Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Tonight's show will see Ilja Dragunov defend his NXT Championship against Trick Williams while Blair Davenport challenges Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley will face off in a "Ranch Hand/Servant For a Day Match," and Riley Osborne will take on Oba Femi in the finals of the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament. We'll also have the LWO and someone as-yet-unknown battle the No Quarter Catch Crew, Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace, and Ridge Holland addressing the angle where he "injured" Ilja a couple of weeks ago.

