dropkick. Test of strength is cut off quickly by Tiff with a kick but Fallon cuts her off. Fallon slides out of the ring, Tiff catches her in the apron but Fallon escapes; they go back in the ring and Fallon goes up top but gets shoved to the floor.

Fallon takes over and brings it back inside for headslams into the turnbuckle, and a whip into the corner for a splash. She sends Fallon hard into the turnbuckle across the ring and mocks her, then chokes her against the middle rope and goes into the opposite rope for a hip smash, cover gets two.

Tiffany mocks Fallon and stomps on her. Fallon fights back but gets hit with an elbow, they trade shots and Henley is sent into the corner but she dodges a Tiffany splash. Fallon climbs up for a 9-count of punches before Tiff grabs her for a power bomb; Fallon counters with a rana. She comes off the ropes into a spinebuster from Tiff for two.

Stratton looking frustrated, she gets Fallon on her shoulders but Fallon down the back for two. They trade pin attempts and Fallon gets a roll-up for three!

Winner: Fallon Henley (3:56)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Not much of a match due to the time, but what we got was fine. The feud must continue.

Tiff attacks Fallon after the bell and sends her to the outside, manhandling her on the booth before throwing her into the guardrail. She grabs Fallon by the hair and rags her to the back, tossing a table on her and rubbing a mop in her face and hair. She dumps the contents of a trash can on Fallon and officials get over there as Tiff mocks the downed Henley.

* Trick is backstage as Melo walks in. Trick congratulates Melo on the win on Smackdown, and Melo says he wants to apologize for accidentally hitting Trick last week. Trick says they’re good and accidents happen. He has a question for Melo though: did he really see who attacked him? Melo says no, but only Ilja ever hit him that hard. Melo suggests making the NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil a triple threat. Trick asks why, he says they don’t have to fight and they’ll ensure a win. Trick isn’t sure; he says he won the Iron Survivor so he could get the title shot. Melo says it doesn’t matter who wins the title as long as they have it, and Trick says it does. He wants Ilja one-on-one like Melo did. Melo says he’s right and says Trick has to Whoop that Trick. Trick says he wants Melo to help him train and be at his side. Melo says all right.

* Ilja WALKS into the CWC.