Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as normal, and tonight we have a loaded episode for USA Network week. Tonight’s show will see Jordynne Grace defend the TNA Knockouts Championship in an open challenge, while Trick Williams and Pete Dunne will settle their differences in a Last Man Standing match. Plus we’ll see Giulia make her NXT in-ring debut against Chelsea Green, Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits, Charlie Dempsey defending the NXT Heritage Cup against Je’Von Evans, and Oba Femi battling a mystery opponent hired by Tony D’Angelo. Sounds like a really fun show!

Here at Thomas Central, I keep busy with my movie-watching. I did rewatches of the brilliant horror comedy classic Tucker and Dale vs. Evil and the equally brilliant My Cousin Vinny. From there it was all new watches for me as I filled several holes in my film-viewing resume. I saw the Gen X slacker comedy Empire Records and Brian DePalma’s neo-noir Blow Out, both of which were great for what they were. I also finally watched the two famed Spanish orphanage-set ghost films in J.A. Bayona’s The Orphanage and Guillermo Del Toro’s The Devil’s Backbone, and while I liked the former a bit more than the latter they were both wonderfully tragic horror dramas.

Less good was Galaxy Of Terror, the Roger Corman-produced Alien ripoff, and the Jeffrey Dahmer documentary Killing Dahmer on Tubi. Those can both be skipped without missing anything at all. I finally caught a few 2024 films in the Netflix Untold documentary Sign Stealer about the University of Michigan scandal which was well done as well as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Kingdom was well-made even if it didn’t quite have the spark of the previous trilogy, while the Beetlejuice sequel was overstuffed but very fun and well worth the watch.

For TV, I finished up Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix and enjoyed it quite a bit, made a bit more progress on the wonderful Interview with the Vampire season one, and watched the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult which is depressing as hell but compelling.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We get a quick preview of tonight’s show.

* Earlier today, Trick survived the NXT Parking Lot where Jaida Parker was hanging out with a bat. Giulia and Jordynne Grace also survived the NXT Parking Lot, both with Jaida and her bat in the background.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the NXT Tag Team Championship because fuck my fingers, I guess.