Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Io Shirai joins us to start the show. She has new music, different lighting effects, and is out in black leather. She simply says that she doesn’t need any friends or any of the people in the crowd. Io leaves to a chorus of boos.

Elsewhere in Full Sail, Velveteen Dream holds a small press conference. He is asked about his next challenger for the North American Title. Dream did not approve that question so he moves on. Cathy Kelley asks about Roderick Strong calling him out. Dream says Strong got lucky on NXT TV but isn’t ready or deserving enough to experience Dream one on one.

Blanco Loco vs. Damian Priest

Huge kick from Priest, followed by tossing Loco across the ring. He lifts him by the jaw but Loco responds with a right hand. He is turned inside out by a clothesline. Another clothesline. He adds a Cyclone Kick and the Reckoning to win.

Winner: Damian Priest in 1:34 [NR]

Time for another Killian Dain vignette. He watches random footage while talking about stuff that happened where he grew up. His house burned down and his home was basically a war zone.

NXT Breakout Tournament Quarterfinals: Boa vs. Jordan Myles

Myles is the former ACH. He’s the crowd favorite. Myles is laughing a lot. He offers a handshake but they bow to each other. They exchange headlocks and work the mat. Boa with a wristlock that Myles springboards out of it. He connects on an arm drag, leaps over him, cartwheels away from a boot and nails a dropkick. Myles takes him down and goes to the arm. Myles rolls through a back body drop and gets two on a pin. Boa comes back with a roundhouse kick. Knee strikes take Myles to the corner. He eats a kick to the kidney and an axe kick that puts him down. More knee strikes from Boa. Butterfly suplex gets two. Boa wears Myles down with a modified cobra clutch. Myles gets free and fires up. He catches a boot and chops Boa twice. Kicks in the corner that light Boa up. Running forearms connect. he sweeps Boa down and hits a dropkick. Kip up and a running discus clothesline in the corner. Myles climbs and comes off the top with a 450 splash.

Winner: Jordan Myles in 8:20 [***]

Backstage, Shayna Baszler is asked about Mia Yim calling her out. She expected it since she’s the champion. Shayna says Mia’s story is touching, but it’s the same story we hear a million times in fighting or wrestling. The story ends the same against Shayna. Tap, snap, or nap.

A vignette runs of Keith Lee in the Performance Center. He says he’s been here for a year and has faced freaks, knockout artists, and all types of athletes. He’s never been the “chosen one” but he always ends up on top. But things haven’t gone his way. Things need to change in year two for him to reach his peak. Limitless isn’t enough. He will become infinite.

Earlier today, William Regal announced that another person from a non-NXT brand will be coming to face KUSHIDA next week. Following in the footsteps of NXT UK’s Kassius Ohno and 205 Live’s Drew Gulak, Smackdown’s Apollo Crews returns to NXT to face KUSHIDA.

Adam Cole will defend the NXT Title next week.

NXT TAg Team Championship: The Street Profits [c] vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan