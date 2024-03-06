Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT Roadblock coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight NXT presents its latest special episode. WWE is burning its way down the road to WrestleMania, with the Tuesday night brand racing to Stand & Deliver. We’ll see some of the S&D card take form tonight as Carmelo Hayes battles Tony D’Angelo to see who will face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at the PPV. In addition, the Kabuki Warriors will put the WWE Women’s Tag Championships on the line against Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley, while the NXT NXT Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs as Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin defend against Chase U. Dijak and Joe Gacy will collide (again) in an Asylum Match and the recently-returned Shawn Spears will be in action. Looks like a fun show, all in all!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

